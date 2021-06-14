High School Responds To Student's Prank By Asking Local Law Enforcement To Step In And Investigate
from the now-who's-acting-like-a-child? dept
I see we're still handling things stupidly when it comes to school disciplinary problems. For years now, many schools have been steadily abdicating their responsibilities, allowing in-school law enforcement (commonly called "School Resource Officers") to hand out discipline that school administrators used to handle themselves.
This hasn't worked out well for students. It has turned standard discipline problems into police matters and given students a head start on having their futures ruined for juvenile (in all senses of the word) mistakes.
Recently, a high school in Glastonbury, Connecticut was horrified to find it had been pranked. The Hartford Courant's first pass at the breaking news opened with this:
An inappropriate quote has halted distribution of Glastonbury High School’s 2021 yearbooks and police have been called to investigate, the principal confirmed Monday.
How does an "inappropriate quote" become the subject of a police investigation? The rest of the reporting didn't explain. Neither did school administrators. But they did hint it had something to do with bullying.
A student using a false name submitted the quote printed in the yearbook, which was being distributed, Principal Nancy Bean wrote to students and parents on Friday.
Bean would not describe the quote, but she wrote, “We are saddened and distressed by what happened. Acts of bias, bullying and cruelty are not acceptable at our school. We are committed to ensuring all Glastonbury High School students feel safe and supported.”
While it may have been possible some sort of stalking or harassment was taking place that might have merited a law enforcement response, the principal's explanation that the quote had been "submitted" by a student using a fake name suggested nothing more than a bored student taking the high school for a ride.
Later reporting filled in more details. But it still didn't explain why the school felt compelled to involve the police. Nor did it explain why the police felt compelled to remain involved.
A quote by Adolf Hitler inserted into Glastonbury High School’s 2021 yearbooks has halted distribution of the yearbook and police have been called to investigate.
A student using a false name submitted the quote printed in the yearbook, which was being distributed, Principal Nancy Bean wrote to students and parents on Friday. The quote under a student’s photo was attributed to George Floyd, the Black man killed by police one year ago in Minnesota, a photo of the yearbook entry sent to The Courant Monday afternoon showed.
That it involved George Floyd's name and Adolph Hitler's words still doesn't make it a crime. And, again, the principal said a student "submitted" the quote. Those vetting the yearbook before publication failed to catch it. A prank isn't a crime, no matter how terrible it made administrators feel once they realized they'd been tricked into publishing (and distributing) a Hitler quote.
Since the original reporting, a few more details have come to light. And there's still nothing that suggests a criminal act has occurred. It only suggests the school needs better editors and/or a more tightly-controlled submission system.
In an email to the school community, Glastonbury High School’s principal and the district’s superintendent said the quote — which appeared under a student’s photo — was submitted by a different student using a false name. They said they also uncovered an offensive quote glorifying war and an entry, which referenced the “Boston Bomber.” The district’s priority is supporting the students, who were victimized by this act.
Fast forward to a couple of days past the point of the original reporting and a new narrative is being developed, possibly to justify the involvement of law enforcement.
A letter released by the Glastonbury school superintendent said the student gained access to a computer system and submitted a quote from Adolf Hitler, but falsely attributed the message to George Floyd.
"Gained access." That's incredibly vague. If a student had hacked a secure system or accessed administrative systems they had no authority to access, it might be a crime. But only "might." And only if prosecutors are willing to abuse badly-written laws to convert a prank into criminal charges.
The Glastonbury Police were a little more direct in the statement given to Newsweek:
"Although we find the quote to be disturbing, our criminal investigation is not focused on the content of the quote itself, but instead we are focused on investigating the unauthorized access of a computer system through which students submitted their quotes to be published in the yearbook."
This still doesn't explain anything. The official statement from the school superintendent makes no mention of unauthorized access. It also notes the student has already been punished by the school for this prank. All the letter says is the student used a fake name to submit fake quotes. That's not illegal, no matter how embarrassed school officials feel. And this never would have been the end result if schools hadn't become increasingly comfortable outsourcing their disciplinary problems.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: cfaa, connecticut, glastonbury, hacking, kids, police, pranks, school resource officers, schools, students, unauthorized access
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
So! How many lives are the police going to ruin for the “crime” of punking a high school yearbook? I mean, they’re gonna aim for at least one, but surely they can do “better” than that~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Simple: they aren't putting your spin on it, instead treating it as hacking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But think of the children
I expect that some form of "think of the children" to be evoked at some later press release.
As far as the "unauthorized access" bit... I think we're all familiar enough with the typical law enforcement shenanigans to know that we'll see some sort of... "because of the use of a 'fake name', the access to the system is considered 'unauthorized' and therefore not lawful"
if that doesn't happen, It'll be some other explanation as to why accessing an open computer system can somehow be "unauthorized".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But think of the children
And of course the question of whether the web site in question even had any authentication set up, or if it (like so many) simply assumed nobody would ever use anything other than their real name to submit a quote. As one judge has pointed out, "not desired" doesn't equate to "unauthorized".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This "access to a computer thing" makes me glad we didn't have SROs when I was in school. At the time, everything I pulled on the school computer network was laughed at in the staff room when staff eventually found out, not outsourced to the local PD for appropriate punishment.
I think the librarian was annoyed at me for locking him out of his account (poor password choice) but the CS teacher was busy trying to keep a straight face when called in to discipline me on that one... and when I locked HIM out of his printer management system, he just sat me down and got me to show him how I'd done it, and how to fix it so it wouldn't happen again.
These days, I guess those things would be federal crimes.
As for time bombing administration messages on the school's computer network, or the various other pranks... well, nobody ever found out who did all that stuff, but I think they'd likely resort to using embarrassment as punishment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Couldn't find a crime in the original stupid complaint, so we will continue to dial up the stupid by dragging this out and looking for, or concocting, a crime with which to charge this prankster.
Oh, and by this method, we are also making local and national news for this asshat with the Hitler quotes.
Everybody wins!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hitler quote
For those wondering, the awful Hilter quote in the yearbook was “It is a quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them.”
Yeah, it's kind of Snidely Whiplash-y (evil snicker) but also worth a second thought.
People these days...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wonder how many years in prison the kids in the AV club who put 2 girls 1 cup on all the TVs in the commons during lunch time in 2007 would get these days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply