Washington Post Runs Bizarrely Ignorant Opinion Piece Claiming Florida's Content Moderation Law Is Constitutional
from the do-you-do-any-fact-checking dept
Look, I get that the Opinion sections of major newspapers want to run a variety of opinions, and thus might do less fact checking than the news parts of the paper, but it still seems just bizarre that they let any ignorant fool post absolute nonsense with no attempt at providing facts or the reasons why the underlying assumptions the opinion piece is based on are just wrong. Henry Olsen is apparently a "conservative" columnist for the Post while also being involved in some think tank that has been whining about big tech and, bizarrely, apparently suggesting that God believes Republicans should stop Twitter from having rights or something. Anyway, Olsen's column claims that critics of Florida's social media bill "are wrong" and that's it's perfectly legit for a state government to tell a company how to handle speech on their websites.
As you'll recall, Florida just signed its bad bill into law, and it's already being challenged in court, where the law is almost certain to be thrown out as unconstitutional.
Olsen, though, is sure that the bill is perfectly fine and there are no constitutional problems with it at all. After reading the headline, I expected to see some legal citations or actual, you know, factual arguments. But... that's apparently not what the Washington Post gets out of Olsen. First, Olsen insists that even though the facts don't support the idea that there's anti-conservative bias in how social media is moderated, he can cherry pick two examples -- Donald Trump and James O'Keefe -- as proof that it must be true and that something needs to be done:
The Florida law is a response to conservatives’ belief that social media companies unfairly target their limitations on speech. One can dispute how much that is actually true, but high-profile acts such as many companies’ continued ban on former president Donald Trump and the removal of Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe from Twitter provide more than enough proof to justify the reaction.
Except that doesn't deal with the reason why either one was banned. Trump was banned for using the platform to incite violence -- something that lots and lots of people (not just conservatives) have been banned for. O'Keefe was banned because Twitter claimed he was artifically amplifying his tweets. Again, lots of people have been banned for the same thing, including some of Trump's loudest critics. There is no evidence that there is bias in either of those moderation choices. Even more to the point, neither was banned for their "conservative" views. Both were banned for violating long-standing Twitter policies.
So, that's already a weak start to the article, but apparently that's the best Olsen can do. Because then he tries to dig into why there's no violation of the 1st Amendment here, and it seems to be... because Olsen doesn't think it's a big deal.
The question, then, is whether Florida’s requirements would help rather than hinder free expression of sensitive political issues, the core element the First Amendment seeks to protect.
Social media is an important, if not the most important, realm in which political debates are conducted today. As a result, access to social media is essential to any entity seeking to influence those debates. When a network denies someone access, it is significantly hampering the ability to successfully engage in political debate. That alone weighs heavily in favor of ensuring access is not unfairly or arbitrarily restricted or denied.
What? So, uh, the past two decades cable TV news has been one of the biggest influences on political debates and how they're conducted today, and I can't imagine Olsen would argue that the government should regulate that Fox News has to stop simping for Trump all the time, and would need to balance it out with some Biden love. Because that would be a very clear 1st Amendment problem.
Olsen then at least acknowledges West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, which establishes clearly that the government cannot compel speech, but then says that forcing websites to host speech isn't really compelling speech. Again... this is based on... Olsen believing it's true. Not any actual legal argument or citation:
The question of compelled speech is also unconvincing. No reasonable viewer thinks that a TV station running an ad is endorsing the views it espouses. Similarly, a social media company that posts comments identified as coming from another party is clearly not making those statements itself. Allowing others to speak is not the same as forcing a company to endorse the speech.
What? That's not how any of this works. But all of this is based on Olsen just not understanding the regulations regarding broadcast TV and radio and assuming they magically apply elsewhere. This is the kind of thing you would think a newspaper like the Washington Post would have someone on hand to pull Olsen aside and explain to him that his very premise is mistaken. But, nope, Olsen knows that there are some regulations about political advertising on TV and radio, and assumes that it's easily applied elsewhere:
The federal government has long treated companies intrinsic to mass communication differently than other firms or individuals. Television and radio stations, for example, are required to run commercials from registered candidates for public office regardless of their content. They are also required to charge candidates lower ad rates than they charge commercial purchasers. Both requirements are justified as ways to ensure wide access to the entities that publicize ideas to a mass audience. The gain for political speech thus outweighs the burden placed on the communications companies.
