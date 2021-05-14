The Flopping Of Trump's Blog Proves That It's Not Free Speech He's Upset About; But Free Reach
A week ago, we wrote about Trump's new blog, which was designed to look vaguely tweet-like, noting that this proved that he never needed Twitter or Facebook to speak freely. He's always been able to speak on his own website. NBC News has an interesting story now, suggesting that the blog just isn't getting that much attention.
A week since the unveiling, social media data suggests things are not going well.
The ex-president’s blog has drawn a considerably smaller audience than his once-powerful social media accounts, according to engagement data compiled with BuzzSumo, a social media analytics company. The data offers a hint that while Trump remains a political force, his online footprint is still dependent on returning to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The Desk of Donald J. Trump is limited — users can’t comment or engage with the actual posts beyond sharing them to other platforms, an action few people do, according to the data.
Some have been using this to argue that Twitter and Facebook's bans on the former president were attacks on his "free speech." But it actually demonstrates something different -- and important. Everyone complaining about the removal of Trump's account are not actually mad about the "free speech" part of it. They're really mad about the "free reach." (Hat tip to Renee DiResta for making this point years ago).
Being kicked off these platforms by the platforms (as opposed to, say, the government) is not an attack on your ability to speak. There are lots of places to do that. It is, instead, an attack on having easy access to an audience on those platforms. And, as far as I can tell, there is no right to having as large an audience as possible. Thus, in the same sense that I can't demand a million followers on any of these platforms, the former president similarly can't demand that they supply him with the audience of their users.
Filed Under: access, audience, content moderation, donald trump, free reach, free speech
Companies: facebook, twitter
Reader Comments
The First Word“
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
The public square is the Internet, and twitter et al. are clubs accessed via that square. You can set up you own club off that square, or find a club that accepts what you want to say. However what you keep demanding is an ability to hijack the clubs, regardless of the wishes of the owner and complaints of the patrons..
Analogous statistics…
I would like to see similar analogous statistics for, say
Alex Jones, and Red Candle's Games Devotion and Detention (if they can be assessed)
I mean, yeah. It makes sense. Like, I'm not going to actually call my crazy, racist uncle. But if he happens to be in the same room as me I might listen to a story or two of his, quarterheartedly.
Re:
That's part of it but I suspect a bigger part is that while he still has the GOP by the balls he no longer has direct and personal political power, which means that those that were only 'following' him to keep track of what heinous thing he was saying/doing/planning next no longer have reason to, leaving him stuck only with his cultists.
He is SOOOOOOOOOOOOO beloved that even when there is just 1 place to listen to the mango messiah people aren't willing to go there.
Re:
They might, if they'd ever heard of it.
We Knew It Was Just Political
Just as importantly, the people that subscribed to his feed were doing so voluntarily. The big tech censors don't want certain people to speak, but they also don't want people to listen. They seek to deny network usage based upon political affiliation; freedom of speech means little without access. This is why it's so important to repeal section 230, and subject social media to common carrier utility rules.
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
For what purpose? Social media provides zero societal necessities. I can not think of a single reason why it should be a common carrier.
Please explain what part of social media is required to function in today's world that would force it to become a common carriere.
I can get by without FB, Twitter, etc, but I would find it very difficult to get by without electricity, or a phone line, or any other utility.
And where is it written that social media is required to provide an audience for everybody. My twitter account does not have 5 millions followers, to whom should I complain?
Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
That's why many of us want section 230 reform. We want to write it down. If you build the digital version of a public square, and folks can voluntarily subscribe, then the platform shouldn't be censored. The voluntary communication should be unquestionably allowed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
The public square is the Internet, and twitter et al. are clubs accessed via that square. You can set up you own club off that square, or find a club that accepts what you want to say. However what you keep demanding is an ability to hijack the clubs, regardless of the wishes of the owner and complaints of the patrons..
We've had this conversation before.
Feel free to get the state to make an actual public square on the internet. But you're going to find you need moderation in a hurry.
Unless you really like penis pills, Nigerian princes and discussions of your vehicle's extended warranty.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Your analogy is flawed. The internet is closer to a public road than a public square. You can walk on a public road all you want, but it does not give you the right to enter private property.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
We tried this with USENET, which still works.
AOL had a near-monopoly on internet speech in the mid-1990s, had very restrictive speech policies, and lost market share, as did Yahoo!, MySpace!, and many other companies that were permissive as they grew before clamping down and raising the drawbridge.
