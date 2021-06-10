Detroit The Latest City Forced To Cobble Together Working Internet Thanks To Telecom Market Failure
Frustrated by slow speeds, high prices, and spotty broadband availability (read: market failure) more than 750 US towns and cities have explored some kind of home-grown broadband option. Sometimes that's a local cooperative. Sometimes it's an extension of the locally owned power utility. Sometimes it's a public/private partnership with an existing internet provider. And sometimes it involves building an entire local broadband network from scratch. But always it's motivated by one thing: an ever growing, multi-decade frustration at the lack of competition and options in the US broadband market.
Enter Detroit, which is the latest city where annoyed users are being forced to build an entirely new ISP block by block:
"Detroit has historically been one of the least connected cities in America, with about 40 percent of Detroit residents lacking any home internet access at all. Things are changing, though, thanks in large part to projects like the Equitable Internet Initiative (EII), a collaboration between the Detroit Community Technology Project and a network of community organizations."
The effort involves relying on voluntary bandwidth provided by local enterprise provider 123Net. From there, locals are getting speeds of 25 Mbps via point to point wireless. That's a notable improvement for the 40% of the city that has no access to broadband at all. Or other major chunks of the city, where aging AT&T DSL may be their only option. If you're really lucky, an expensive Comcast cable line is your only broadband option.
But there's something that grates on me about these stories and it's this: for whatever reason, most major press outlets covering broadband in 2021 act as if the "digital divide" is this thing that just dropped from the sky one day. But the reason it still exists in 2021 is due to the regional monopolization and the corruption (federal and local) that protects it. Consumer groups have repeatedly showcased how with no competition and feckless regulatory oversight, AT&T just often simply refuses to upgrade its aging network. They've also shown how this impacts marginalized and low-income communities the hardest:
But for whatever reason, The Hill writes an entire story about Detroit's broadband problems and... doesn't mention AT&T's regional monopolization or political and regulatory corruption at all. There's just no shortage of stories like this that cover America's broadband dysfunction and the ad hoc solutions people are forced to come up with to get online, yet just fail completely to explain why this is happening. And kind of like stories where a local kid has to crowdfund his open heart surgery because our medical system is broken, the press tends to frame these efforts as heartwarming.
But it's extremely rare you see major outlets clearly explain that US broadband dysfunction was an active policy choice. It's the direct result of 25 straight years of prioritizing the interests of regional monopolies, and coddling giants like Verizon, AT&T and Comcast. It's the direct result of signing off on mindless consolidation and harmful megamergers. It's the direct result of choosing not to embrace pro-competition policies. It's the direct result of repeatedly neutering telecom regulatory oversight under the (false) promise this somehow results in telecom Utopia (despite 25 years of evidence this isn't true).
At this point our broadband failures aren't a matter of technology, or cost. After all, we've thrown countless billions of dollars at these incumbent broadband giants for fiber networks that mysteriously always wind up half completed. They're the result of leadership failure and corruption. But instead of clearly acknowledging and fixing these problems, we seem obsessed with (as the Trump era made fairly clear) doubling down on the bad choices that created them. Then dismissing the high prices, spotty coverage, and substandard service as just something that appeared one day, utterly free of any meaningful causation.
Filed Under: community broadband, competition, detroit, fcc, municipal broadband
'The Hill writes an entire story about Detroit's broadband problems and... doesn't mention AT&T's regional monopolization or political and regulatory corruption at all'
the only reason for this, surely, is fear or reprisals! if the corruption involved was even mentioned, those politicians concerned, whether national or local, would be fearful that the truth would come out, so they would double down and produce whatever scandalous evidence they needed that it was all the fault of the cities, the citizens or the delabidated buildings. in no way would it be the fault of them for throwing billions of dollars at the companies or of the companies for doing, if lucky, 5% of what they should!
Let's not forget political stonewalling by the incumbents, and arcane telecom laws and red tape that practically kill additional parties efforts. Google Fiber tried, and was so hindered in many areas that they gave up there, and eventually abandoned even trying.
And if a company with the money and resources of Google decides it's too hard, what hope is there for anyone else to break in to the market?
Yeah, sure, politicians... Big Tech is the major problem these days /eyeroll
Absolutely, Big Tech is the problem....Big Telephone Tech!
There are a ton of reasons Google gave up.
Including hte cities demanding HOW it had to be installed.
1 way to install was to go into the sewer system, but I think that was nix'ed as our water systems are about as NEW as 50-100 years old.
My rule of thumb is that if someone whines about the power of "big tech", but they exclude ISPs from that term, their take on the situation can be easily dismissed. Someone who thinks that not being allowed on Facebook is worse than Viacom stopping them from accessing work, banking and thousands of other services has nothing of value to add to a conversation.
the only way to beat this is to weed out the politicians who keep siding with the telecoms industries, signing over $billions of tax payer money for no return other than into those same politicians pockets! name them and shame them and then go after the comany heads! if the source isn't dried up, they'll keep grabbing as much as they can for as long as they can with both hands! and the FCC is a total waste of time! they think they're still in charge, like they were under Trump, continuously screwing the public while making their industry friends ever more rich!!
Did some digging.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tier_1_network
I keep wondering WHO owns the Tier 1 access, as we keep hearing only 1- names.
(Old) centurylink (New) Lumen tech
Sprint
Verizon
Zayo Group
Some of the Info here is interesting, as it was funded and Supported by the Gov. Then was taken over by the corps. Then we started getting Charged for it.
https://asrank.caida.org/
Service rank based on connections to other systems.
More at site.
DOnt totally match the first site list, unless They are owned from the other corps.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Internet_exchange_points
The Internet has 3 layers but the big part is Where they connect.
Look under Asia This is the Pacific islands, then the United states.
And you wondered Why you connected threw 6+ systems just to go from here to there. Look at the last section of the USA, where others tend to have a Group, ours is TBD. We dont really know how they all interconnect.
For all of this, its Who owns what and who, and Who is gettng the money that What wants.
After the money goes threw more then 2-3 companies there shouldnt be much left. Or its another game of hide the pea.
Backbone providers (as you seem to intend to demonstrate through your use of ranked autonomous systems) aren't the problem for customer access. Except inasmuch as they are also owned or have been bought by consumer-facing ISP companies.
It's only a matter of time before Big Telecom targets this grassroots effort in Detroit with legal action in an attempt to torpedo it.
Telecommunications is an industry based on a lie
We act as if the Internet is a fluid that comes through pipes and that telephony is a service. We need to shift from 19th-century telecom to an infrastructure model and stop trying to pretend that each inch of fiber has to be profitable in isolation.
I go into this in more detail in https;//rmf.vc/IEEEBBToInfrastructure.
We know the current approach doesn't work so why do we keep repeating the same failed approach when a few percent of the road budget would be used to fund it all.
So last century!