But the reason for those regulations and what they apply to is kind of the key here. The FCC's regulations on this apply to broadcast stations. That is it applies to stations that have a license to use public spectrum. As such -- and only because they are using the public airwaves -- then the FCC can put these requirements on them. And, as the Supreme Court has made clear, these kinds of regulations are only constitutional because they're using public spectrum, via a license from the US government.
You can't just say -- as Olsen does -- that because there are regulations on broadcast TV and radio, that there's no problem with applying similar rules to totally private systems that don't rely on public spectrum. Somewhat hilariously, this is the identical ignorant argument that people on the opposite side of the political spectrum are making to try to apply the Fairness Doctrine to Fox News. It's unconstitutional in both cases.
And it's bizarre that no one at the Washington Post thought to suggest to Olsen that if he's going to point to regulations that are only constitutional because they're on public broadcast spectrum as his proof, he'll have to explain how the government can apply them to non-public spectrum, non-licensed networks, he might want to explain how that can actually work, when the Supreme Court has made it clear it does not. Though, amusingly, if his argument did work, it would also mean that the government could force Fox News to implement the Fairness Doctrine as well (perhaps using Olsen's own silly arguments) and I imagine he'd be pretty pissed off about that.
Anyway, Olsen's free to be wrong however he likes, but one would hope that the Washington Post wouldn't want to be in the business of publishing utter garbage, even if it is in the opinion section.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, fcc, florida, henry olsen, public airwaves, regulations
Reader Comments
Typical of the Washington Post.
The Washington Post's ugly and pernicious editorial decisions are why I labeled my cover of John Philip Sousa's "The Washington Post" as "The Washington Post (is a Shitty Newspaper)".
(In case you want to listen to the track on a streaming service such as Spotify or Apple Music or download from, say, Amazon or iTunes, I've renamed it "The Washington Post (is a Terrible Newspaper)" because I didn't want the "explicit lyrics" label, so I was discretionary (thanks Stephen T. Stone for clarifying the difference!).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To Republicans, their feelings matter more than facts — which explains why they rail against “cancel culture” whenever a conservative/Republican is moderated by a social media platform or otherwise called to account for their speech. But whenever an actual example of censorship of speech shows up — especially liberal/progressive/Democrat speech — those same Republicans fall awfully silent.
All of this crap about revoking 230/finding a way to control moderation on social media isn’t about “censorship” in the sense that Republicans want to stop censorship from happening. Their “revoke 230” claptrap and moral panic hullabaloo about “censorship” is about conservatives wanting the right to “free reach” — to be awarded a free platform and audience without anything like “consequences for their speech” or “the right of association preventing compelled speech” getting in the way.
Some Democrats might be guilty of this thinking. But they’re doing a damned better job of hiding that fact. Republicans don’t give a fuck any more. To them, fascism seems a lot more appealing now that they’ve gotten that blood-soaked taste in their mouths.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Not merely silent, but even supportive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Take your toys and go
I'm not sure why Henry Olsen is so upset. Don't the conservatives now have their own version of Twitter where they can spout whatever they want with no restrictions? If what they have to say is so important and what people are interested in, wouldn't it come to dominate the market? It's rather humorous that I can't even remember the name of it. Had to look it up. Parler.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Take your toys and go
The problem is that the American right have come to believe that "the right to speak" somehow means "the right to be heard", which it just plain doesn't. There is no legislated or constitutionally granted/protected right to have your speech heard. If you start spouting off in a public place and people don't want to listen to you, they leave. There is nothing you can do to force them to return and listen to you. More to the point, if you start shouting in a private venue, like a bar, the owner/proprietor/manager can throw you out, and you have no legal recourse. They are upset because an imaginary right that they do not possess is being violated. They want guaranteed access to the masses, which their own little echo chambers don't provide.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Narcissistic self-entitlement
They have free speech, what they want and think is their right to have is free reach in the form of massive audiences.
They know that if people are given the choice between a platform that they run and are allowed to set the rules for and one where neither are the case the majority of people are not going to want to congregate on their platforms, so the only way they have to get the audience they think they are owed is by hijacking popular platforms and forcing their way into the conversation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pre-Internet, those conversations dominantly took place in newspapers and magazines. Note however the different sides published in their magazines, even when responding to something published elsewhere.
