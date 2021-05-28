Daily Deal: The 2021 WordPress Wizard Bundle

Citizen -- The App That Wants To Be A Cop -- Offered A $30,000 Bounty For The Apprehension Of An Innocent Person
The 2021 WordPress Wizard Bundle has 6 courses to help you learn how to build your own site with no coding experience required. The focus is on creating a WordPress site with your own domain and Web hosting and doing it the right way. While it is possible to use free online hosted blog solutions, the goal here is to build something that you control, manage, and can grow at your own pace. You'll learn how to work with Elementor, how to work with WordPress themes, how to secure your website, and how to use it to run a business. The bundle is on sale for $20.

