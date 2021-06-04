Daily Deal: The All-Star Mac Bundle Featuring Parallels Pro

As Western Democracies Ramp Up Efforts To Censor Social Media, Russia Appears To Feel Emboldened To Do More Itself
The All-Star Mac Bundle has 5 apps to help boost your Mac's productivity. It features a one year subscription to Parallels Pro, an app that lets you run thousands of Windows apps like Microsoft Office, Internet Explorer, Access, and even graphic-intensive games and CAD programs without compromising on performance or rebooting. Other apps included will help you manage contacts, navigate and manage PDFs, learn how to animate, and more. The bundle is on sale for $50.