Also, being banned from say Twitter is not being banned from social media, as other social media outlets exists, and anybody interested in what somebodies views are can look for it where that person publishes. That is like the days of old, the conversation can be spread over several outlets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Exactly. Being banned from one outlet–no matter the size–is not a ban from the internet in general. If that were the case, then Red Candle games would not be able to sell their games Detention and Devotion anywhere because they were delisted from Steam and GOG. But here they are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Another takeaway from those who actually have been banned from some platforms is that it wasn't for any kind of normal political discourse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
As is often pointed out, these people don't have a problem with the speech so much as they have a problem with the reach. They have no problem with Parler or Gab blocking speech they don't agree with, other than the fact that those platforms naturally attract smaller audiences, so they feel the need to bully more popular platforms into hosting them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"the removal of Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe from Twitter provide more than enough proof to justify the reaction."
A guy famous for lying in order to dishonestly manipulate political races is proof of a reaction? OK, but I'm not sure the thing you meant to prove is the thing you proved..
"O'Keefe was banned because Twitter claimed he was artifically amplifying his tweets"
Oh, and he was banned for attacking the platform hosting him and not for the other content of his posts? OK...
"You can't just say -- as Olsen does -- that because there are regulations on broadcast TV and radio, that there's no problem with applying similar rules to totally private systems that don't rely on public spectrum."
Well, you can say that, but it would be hoped that more people understand the completely stupid idea of doing so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The question
"The question of compelled speech is also unconvincing"
Social media companies don't want to host this stuff, but the government is telling them they have to.
I guess the "question" is: how is that not compelled speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The question
"I guess the "question" is: how is that not compelled speech?"
The answer, sadly, is that some people believe that speech they agree with should be mandatory, while speech they disagree with should be verboten. Some of these people get elected to office, where they repeat such silly notions in order to retain their position.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Republicans embrace moronity
It's a moron's take on the Constitution to state "I don't like X so it must be unconstitutional" since the Constitution is readily available for reading and checking.
That matches high poll scores for "We may have to revert to violence to preserve the American Way of Life" as if "The American Way of Life" was some ideological or ethical goal that it was worth sacrificing peace, liberty, and justice for, and that would not actually be destroyed exactly by essentially engaging in civil war.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We Know Why
That's because Fox News is a publisher, and not a platform.
When tech monopolies create the internet version of a public square, then the First Amendment applies. Corporations must live up to their contracts, and must provide equal service to their customers without bias. Individuals can challenge a contract dispute in court, where they can conduct discovery, and present evidence of bias, fraud, or inequity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
JFC, dude.
I had to use two copypastas here. Why do you make me do this, Koby. Why you gotta be this ignorant.
Social media services are not public fora; if you need a citation for that, look no further than a Supreme Court ruling from 2019 where Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion:
So…read that, learn from that, and stop getting that shit wrong, dude.
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We Know Why
Is a a cafe the equivalent to a public square? If not, why should a social media site be equivalent?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What about a privately owned gym, where conversations are certainly bound to happen?
What about a privately owned skate park?
What about a privately owned...okay, you get the point.
And that point is this: Koby sincerely believes that any privately owned open-to-the-public space must be the equivalent of a public forum and therefore subject to the First Amendment (meaning that space can’t restrict speech, since it is a de facto government actor). What Koby fails to realize is a Trump-appointed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America already demolished that belief. Koby is simply too stubborn to admit he’s wrong…which is the surest sign of an asshole if there ever was one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'You can't kick me out of the club, this is THE place to chat!'
Yeah, what people like Koby keep ignoring is that if we applied that rule equally and to physical property then there would be some magical point where privately owned property, whether a store, club or just place the public is allowed to congregate would be prohibited from enforcing it's own rules and would be forced to let anyone and everyone congregate there simply because a lot of people do so.
The government taking control of private property 'for the good of the public', now what does that idea remind me of...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'You can't kick me out of the club, this is THE place to cha
Agreed. It's weird seeing these right-wingers becoming these hardcore communists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We Know Why
That's because Fox News is a publisher, and not a platform.
There is no such distinction under the law. And you know this because me and a dozen other people have told you that over and over and over again.
When tech monopolies create the internet version of a public square, then the First Amendment applies.
That's not at all how this works. I mean, maybe it's how it works in your brain, but it's not how it works in the US under the Constitution.
Corporations must live up to their contracts
And all their contracts say they can ban people for any reason whatsoever. So they do.
and must provide equal service to their customers without bias.
That is not in the law at all. You're making that up.
Individuals can challenge a contract dispute in court, where they can conduct discovery, and present evidence of bias, fraud, or inequity.
Again, none of that is against the law.