What saves free speech in the long run is the desire to bill ourselves as having a "free, open discussion." Even if no one suspects censorship, discussions which omit relevant ideas will quickly lose steam, and some company hungry for users will cater to that market.
If Twitter is banning people that's just a sign that it's the beginning of the end for Twitter, whose stock is down about 38 percent during Trump's banning. AOL lost even more. The free market actually works for free speech. The internet has done its job.
How popular is USENET compared to Twitter or Facebook?
Re:
Not very, and it shows that total free speech exists, just that people have voluntarily chosen moderation.
Re: Re:
USENET was moderated. Many ISPs filtered out the .binaries. newsgroups that contained child porn.
Re: Re: Re:
Then there was the .jokes (in some incarnations .humor) which periodically disappeared, because it was such a bandwidth hog. Who can forget the canonical list of lightbulb jokes?
And then there was .alt.rec.sex.ferrets - simply boggled my mind!
Re: Re: Re:
USENET itself was not moderated, though many ISPs moderated users who connected to USENET through their interface.
Anonymous remailers ensured that literally anyone could say anything, and Altopia positioned itself as common carrier.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Nobody believes you, John Smith.
Re:
For those (somehow) unfamiliar with John Smith's rhetoric, his purpose in bringing up Usenet in these discussions is twofold. One, it's based on the idea that Usenet provides him with information that he uses to populate his allegedly valuable mailing lists. Two, his belief is that "Usenet existed while Section 230 didn't, therefore Section 230 needs to die".
John Smith claiming that the free market works is not the result of some epiphany. It's part of a carefully crafted angle that he consistently tries to shoehorn into everything. Just wait a few more posts before he starts whining about Rose McGowan again.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
" If you build the digital version of a public square, and folks can voluntarily subscribe, then the platform shouldn't be censored"
That's a good argument for making ISPs common carriers, not platforms.
Are you going to start with an actual argument based in reality that has something to do with your klan buddies being allowed to violently force themselves into communities that have told them to GTFO? Because, as ever, that's what you're demanding.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Come back to us the first time someone builds their platform that's a digital public square.
Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Considering some countries in the world demand social media user credentials prior to entry, I'd say there's quite a bit that should make them common carriers. There are also some businesses that won't even look at an application without social media references. For some people FB is the cheapest means they have to communicate with others. Should they be required to pay to say what they want to family members without fear of censorship? I've personally had a class in high school where we were guaranteed a failing grade if we didn't have a known social media account linked to the class's feed. Want more?
Thanks for dating yourself. Unfortunately for you, there are many people, mostly of younger generations but there are a few boomers as well, that use FB, Twitter, etc. as their primary means of communication with others. If we were to go back a few centuries, we'd find that the concept of "common carrier" had a very different meaning than it does today. Why shouldn't society be able to expand or change the definition over time? Why should only industries you approve of be considered essential services?
Where is it written that you should be entitled to electrical service? Or telephone service? Or Education for children? Or Fire / Police / EMS service? Or Social Security / Medicaid? (That's a fun one!) Or any other utility? Society can change it's entitlements if it wants to. Complaining that you don't use it and therefore it shouldn't be up for discussion isn't a valid argument.
Well that might have something to do with you purportedly not using it..... Also, according to this site 5 "millions" followers shouldn't be able to reach you, unless what you say is on their approved list. A fact which might also explain your lack of followers...... Intentional interference.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
A student could probably get an exemption if they wanted.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
In order to access FB or Twitter or any social media, one needs a smartphone or computer with internet access. You mean to tell me, that there are no other ways to communicate using a smartphone or computer other than social media? How about facetime? Or text messages? Phone calls? Skype? Or any other free communication platforms that are available online? You do realize that the Internet provides an infinite number of means to communicate?
There is no requirement that says any business needs to accept you as a customer, outside of essential utilities such as water and electric. Go into Walmart and start yelling racial slurs and see how quickly you are removed from their property. Go into any restaurant wearing nothing but your underwear, and see how quickly you are asked to leave.
Business have rules that must be followed in order to be a customer in good standing. Any they have every right to kick you out of their establishment, online or otherwise.
As to essential utilities, yes, power / gas / water companies are required to provide you service as long as you maintain good standing w.r.t paying your bills. And even then, most locales have regulations that will not allow these utilities to disconnect your service for non payment, such as the gas company during winter.
