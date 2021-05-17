Daily Deal: Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones

UK Now Calling Its 'Online Harms Bill' The 'Online Safety Bill' But A Simple Name Change Won't Fix Its Myriad Problems
Zulu Exero is a bone conduction headset that lets you experience truly personal out-of-ear audio. Using a light vibration in the headset as they rest around your ears, music is generated just for you, without blocking out your surroundings. There are many situations where noise cancellation is unsafe and also uncomfortable. These headphones are the perfect alternative. Better than normal headphones because you can still hear the world around you. They have up to 6 hours of play. The headphones are on sale for $35.

    ECA (profile), 17 May 2021 @ 11:57am

    do look up info on Bone conduction

    its great under certain circumstances.
    Esp. phone calls, but the failing is HOW everyone has different bone structures, and you can miss-out of certain tones and levels int he music.

