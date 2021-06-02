Trump Bans Himself From His Own Blog; Upset That Everyone Mocked Its Terrible Traffic

Europe's Human Rights Court Says UK Mass Surveillance Violated Rights, Unlawfully Obtained Journalists' Communications
Wed, Jun 2nd 2021 12:05pmMike Masnick

It's been quite a month for the former President, Donald Trump, and his attempts to speak out. Almost a month ago, Trump launced a Twitter-like blog, with very limited interactive features, a silly terms of service (which said they could moderate whatever they wanted, like every other site). As we noted, lots of people mocked it for being just a standard old blog, but it did make the point that despite what other social media platforms might do, Trump was not being "censored." He had lots of ways to speak up. Of course, after a couple of weeks, reports noted that the site wasn't getting very much traffic, we highlighted that this showed what the issue really was: Trump wasn't upset about a lack of ability to speak. He was upset about the lack of a free audience.

As more and more reports came out about the dwindling traffic on the site, Trump (in standard Trump fashion) insisted that the site was actually getting huge traffic, even more than last year during the election:

“The Washington Post also incorrectly reported about my DonaldJTrump.com website viewership. We have not yet launched our own social media “platform,” but even the very basic site we have to post our statements has received 36.7 million views over the past month alone, and we’re getting more traffic to our website now than in 2020, an Election year! This number would be even greater if we were still on Twitter and Facebook, but since Big Tech has illegally banned me, tens of millions of our supporters have stopped using these platforms because they’ve become “boring” and nasty.”

Of course, even if that 36.7 million number is correct -- which it likely is -- most of that was probably on the day or two after launch when people came to check it out. All of the data suggests that the traffic was a one time deal and wasn't coming back:

“As a matter of metrics, audience, readers, every single way they measure blogs—it’s a failure,” with lower traffic than sites like Petfinder and Eat This, Not That, Melber said on The Beat with Ari Melber. Citing a report by the Washington Post, Melber noted that not one of Trump’s posts on the “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” site has gotten more than 15,000 interactions.

And now, following the bans from Twitter and Facebook, it appears that Donald Trump has banned himself from his own blog, shutting it down permanently. Trump and his spokespeople are claiming that this was part of "broader efforts" to have the former President engaged more directly with social media, and promised that details of these new efforts would be revealed soon.

Of course, the fact that they launched the blog with such hype, and talked it up so much less than a month ago, makes all of this seem (again, as per so much that is Trump) to be them just making shit up as they go along. Meanwhile, a Trump advisor admitted to the Washington Post that the reason it was shut down was that Trump was embarrassed by how little traffic it was getting and how everyone was mocking the site:

An adviser told The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey that the former president wanted to open a new “platform” and didn’t like that this platform was being mocked and had so few readers. The individual spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly about Trump’s plans.

Obviously, Trump has every right to kick himself off his own platform, just like every other website has every right to kick him off their platforms as well. I'm assuming we won't be seeing stories about Trump's "anti-conservative bias" though, huh?

In the meantime, all of this reinforces a few important things: (1) Trump has every ability to speak out if he wants to, but (2) that doesn't guarantee him an audience, and (3) building a successful website that gets traffic is hard work, and simply assuming that you can easily replicate a successful website and its audience is rarely going to work.

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 12:03pm

    Ah sweet schadenfreude...

    Sets up a site where he can rant unchecked and stroke his ego from all the attention from his adoring cultists he was sure he'd get only to find out that now that he's out of office only a tiny fraction of people are interested in what he has to say, resulting in him throwing a tantrum and taking his ball home with him.

    Other than providing a laugh I'd say this nicely undercuts any arguments that Trump should be allowed back on social media because without that he can't speak as he's shown that he can speak just fine what he can't get on his own is people to listen, and that latter bit is not in any way a right or something that he or anyone is owed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2021 @ 12:08pm

    Another Trump business failure.

    Better throw it in the pile...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      radix (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 12:21pm

      Re:

      This one only lost money for one month! Great success! One of the best Trump ventures of all time!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 2 Jun 2021 @ 12:36pm

      Re:

      Yep...
      Trump Taj Mahal Atlantic City Casino - Bankrupt 1991
      Trump Castle Hotel/Casino Atlantic City - Bankrupt 1992
      Trump Plaza Atlantic City - Bankrupt 1992
      Plaza Operating Partners Manhattan Hotel - Bankrupt 1992
      Trump Casino Holdings Atlantic City - Bankrupt 2004
      Trump Entertainment Resorts Atlantic City - Bankrupt 2009
      Trump University - failed and fined. $25 million settlement for fraud against students ("I never settle!")
      Trump Tower Tampa - failed
      Trump Airlines - failed
      Trump Marina - failed
      Trump Magazine - failed
      Trump Beverages - failed
      GoTrump.com - failed
      Trumpnet - failed
      Trump Steaks - failed
      Trump Vodka - failed
      Trump Mortgage - failed
      Trump Football team - failed team in a failed league (New Jersey Generals - USFL)
      Trump Presidency - failing
      Trump Fragrance - failed
      Trump Coffee - failed
      Trump Shoes - failed
      Trump Home Mattresses - failed
      Trump the Game - failed
      Trump Ice - failed
      Trump on the Oceans Resorts - failed
      Trump Pillows - failed
      Trump New Media - failed
      Trump Ice spring water - failed
      Trump International Hotel and Tower (Dubai) - failed
      Trump tower Baku - In process of failure
      Trump Org - Under investigation, Mammadov family/Darvishi family corruption, bank/tax fraud, flailing? failing?
      Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point - failing ($122,000 in the red)
      Trump Foundation - Forced dissolution, personal $2.8 million in restutituion/penalties, kids must take classes on eithics and running a charity.
      Trump Model Management - failed
      Trump presidency - failed
      DonaldJTrump.com - newly failed!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Bobvious, 2 Jun 2021 @ 2:50pm