And if you think that FB, or social media in general is as essential as electricity / gas / water, I will ask you to perform one simple task. Turn off your electricity, gas and water, and try to cook yourself a meal using social media.
If you feel that you can't survive as human in today's society with social media, then you, really have a problem. As to a requirement for certain activities, job interviews, etc., that should not be a problem if you are a decent person doing normal things on social media. If you are a Nazi, anti-semite, anti-LGBQT+, racists, misogynist, or are just a normal everyday asshole that gets you banned from social social media, then the problem is you and not the social media company.
And as per dating myself, you are right, I am an old guy who first got my facebook account in college when it was a requirement to have a .edu address, and I was an adult when I went back to college. So, I have been using FB for much longer than the average person, and you want to know something really revealing, I have never once been kicked off or suspended. You want to know why? Because I am a decent normal person and generally don't act like a fucking asshole online.
So basically, your entire premise is that social media should be forced by law to accept everybody that wants to join, and the users who act like assholes on a regular basis should still be allowed to use their service, even though they ruin the experience for all the other normal people.
And as to my followers on social media, I use FB and Twitter regularly, and I still don't have 5 million followers. But you know what, I have read the 1st amendment 1000s of times in the last number of years, but nowhere is it written that I am guaranteed an audience on somebody's private property.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Jeebus, AC, I don't know where to begin....
OK, from the top:
You don't need to enter that country, simple as that. Required for your job? Get your employer to either obtain an exemption, or else send someone else.
The odds are that there's another business just down the street that won't have such a restriction. But more to the point, if the Internet and/or social media should be classified as a common carrier, then let's put the shoe on the other foot - why should I have to prove that I have electricity or running water at my home, just to get a job?
Those would be people who ignored what their ISP said about a free email account being included with their service. FB might not charge you for sending messages, at least not money, but they sure get their money's worth out of your communications, trust me on that one.
Do I really need to point you to the above response?
Well now we're getting somewhere. At least I am. What you suffered in high school was a lack of exposure to the law. Absolutely nowhere, at no time, has any law every been passed, nor a court case upheld the notion that a student (underage or otherwise) lose any rights guaranteed to the citizens of this country. You do NOT have to have a social media account in order to attend school, nor to gain the advantages of state-mandated schooling. Next time you hear "no account = no passing grads", tell them to go pinch a loaf and fall back in it.
That's not dating one's self, that's just good common sense. I've been online longer that you've been drawing breath, and I'm still getting along just fine with people all over the world. Whether friends, business associates, transportation facilities, or what-have-you, no one I need/want to deal with requires me to have a social media account. And yet they all still respect me for the person I am, not some shabby straw-man with a keyboard and a screen. (OK, OK, businesses only respect me for the money I spend with them, I'm sorrry.)
Well, it would be unfortunate that I have to watch my fellow man suffer the consequences of their own stupidity, but that is their prerogative. Still and all, using FB is certainly not the only way to communicate, nor is it required for communication in any sense of the word. See (yet again) my response above.
Nope. The concept is well defined, and you're correct, it does go back almost 200 years - the railroads. But as we're applying it to the internet and social media today, we're comparing it to the most recent example, our regulated electricity, water, sewer and possibly garbage collection utilities. Your idea of "changes over time" doesn't hold water because it's still a matter of government regulation over an otherwise monopolistic realm.
Oops, we're getting personal here. It's not my approval, it's society's approval with which you disagree. I didn't get a choice, but I'm living with society's choices just fine. Should the majority of society choose to elect to regulate the internet for some reason, I'd have to go along with it, regardless of my personal likes or dislikes.
All of those are written into my State's Constitution. In fact, I'm required by that very same piece of paper to attend school until I'm 16 years of age. Education is funded by taxes laid upon society in general, apportioned in some manner between the citizenry and businesses. The other utilities are required to be presented to me, but I'm not required to take them. And if I do want/take them, then I need to meet additional conditions, such as paying for what I use out of my own pocket.
No fun at all, it's required by law. In fact, because I'm subject to these "societal benefits", I happen to know that I'm not required to take advantage of them, but I certainly can choose to do so.
Where the Hell did that come from? I mean, left field bleachers isn't even close to a valid location.
Your last paragraph contains statements of fact for which no logical argument can be presented.
Nope. Nobody needs social media for anything.
You can start a blog if you want to share your thoughts with the world. You can use email if you want to keep in touch with people. You can keep sites bookmarked if you want to keep up with the latest news in whatever interest floats your boat (including boating). Whatever you think you need Twitter or Facebook for, you don’t.
