Steam Still Can't Seem To Keep Its Hands Off Some 'Sex Games' Despite Hands Off Policy
from the pron-store dept
It's been three or so years since Valve announced a new "hands off" approach towards approvals for games on its dominant Steam storefront. This new "policy" was unfortunately rolled out in an extremely Steam-like manner: vague and largely indecipherable, full of holes, and all with a caveat baked in that Steam could still do basically whatever it wants. Later, the company clarified that the chief goal with all of this was to allow for more adult-oriented games while still giving Steam the ability to disallow "troll games", as though that actually clarified anything. Predictably, this new policy set off confusion all over the place, and even years into the change its application appears to be aggressively inconsistent.
Three years in and it's still a problem. The developers of Holodexxx, a VR sex game featuring VR-rendered real-life porn stars, has expended thousands of dollars to try to comply with Steam's policies only to find the game banned from the platform. Interestingly, the developers of the game appear to have intended this to be less of a gross or trollish look at a sex video game and more as something that is both adult-oriented but a "sex positive" experience.
Holodexxx is a game in which simulated versions of real adult performers interact with the player in virtual reality, with AI guiding elements of the performance. Its creators bill it as an ethical, sex-positive game being made in conjunction with and featuring real sex workers. Steam, at this point, carries a plethora of games that include adult content—some of which venture into much dicier thematic territory than Holodexxx. But that didn’t stop Valve from chasing Holodexxx off its holodeck.
On pre-2018 Steam, this is a game that would absolutely not be allowed on the platform. But the whole point of the change in policy was supposed to be to allow for more content of this nature, so long as it didn't dive into "troll" territory. And, to some extent, that policy shift achieved its goal. There are a great many adult sex games on Steam these days, with the level of raunchiness in those games playing across a spectrum for that sort of thing. But in this case, the game has been rejected several times, no matter what the developer tries to do to comply with Steam's policy.
In a recent lengthy blog, the game’s developers outlined everything they’ve tried over the course of multiple months. To begin, they submitted a “PG-13 experience” to Steam starring a clothed version of adult film actress Riley Reid, along with a censored video of live adult stars. Valve, say Holodexxx’s developers, blocked the submission “with a boiler-plate explanation that video pornography was not allowed on Steam.” So then the developers spent additional time creating a new demo without video of adult stars, in which the player could instead look at a model of adult film actress Marley Brinx in a virtual environment. Again, Valve blocked it on the basis that it was “pornography.”
At that point, Holodexxx’s developers went back to the drawing board and spent “months” on Holodexxx Home, a more elaborate interactive experience with dialogue systems and direct physical interactions. It involves undressing a character, but so do other games on Steam, so in theory, it doesn’t necessarily activate any of Valve’s tripwires. However, you can probably guess what happened next.
“We submitted Home and waited a few weeks,” wrote Holodexxx’s developers. “After poking Steam via help tickets, our build was reviewed two days later... and banned. The explanation was again, that Steam does not allow ‘pornography’ on their platform.”
In all, the developer claims that it has spent something like $20,000 just trying to get a version in place that would meet Steam's guidelines. Unfortunately, that effort appears to have failed as that last rejection once again simply regurgitated the anti-pornography stance previously iterated.
Now, let's be clear on a couple of things. First, you may not like the idea of adult games showing up on Steam. That doesn't really matter for this story. Steam shifted policies to allow for more of them and they can run their platform as they choose. Secondly, I'll reiterate that point: Steam can block this game from its platform if it wants.
But the problem here is the lack of clarity in the policy and the inconsistency with which it is applied. If you need this broken down further, I'll put it this way: when a developer can spend five-figures trying to comply with a platform's policy and can't manage to do so, the problem is on the platform's end. Either the policy isn't clear enough for developers (check!), hasn't been applied in a way that's consistent enough to allow it to be interpreted (check!), or the communication in feedback to developers about the policy as it applies to their specific games hasn't been handled well (check!).
In this case, Steam has failed at all three levels. Again, the platform can do as it pleases with its property, but if the platform is going to have a policy, it might as well make it one that actually works.
Filed Under: adult content, content moderation, holodexx, steam
Companies: valve
We can't tell you what pornography is, but we know it when we fap to it.
One does wonder how many other games are being denied a spot 'because reasons'.
We're going to use a secret measuring standard & never ever tell you what the standard is.
We're hoping you won't hold us to our decision to allow adult content, because then we'll have to decide what the line for boobs being to big is & everytime the staff tries to have a meeting about this all the tissues & lotion in the building go missing.