Koby, you're bad at this. People have explained this to you dozens of times. And yet you keep shitting out nonsense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: We Know Why
At least not currently. That is why a growing number of people want to repeal and reform the law. More and more people want that distinction. More and more people want equal treatment. I understand that a lot of court cases have gone in favor of the big corporations so far. But now you're freaking out whenever someone proposes a change. Making changes to the law is the next step in the fight for equality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: We Know Why
Koby, we keep telling you this again and again: Having the government distinguish between who is a "platform" and who is a "publisher" raises first amendment issues.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: We Know Why
The problem is that most of those calling out for equality are not seeking equality, but rather the right to attack those they hate wherever they gather, so that they can force them into silence. That is the path that leads to a one party or theocratic state. Do you really want to turn the US into state like Iran, North Korea or China?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We Know Why
Koby, if you don't end every comment of yours with the word "Excelsior!" from here on out, then by your own (mis-)definitions, you are censoring me by not allowing my speech on the platform of your publicly-shared comments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We Know Why
"When tech monopolies create the internet version of a public square"
No matter how many times you repeat this, or your demand for a communist takeover of private property, that doesn't make it true.
"Individuals can challenge a contract dispute in court, where they can conduct discovery, and present evidence of bias, fraud, or inequity."
So, why are you people whining in random forums about it rather than bringing these cases to court. Or, you know, going to the competing places that haven't banned you, an ability you have since there's so much competition available to people who don't pretend that people only use one social network at a time?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We Know Why
When tech monopolies create the internet version of a public square, then the First Amendment applies.
So do you also have an inherent right to Internet access since your ability to access this 'public square' would be hindered without it? Or haven't you thought that far ahead?
Corporations must live up to their contracts, and must provide equal service to their customers without bias.
Read the ToS. You have an option not to be on social media.
Individuals can challenge a contract dispute in court, where they can conduct discovery, and present evidence of bias, fraud, or inequity.
And yet, despite how rampant it is, none of you fucktards have bothered to do it. Have you ever wondered why?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Social Media?
"Social media is an important, if not the most important, realm in which political debates are conducted today. As a result, access to social media is essential to any entity seeking to influence those debates."
But there is a problem, with a DEBATE in Media. And that is IF' there is debate. Or if someone is using it as a way to restrict others Debating your opinion.
How many media sites have it setup so you can Post your Comments, and not let others comment back? IF you are going to debate, DEBATE.
If you cant debate, Lock the channel.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No one is entitled to an argument, debate, or conversation. That holds true on social media, too: No user has the right to butt into your conversation, compel you into listening to them, and compel you to debate them on their terms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't let them off the hook that easy
Anyway, Olsen's free to be wrong however he likes, but one would hope that the Washington Post wouldn't want to be in the business of publishing utter garbage, even if it is in the opinion section.
Unlike a social media platform where they is effectively unlimited space and moderation happens after content goes up the Post chooses what content they will and will not publish, vetting it beforehand, so if they publish something as part of their paper it is because they think that it has value and is a worthwhile use of the space. As such it is entirely fair to tie whatever they post to them, all the more so if the one writing the 'opinion' happens to work for them.
They decided that that fractally wrong 'opinion piece' was worth space on their publication, it seems entirely reasonable to tie it to them as a result, and if they don't like it they can apply some actual standards for what they publish in the future.
As for the dumpster fire itself bloody hell what a mess. Starting with two glaring examples of absolutely justified bans(if anything the Trump ban shows just how much it took for the platforms to get around to applying the rules to him), moving on to 'we regulate limited space on the airwaves much less than the proposed social media regulations so that's fine', simply asserting that forcing a platform to host speech isn't forcing a platform to host speech because reasons and that social media is so important that it should be a right of the first amendment to make use of it...
One day an honest argument against 230 may be presented, but this is clearly not that day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Don't let them off the hook that easy
"One day an honest argument against 230 may be presented, but this is clearly not that day."
We can only hope that day will come. I, for one, can't wait for the day where I have a reasonable argument to get my teeth into as to why innocent bystanders should be held accountable for things that happened on their property without their prior knowledge, rather than the endless whining of losers who refuse to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"The Florida law is a response to conservatives’ belief that social media companies unfairly target their limitations on speech."
Well they also believe their savior was a white dude with blue eyes in the middle east... perhaps they should keep their beliefs to themselves until they regain contact with reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I thought their savior was an orange dude with bad orange hair from Queens and who now lives in Florida…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The mainstream press' relationship with the right reminds me of a child who believes that if they just laugh along with their bully in the schooland just hand over their lunch money each day, that they'll stop. They will never be your friend if you platform their bullsh*t, they'll just keep on pulling society further and further to the right with outright lies until it goes over the fascist cliff and people are burning down your offices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