I’m pretty sure that’s what paid services such as “cellphone service” are for.
…fucking what
Question: If Twitter or Facebook decided tomorrow to shut down all their services without warning, what — if anything — would give the United States federal government any right to prevent that? Remember that Twitter and Facebook are privately owned corporations that don’t run public utilities.
Ain’t no problem with that per se. But you want to turn an inessential communications platform into a public utility because you’re butthurt about said platform banning bigots who happen to hold conservative views. Your reasons aren’t rooted in clarity of language or purpose — it’s rooted in spite.
Because anyone on this godforsaken dirtball can live their entire lives without ever once using social media. Facebook isn’t essential for living. Neither is Twitter.
For what reason should the government be able to force speech onto privately owned platforms? Please not that I’ve a long copypasta concerning the idea of public fora and private property waiting in the wings, so you may want to answer this question with something other than “because I want it that way” or the equivalent thereof.
Flag on the play: gross mischaracterization. 15 yard penalty, repeat the down.
If Trump wants 5 million followers to reach him, he can open his own social media service and let them all follow him there. Old 45 isn’t entitled to “free reach” — i.e., to have someone else give him an audience (or access to one). Nobody is entitled to that, no matter how much you might wish it otherwise.
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
To what political affiliation does "big tech" seek to deny "network usage"? And even if they did, why can they not?
Do you miss the old days when everyone else had very few avenues in which to speak, and your ilk were as loud as ever they still are? So they should be even louder now, since other people are now speaking and heard?
Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
In those days people could build a grass-roots audience in actual public squares.
If Trump ran a CONTEST, with say a $1,000 prize, I bet his audience would swell.
While SPEECH should be free, the only acceptable way to prevent "censorship" from these big sites is to BUY ADVERTISING. Any efforts to regulate "big tech" should stop the second the sponsorship stops flowing.
Trump's not censored, he's cheap.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
In those days people could build a grass-roots audience in actual public squares.
Weirdly, people still can do that, and do so.
Re: Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
As the internet grows more popular, it becomes more cost-effective to build an audience that way.
Buying ads also works. Trump could even start a hedge fund!
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
"In those days people could build a grass-roots audience in actual public squares."
...and they still can.
I know you people only have arguments that depend on denying actual documented reality, but you should realise that people who understand the real world aren't going to fall for it.
Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
The dangerous and deadly affiliation of "not doing exactly what I want without even telling them" of course.
And which 'politics' would those be by chance? Be specific
Conservative: I have been censored for my conservative views
Me: Holy shit! You were censored for wanting lower taxes?
Con: LOL no…no not those views
Me: So…deregulation?
Con: Haha no not those views either
Me: Which views, exactly?
Con: Oh, you know the ones
(All credit to Twitter user @ndrew_lawrence.)
Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? Be specific
Con: My views that it shouldn't matter what I say, if people want to listen to me, they should be able to do so.
That One Guy: Oh, that one! Well of course that would be censored. I disagree with it!
Me: He who forbids, will one day find himself forbidden.
Re: Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? Be specif
You can listen to Donald Trump. He has his own web site where he tweets out stuff.
You can also listen to Alex Jones, who still has InfoWars.
How are those two monstrous assholes "censored" (your words, not mine) if I can still go to their web sites and access their bilious rants?
Re: Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? Be specif
Storming a legislative house attempting to assassinate legislators is not a "disagreement". It's terrorism.
For what reason should they have the right to force Twitter into giving them a bullhorn? Switch out Twitter with Mastodon, Parler, Gab, Techdirt, etc. and the question remains the same.
Re: Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? Be specif
Please be considerate to your fellow posters and make sure to clean up any excess straw after constructing your strawman. In case you haven't noticed people can listen to Trump, that's what the article is about, they just don't care to which rather guts the 'Trump has been silenced!' claim and exposes it as nothing more than 'Trump's not allowed to use someone else's private property to speak from against their wishes and that's not fair'.
Re: Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? Be specif
"Con: My views that it shouldn't matter what I say, if people want to listen to me, they should be able to do so."
They can. They just can't co-opt the property of people who don't want to associate them to do so.
Why do your arguments always revert to demands for communist takeover of the private property of your political opponents - and why do you think anyone else will fall for it?
Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? Be specific
Yeah like thinking biological males shouldn't compete in girls' sports.
The problem with moderation is that moderators will inevitably abuse their power.
