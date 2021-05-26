DC Court Says Recordings Of Capitol Rioters Must Be Made Public, But Only On A Case-By-Case Basis
Babies & Bathwater: WSJ OpEd Suggests Banning Cryptocurrency Entirely To Stop Ransomware

Daily Deal: The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, May 26th 2021 10:39amDaily Deal

The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Bundle has 10 courses to teach you how to defend any system from digital attacks. You'll develop an understanding of the threat and vulnerability landscape through threat modeling and risk assessments, and build a foundation for which to expand your security knowledge. It's on sale for $39.90.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

DC Court Says Recordings Of Capitol Rioters Must Be Made Public, But Only On A Case-By-Case Basis
Babies & Bathwater: WSJ OpEd Suggests Banning Cryptocurrency Entirely To Stop Ransomware
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:37 Upload Filters Will Always Be A Bad Idea, But Germany's New Implementation Of Article 17 Is An Attempt To Provide Some Protection For Users, Which Others May Follow (0)
12:11 EFF Tells Court Defendants Must Be Allowed To Examine The DNA Software Used To Convict Them (5)
10:44 Babies & Bathwater: WSJ OpEd Suggests Banning Cryptocurrency Entirely To Stop Ransomware (24)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Bundle (0)
09:34 DC Court Says Recordings Of Capitol Rioters Must Be Made Public, But Only On A Case-By-Case Basis (0)
06:12 27 'Right To Repair' Laws Proposed This Year. Giants Like Apple Have Ensured None Have Passed So Far. (11)
03:15 Crime-Reporting App Citizen Apparently Attempting To Get Into The Law Enforcement Business (41)

Tuesday

19:58 Getting Absurd: Twitch Creates A 'Hot Tub' Channel, Says It Should Have Communicated With Streamers About Demonitization (31)
15:31 Employees Are Feeling Burned Over Broken Work-From-Home Promises As Employers Try To Bring Them Back To The Office (33)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 284: How To Think About Cybersecurity (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.