        Re: Re:Trump bankruptcies

        And you can read all about them in Chapter 11 of his upcoming autobiography.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        WarioBarker (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 5:23pm

        Re: Re:

        There's more:

        Trump Card - failed
        The Apprentice - failed
        The Celebrity Apprentice - failed
        2020 Presidential Election - failed
        Social media presence - failed
        Not being called "Dump" - failed

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 12:25pm

    I’m not going to laugh, I’m not going to laugh, I’m not going to laugh…

    …aw, fuck it

    aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahahahahahahahahahahaha what a fucking chump 🤣

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2021 @ 12:29pm

    Trump should sue himself for anti-Trump bias.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jojo (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 12:41pm

    You know after all of these years of mental anguish under the most anti-intellectual president of our time.

    this is music to my ears.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Historian, 2 Jun 2021 @ 1:00pm

    If you build it they will come...

    is literally, a field of dreams...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 1:10pm

    Pod People Reference

    Evergreen MST3K Reference

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Flakbait (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 1:12pm

    COVFEFE!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 1:26pm

    "we’re getting more traffic to our website now than in 2020, an Election year!"

    Didn't it just launch recently? How is that a valid claim if... you know what? I'm not the target audience for his obvious cons, I'm sure his voters are dumb enough to think this is a valid claim.

    "Meanwhile, a Trump advisor admitted to the Washington Post that the reason it was shut down was that Trump was embarrassed by how little traffic it was getting and how everyone was mocking the site"

    Of course. The man is obsessed with ratings, and has made a career out of shielding himself from criticism. He can't keep up the charade of being a vastly popular figure misrepresented by the media if he has access to the primary numbers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 1:56pm

    And this is why Conservatives want to block social media moderation, because if people actively have to put in effort to read what they have to say, they won't bother as there's little appetite for conservative victim complexes and racism among the general public. They want the retweets from elderly relatives you can't unfollow without family drama, they want armies of bots and broken algorithms signal boosting their every proclaimation, and they will scream until they get it and complete immunity from the rules of the platform that they agreed to follow when they signed up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 2:22pm

    He is such a child.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 2:27pm

    "received 36.7 million views over the past month alone"

    Am I the only one who has ever seen the "click farms" for free to play phone games where they have hundreds of phones in racks all doing things & moving the phone to look legit?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 4:41pm

      Re:

      Remember the "twitterbotcalypse" where right-whingers got all pissy that they lost most of their followers when Twitter got rid of 100% fake accounts?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 2:54pm

    only thing you could get out of this.

    Is that we should all be VOTING, not 60%.
    WE should all get a choice of Who to Choose, insted of the .2%. Every election has about 1000 people running from around the country.
    FREEDOM of info, Isnt free nor accessible. What did it take to get his school history? What does it take to get ANY politicians PUBLIC history?
    NO PRIVATE DEBATES, demo and reps, NEED to stand out and tell us what they want and what they are going to do, and HOW.
    I would still like to have an Evaluation process for all elected officials, but that will Never happen as long as the POLITICIANS have the power and NOT the people. 1 time per year a Grade system, showing all they did the past year. INCLUDING how much they spent int he congress bank(years ago, many got caught with OVER spending their Own accounts, upto $1 million over draft).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2021 @ 3:50pm

      Re: only thing you could get out of this.

      School history isn't public. In fact, many colleges actually send out info packets to parents pointing out that student privacy means the university won't be able to provide updates on grades, or even confirm whether their child is actually enrolled in classes.

      The best you can get is asking other students who knew them at school, or trying to find videos of graduation ceremonies floating around. The school can confirm whether existing records are legitimate in some cases, but can't provide you those records a priori.

      Primary/secondary education is if anything even worse for publicity.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wshuff (profile), 2 Jun 2021 @ 3:47pm

    Yeah, but how many views would the “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’s Cow“ account get on Twitter? I’m betting more than 36.7 million.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2021 @ 4:39pm

    I'm assuming we won't be seeing stories about Trump's "anti-conservative bias" though, huh?

    Not so sure about that, here. Surely this must be some kind of 'tech monopoly conspiracy' to divert what would be clicks to his website somewhere else, just to make him look foolish.

    Otherwise he'd have to admit incompetence and a lack of public interest in what he has to say.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