I still say give everyone an IRS page on which they can post whatever they want as long as their taxes are current. It can become known as the "free speech zone."
Re: Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? Be specif
The problem with moderation is that moderators will inevitably abuse their power.
And cars can and have been used to commit crimes, that doesn't mean you ban cars. That moderation can be abused does not mean it will be in every case, there is still plenty of good moderation that keep sites from being overrun by spam and other 'problematic' content that would make for a miserable if not outright traumatic experience if users had to deal with it themselves.
I still say give everyone an IRS page on which they can post whatever they want as long as their taxes are current. It can become known as the "free speech zone."
Well, it might start being called the 'free speech zone' but I guarantee inside a very short time period it would garner much less flattering names.
Personally I'd love to see the government step up and create a 'free speech' platform where anyone can post any legal content of their choice and moderation outside of those limits was banned thanks to the first amendment, as it would show in a matter of day if not hours just how vital moderation is and why those calling for platforms being forced to host all 'legal' speech are in practice calling for every platform to become utterly unusable cesspits filled with spam and abhorrent content.
Try “minutes”.
Maybe we need it as a digital memoral.
I'm reminded of an explanation of Ramadan, so that Muslims remember what it's like to be famished and can empathize with those with food insecurity.
Similarly Hustler magazine served to remind us that whatever we were saying / drawing / posting, someone else was saying something raunchier, and their freedom of expression was upheld as well.
A public spam pit would serve to remind everyone why we have moderators, even when large social media sites continuously make controversial and often bad moderation decisions due to system complexities we've yet to reconcile.
Though for now, one only needs to go to 4chan/b and /pol and can get a good glimpse of what is public discourse on the conservative side. And numerous subreddits monitor the worst of Parler, GAB, TheDonald and so on.
The conservative madhouse is not only not being silenced, but is actively being monitored to see just how mad they are today.
Re: Re: Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? Be sp
Cars don't censor people or swing public discourse.
Moderators can swing elections or pick winners and losers in business to the extent where they may easily do more harm than good, not the case with cars.
Re: Re: Re: Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? B
That is not an effect of moderation, that is a larger societal problem where too many people do not have the ability to think for themselves nor do they have strong critical thinking skills.
Re: Re: Re: Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? B
Ignoring for the moment that moderation does not equal censorship and conflating the two merely weakens any impact that claims of 'censorship' might have pretty sure if you run someone over you've ended their ability to engage in any sort of speech, but if that's your objection then I can easily use different examples like open communication, whether news or simply someone standing in a park holding a rally to convince people to vote a particular way.
A news show can far more easily and more effectively swing elections and/or public discourse than a moderator, and depending on how they present things they can have a definite impact on 'winners and losers' when it comes to business and yet for all that they are still allowed to speak, choosing what to say and how they say it. A person with enough people listening to them can likewise do the same, choosing what to say and how they say it and as a result shifting public discourse and potentially even elections depending on how many people are listening to them, yet again they are allowed to do so.
Talking can swing elections and public discourse yet it is still allowed even when the speakers might not have squeaky clean motivations, so even ignoring for the moment the massive good that can come from moderation like allowing platforms to not be overrun by spammers and various flavors of assholes, and ignoring that you're likely giving way more credit to moderators in how much they can influence things I'm still left wondering what the core problem is and what alternative you think would be better.
To wit: Fox News.
Re:
Indeed. Fox, OANN, Newsmax, etc. have created an alternate reality that's been used to violently attempt to overthrow the government and kill dissenting voices... yet those platforms are far more censored than Facebook.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chanc
Look up the comments posted under John Smith's previous pseudonyms. Horse with no name. Whatever. Just Sayin'. MyNameHere. It's not hard to see why he's trying to use moderators as some sort of "gotcha!" moment.
Re: Re: Re: Re: And which 'politics' would those be by chance? B
"Cars don't censor people or swing public discourse."
No, but they kill people every day.
Is your argument that you whiny bitches not having a free audience is more important than human life?
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
but they also don't want people to listen
What's stopping people from listening now, apart from shitty web design?
He could always move to frankspeech. That's supposed to support billions upon billions of users once they figure out how to stop the looped video.
But I guess it's easier to blame big tech and social media sites for trump's and crackhead's failures...they've got to deflect since they spent so much of their sucker's money for garbage sites that have a mid-90's, 'optimized for IE4' look to them.
Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Oh, I don't know. Maybe all of the assholes who want to be the Internet PC police? Or how about all of those upstream service providers who are so thin skinned that they think the words of other people on sites run by other people who use their services are somehow their own words coming straight out of their mouth. Or all of the idiots who having read that last sentence will go "HA! Got the troll!" and immediately claim that the act of using an imageboard is justification for default censorship.
Assuming that their upstream DNS or web hosting provider doesn't decide to censor the site for their butthurt.
Funny, those who cry the loudest when accusing others tend to be themselves guilty of the same accusation....
Since when did a site's design become a censurable offense?
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
DID YOU NOT MISS WHAT HAPPENED ON JANUARY 6TH?!?!?!? That wasn't just a disagreement, that was fucking terrorist. FOH.
Re: Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Sorry, "that was fucking terrorist" should be "that was fucking terrorism". My bad.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Not sure your original wording was incorrect.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
LOL Fair enough.
I don’t like Breitbart. I think we’d all be better off if it were shut down. But if someone wants to read it, that’s out of my control.
…fucking what
While we can question whether such decisions go too far vis-á-vis moderation, for now, those service providers have the right to decide what speech (and persons) they will and won’t associate with. Yes or no: Do you believe the government should have the right to make AWS host, say, Stormfront?
Trump repeatedly accused Democratic voters of committing voter fraud. Turns out, one of his voters committed voter fraud.
Now, what were you saying about accusations and confessions, again?
The design of Trump’s microblog isn’t “censurable” (whatever the fuck you think that means in this context). But it is laughable, mockable, pitiable, and — if you take the stats mentioned in the article at face value — doing nothing to keep his supporters enthralled.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Boy, you seem triggered...did my comments hurt your feelings, snowflake?
Or how about all of those upstream service providers who are so thin skinned that they think the words of other people on sites run by other people who use their services are somehow their own words coming straight out of their mouth.
So how are they blocking access to trump or frankspeech or infowars? You'd think if that was such a tremendous problem, I wouldn't be able to go to their sites and mock them for their content.
Assuming that their upstream DNS or web hosting provider doesn't decide to censor the site for their butthurt.
Oh, but the pillow moron built his own using his own servers. That's pretty fucking comical in and of itself. Their problem isn't really DNS, is it? It's the lack of forethought to register for all of those similar domain-names so people don't get directed to sites that make fun of them.
Funny, those who cry the loudest when accusing others tend to be themselves guilty of the same accusation....
Yeah, real funny that. Have you ever heard the phrase 'boy you fucking morons really lack self-awareness'?
Since when did a site's design become a censurable offense?
It isn't. And the fact that I have that opinion is because (wait for it, skippy, wait for it!!!) it's not censored. Perhaps they should consider that something that looks like an eight-grader set up as a reason why they have so little traffic.
That's what I would do. Then again, I'm not an shit-flinging idiot who's getting fleeced by web developers for creating entry level garbage.
Re: Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
So how are they blocking access to trump or frankspeech or infowars? You'd think if that was such a tremendous problem, I wouldn't be able to go to their sites and mock them for their content.
As a number of people have noted for people constantly complaining about being 'silenced' they sure are loud.
I call it the “I have been silenced” fallacy.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Oh, I don't know. Maybe all of the assholes who want to be the Internet PC police?
They are physically stopping people from going to Trump's site or listening to him whenever he makes an appearance? Holy cow that's some power right there.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
You're free to stop trying to police platforms' free speech any time, asshole.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
"Maybe all of the assholes who want to be the Internet PC police? "
That would be the smooth brained right-wing cultists who want to remove private property rights from people who told them they're not welcome on their property.
Everyone else is saying you're free to use any property owned. by people who do want you. Facebook and Twitter don't control what happens outside of their property, no matter what the people who want to force them to host them against their will tell you.
"Assuming that their upstream DNS or web hosting provider doesn't decide to censor the site for their butthurt."
Maybe you should associate with service that do want you then? You have literally thousands of options.
"Since when did a site's design become a censurable offense?"
Never, but you don't get to design something that nobody would want to visit then whine that the government needs to revoke private property rights to give you a free audience when nobody wants to use it.
Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Trump bought Reddit or Craigslist?
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Only in your wet dreams, Jhon.
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
freedom of speech means little without access
Next you'll tell us free speech means nothing if people don't want to visit the site he created.
Absolutely, why if I can't preach the good word of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in the local church(where everyone is) on sundays then it's no different than not being able to speak at all, and their refusal to let me have access to all those people is a direct infringement on my freedom of speech!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
An idiot that can't determine the difference between censorship of a specific place and widespread default censorship will only make mistakes when talking about free speech.