"Adult" things are a lightening rod for stupidity because so many people believe their morals should apply to everyone if they share them or not.
That even the glimpse of to much of a sideboob will turn a 10yr old boy into a sex maniac.
Its easy enough to put a gate in the way of kids getting access to the adult section (but as someone who knows what happens when you tell a teenager no) there is no 100% way. We need to stop pretending that sex is not fun & only should be used for procreation after marriage to an opposite sex partner or you're going to hell. An actual/VR sex worker explaining to an incel that he isn't entitled to get laid because he thinks so & that if you treat people better they treat you better would be amazing. But then this is a nation where women don't understand what can get them pregnant & men say stupid things like I can't make girls.
Yet we're still terrified if we explain sex to them, they might have sex... because no teenager has ever had sex without instruction on how to not get an STI. rolls his eyes
But then these moral upright people might not be able to enjoy Teen Mom or 147 Kids and Counting reality shows.
Ellarvarkum avarudethaya service cheyyan anuvadham kodukanam
Steam has history of rejecting valid games....
There exists some game developers who waited for 2 years for their voting system to decide that the game is acceptable to steam, only to be offered a unworkable licensing agreement with steam. => basically it takes 2 years of waiting time to get access to the "negotiated" license agreements, and if that's not ok for you, you can wait another 2 years for next chance...
greenlight process was never very friendly to game developers. There's tons of finished games which never was published on steam simply because of their draconian system of how the games are being accepted.
Their theory that game developers need to wait 2 years is simply so that the devs supposedly will be tweaking the game to better quality and then steam would receive the end result. Guess what? It doesn't work like that. The whole activity is not profitable at all, if we need to spend two years of work to get some steam door opened every time we want to release some products to the market.
we simply published our games in itch.io, their publishing agreements are significantly better shape than steam's. Basically steam is always getting outdated games with 2 years of idle time/product waiting idle for steam to open their release door. Basically after 2 years of waiting, the market opportunity for the material was already gone, and we didn't publish it at steam at all.
The players do not want outdated games anyway -> the computer hardware evolves enough in 2 years that the tweaks that made the game work on the gpu cards of the yesturday are no longer valid after 2 years of finished products waiting in the shelf for steam's permission to access the store.
Re:
Your valid criticism of Valve aside... why do you even need to rely on Valve and Steam to start with? Wasn't your technology capable of teleporting animations to computer screens without third-party intervention?
And seriously, who is this "we"? You've made it clear, countless times, that you don't believe in working with a team.
Also if you think players don't want "outdated games", there's a strong playerbase of Team Fortress 2 - I'm sorry, Garry's Mod - who'd disagree with you.
Re: Re:
Sure, that feature is available in 2021. But I'm talking about 2014, when my first game was ready to be published. Steam simply put it to a dummy delay queue that did nothing else than make the technology obsolete.
Re: Re: Re:
Oh. I actually thought you had a legitimate grievance there, instead it's yet another entry in Tero Pulkinnen's endless diary of his rants and ravings about why nobody will suck his cock.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That will fit nicely to the topic at hand.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Thanks for admitting that you're a pervert, on top of the other idiotic traits that you've confessed to.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, you decided to quit posting anything thoughtful real quick.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
People have tried engaging with tp to the tune of 300 posts on a topic. None of that good faith effort has got him to believe anything outside his own fantasy, such as subway maps subsidizing the entire costs of running a metro system. Look, if someone's going to shit on me, I'm going to shit in his mouth at least once.
Plenty of games on Steam use “obsolete” graphics technology — e.g., pixel art or low-poly/PlayStation One–esque aesthetics. Try another argument.
Re:
Not to mention that some of the games on Steam are re-releases of old games (like Sega actually selling their old Genesis/Mega Drive ROMs with an emulator they made themselves) as well as recent games that could be played on the actual hardware themselves.
So once again, TP (for my bunghole!) comes up with these BS excuses as why the deck is stacked against him when there is ample evidence that other people and organizations are doing a better job than him at things he said could not be done.
Re: Re:
Look, i know how he is, but that doesn't ruin the argument about ridiculous waiting times for Steam to respond to submissions or whatever. I also get that it's part of his grievance train, but it also demonstrates the same behaviors that the article does. And as for games aging out while one waits, 2-5 year old graphics and engines don't have the same draw as vintage games. Anything neat might have a market somewhere regardless of all sorts of shortcomings, but it will be a) a small market, b) if anyone ever finds it.
Yes, there are other ways to market, and yes this guy is like the opposite of Perttu Ahola, and yes he is not 100% directly on point, and yes he has a ... history lol. But if he isn't just totes making up this specific shit, it seems like it is a relatively on-topic anecdotal criticism of Steam Valve?
Re: Re: Re:
Have you actually seen the stuff Tero puts on his site? They're the kind of minigames that makes Limbo of the Lost look like Dark Souls 3. They make Newgrounds shitposting look like the next Monster Hunter. A visually mediocre game not making it onto Steam is... not the most credible criticism of Steam's policies.
But sure, let's actually examine his claims, and correspond them with stuff he's actually said before. Like how he teamed up with a publisher 7 years ago, and signed a slew of NDAs which is why nobody has heard anything about his game development work. He's also mentioned that the "animation teleporting" technology only started working this year as a result of this 7-year partnership... somehow. So by his own evidence, during the time which Steam supposedly overlooked or rejected his content, the tech wasn't even working.
Even if your criticism of something is anecdotal, you're still expected to actually have some degree of credible proof. Tero's history indicates he has none.
Re: Re:
Well, I have friends in irc who are not very interested in developing games. Since I'm the only one around that has any gaming related assets available, I can use "we" (the people) as a group-think kind of feature.
Re: Re: Re:
Or people can simply regard you as having a deluded god complex instead as a more accurate representation of reality.
Using “we” to represent a group of people who aren’t doing anything to help you develop games is delusional. Also I’m surprised — IRC? I would’ve thought you would’ve developed your own method of “teleporting alphabets”.
Re:
Nah, he probably talks to himself. That way he can claim that there's zero users and thus there are no bug reports to make.
Re: Re: Re:
You are using it as what I think people should think, and as usual you are largely wrong.
Re: Steam has history of rejecting valid games....
Is this really relevant anymore with Steam Direct, Valve's replacement for Greenlight, which probably doesn't have this "waiting period" due to it's nature as a "direct" process. Mind you, they still probably give you a similar contract, but I assume you can disclose your specific grievances because you have no plains to release games on Steam at all in the future.
That $20k could've paid for systems to sell the game from their own website, where they could include the content they wanted without bending to the whim of capricious censors.
Wouldn't have to give Valve a 30% cut of revenue, either.
Pornography isn't allowed on Steam they say, forgetting pages of listings for games that are exactly that...and in some cases little more.
I wonder what the devs of Huniepop had to go through, since they were pretty clear about the second installment being uncensored everywhere except GOG for which there is a "patch".
Yet another reason why we need more competition in the online application market. Not that I expect Epic or Apple to allow pornographic games ever, but Steam is supposed to be the gold standard of openness and yet even they cannot be consistent.
Wait...
They don't allow pornography?
pulls up his own steam library
we have two games from the Taimanin series, Breeders of the Nephelym, pact with a witch, spiral clicker, yes master, Crush Crush, Hunnie Pop. Hunnie Pop 2, HunnieCam Studio... but the one that is most telling? SinVR exists. Which is basically a VR bordello.
This isn't just uneven enforcement, this is litterally either such under-enforcement as to be useless, or, such singled out enforcement that they would be more honest to say 'we don't want you in particular on our platform.'
Re: Wait...
Reading comprehension my friend. As stated in the article, Steam used to ban porn. (context you might be familiar with: Hunnie pop used to be censored to lewds and still is on GOG, and you had to restore the nudes content by modding for this reason) Steam supposedly took a hands off approach a few years ago. Steam is defining this game as porn without nude content at this point, which is why this is getting written up.
Steam doesn't allow porn games involving real people
The game was dead on Steam from the get-go. Steam doesn't allow nude depictions of real people.
My guess would be to prevent lawsuits when actors/actresses change their minds later, or revenge porn accusations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Steam doesn't allow porn games involving real people
Clarity is truly needed.
As the article states clearly, Valve is free to run its platform however they see fit. But the problem here is one of clarity. If you are a developer and want to get your game on steam, (Steam being THE dominant platform on the PC market makes it basically a necessity for having any chance at success.) Their guidelines MUST be clear enough to prevent cases like this to happen.
More importantly a functioning mechanism for working with developers to either bring the game to compliance. Absent this they need to be far less opaque and clearly explain WHY a game will never be accepted beyond a generic "its pornography" so devs can know where they stand. (Ideally early enough in development to prevent devs from spending a small fortune trying to comply with a platform that never intended to allow them anyway.
I wonder if Steam's thinking is that "this particular game is more likely to be noticed by the wider public and garner for us some politically convenient opprobrium which will cause us large headaches". I wouldn't know how one decides such things, but could it be that this is a motivation, or is it just your average inconsistent bureaucratic capriciousness?