Even more so when they use fucking religion as an example.... Do I really need to pull out all of the examples of religion being actively suppressed and censored by local authorities throughout history? Or the extent that said authorities were willing to go to in pursuit of that goal? If so, you need to go back to middle school. At the very least someone should fine your world history teacher for being an utter failure.
Here's a better question for you considering you consider that a person's personal property allows them to censor people anywhere in the world: Why should Apple allow Conservatives, aka the people you disagree with, to use Apple products at all? Surely given enough use of them Apple could determine a person's Conservative views and assign a rating to them. Then Apple could brick the device if the rating goes too high. After all, according to that EULA for iOS you are just a licensee, not an owner. Why should Apple allow Conservative views on their platform? Or Google? Or Microsoft? Or AMD? Or Intel? What? If the entire IT industry blacklisted Conservatives, Conservatives could just go make their own IT industry that blacklisted Progressives. Of course liberals would need their own IT industry too... And Socialists.... And.....
A person who can’t understand the difference between moderation, discretion, and censorship will make more mistakes. COPYPASTA TIME:
Moderation is a platform/service owner or operator saying “we don’t do that here”. Personal discretion is an individual telling themselves “I won’t do that here”. Editorial discretion is an editor saying “we won’t print that here”, either to themselves or to a writer. Censorship is someone saying “you won’t do that anywhere” alongside threats or actions meant to suppress speech. Which one of those happened when Twitter gave Donald Trump the boot?
Because they’re people. For as much as I disagree with conservative views — moderate to extreme — people who hold such views deserve a spot in the public sphere as much as anyone else. That includes being able to buy products in marketplaces, digital and physical alike.
But what that doesn’t include is the right to force Twitter into hosting speech it doesn’t want to host. The right of free speech ends where Twitter’s right to free association begins.
Because they like money? Also, which views, exactly?
…fucking what
Re:
Censorship. You won't say that, and we are taking action not just to ensure we won't let anyone willing to listen to you do so, but that you can't say anything else, that we would permit otherwise, either.
Default full censorship. Not hard to figure that out. It was the entire fucking point of his ban. So much so that it was advertised as a feature of the ban on national television. Also, it wasn't just Twitter either. You had the entire set of major social media platforms making similar decisions.
Imagine if they did that to a progressive or better yet a corporate democrat president? I bet there wouldn't have been a single whisper out of the major media outlets over it. With conservatives decrying anyone against it as unAmerican.
So answer the question then: Does Apple have to be "forced" into hosting views on it's devices that it, presumably, doesn't want to host? Does Apple have to be "forced" to process speech that it, presumably, doesn't want to process?
"Hosted" is a nebulous term. At what point does a "hosted" application on an OS runtime become "the speech" of it's creator? Does it's creator have a say in what data it will and will not process based solely on their agreement with the user's personal views? Is it justifiable to deny processing based on that?
Money paved the road to hell, and is the direct cause of countless deaths, illnesses, and ecological damage the world over. Don't assume profits will always align with personal freedoms.
That is an over exaggeration of your position. The argument "Well they can just go elsewhere." makes sense when it's only one building or one site. The argument makes far less sense when you apply it to the entire world / the Internet in general. Scope is a thing when talking about the effects of censorship. As the bigger the scope the greater the chance that someone covered by that censorship will be a willing audience for the speaker. At which point, you don't have freedom of speech if the two cannot communicate because of the censorship.
nope
And when, pray tell, did Twitter’s ability to moderate speech on Twitter extend to social interaction networks outside of Twitter, to ISPs, and to meatspace itself vis-á-vis the media?
(Trick question. It didn’t.)
The same “national television” on which Donald Trump can still be heard to this day if he so wishes?
So what.
I’d wonder what he did to violate the TOS…like, y’know, Trump did.
Once someone owns an iPhone or an iPad, it’s theirs, not Apple’s. Apple can’t be “forced” to host a person’s views on devices that said person already owns.
So is Christianity. What’s your point.
Ah, so I know the ones already, then…
And any social interaction network is free to decide what it believes is “acceptable” speech. Again: What’s your point.
That you associate those views with conservatism says more about conservatism than it does about the services that don’t want to host such views.
Context is always important. That you’re not willing to state the views you believe are being blocked unfairly — that you’re trying to divorce the act of blocking from the context of what is being blocked — says a lot about you…and none of it is good.
Twitter is one site/service. So is Facebook. That millions of people make use of those services every day doesn’t make them the entirety of the Internet.
And if someone were being censored here, you might have a point. But Donald Trump can literally call a press conference tomorrow and have plenty of news outlets ready to put his voice and face on TV. He wasn’t censored. He was told he violated the terms of service and shown the door — which isn’t censorship. It can’t be censorship unless you believe a bar owner showing belligerent assholes the door for yelling racial slurs in the bar is also censorship.
You aren’t owed a right to communicate with someone on Facebook. If you were, nobody could block you on Facebook.
Re: Re:
Al Gore and John Kerry are corporate Democrats who lost elections. Yet none of them incited mobs who stormed the capitol threatening to kill legislators who were certifying elections also certified by the courts (including justices Trump appointed), state legislators, and state attorneys general (including GOP ones). Al Gore conceded when he lost Bush v. Gore, which-may I remind you-was actually a close election unlike all the battleground states Trump lost. As for Kerry, he conceded almost immediately. There were definitely irregularities in Ohio, and Barbara Boxer did indeed object to the certification of the election (not unlike Hawley and Cruz not certifying Biden's win), but it was bloodless, and that's not something Trump can claim when we transitioned to Biden.
Re: Re: Re:
"Al Gore and John Kerry are corporate Democrats who lost elections."
More to the point - Gore only lost to due a really suspicious Florida race overseen by his opponent's brother and won the popular vote, while Kerry's opposition was mostly down to outright lies about his military service.
Their supporters had way more to riot about than the supporters of the failed con artist who lost by 8 million votes after killing half a million of his constituents, yet here we are.
Re: Re:
If that were, as you lie, their intent, then they sure did a shit job if achieving it, as they're 0% of the way there.
Re: Re:
An idiot that can't determine the difference between censorship of a specific place and widespread default censorship will only make mistakes when talking about free speech.
Yeah, and an idiot who thinks he's being censored, but in reality is an asshole no one wants to listen to because of that might think that way.
Don't mistake being kicked off the island means you're being censored. You're just assholes. The sooner you people realize it, the sooner you'll be able to get over your bitching and complaining.
Re: Re: Re:
Your statement is based on the faulty premise that moderators never abuse power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yours is based on a faulty assumption.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'd love to hear what you think is the ratio between moderators who abuse their power versus the number of simple minded assholes that no one wants to listen to.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Like the ones on Parler did in support your boy Trump, John?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, it's based on the true premise that Facebook/Twitter moderators can't moderate anything outside of their own platform.
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
[Projects facts not in evidence]
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Why should the existence of the Internet grant you any more access to an audience than what you has before it became popular? It is up to you to attract an audience, and failure to do so is not an excuse to force yourself in where you are not welcome.
Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
The big tech censors don't want certain people to speak
Who exactly do they not want to let speak. Come on, Koby, be specific, and before you answer, note that nearly every high profile Republican remains on social media. There are a few who have been removed, but in every case for breaking the rules of the site. There is not a single shred of evidence that any platform "doesn't want certain people to speak."
That's just you acting like a whiny snowflake victim.
They seek to deny network usage based upon political affiliation;
Name ONE person banned for their "political affiliation." I still see Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Marjorie Greene and tons of other high profile Republicans on both Twitter and Facebook. No one is being banned for their political affiliation, Koby.
Stop lying.
freedom of speech means little without access
They have access. Anyone can access Trump's page. What ignorant people like you are demanding are TWITTER'S USERS. But they're not yours.
This is why it's so important to repeal section 230, and subject social media to common carrier utility rules.
This is ignorant nonsense. Repealing 230 would mean MORE bans because the idiots you have been brainwashed by would create massive liability with their lies and defamation.
And common carrier rules do not and cannot apply to social media because they don't mean any definition of a common carrier. And if they did, it would destroy those platforms value immediately.
Stop being such a whiny victim, Koby. I thought your whole schtick was about not being a victim, and believing in freedom.
Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Notice and takedown protects sites from liability as with the DMCA.
Section 230 needs to be cleaned up so that individual reputations do not become collateral damage.
230 doesn’t protect against defamation. But it does put liability for defamation on the person responsible for that defamation instead of the tool used by that person.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
" But it does put liability for defamation on the person responsible for that defamation instead of the tool used by that person."
So that's the tool using the tool, not the tool used by the tool.
…THIRD BASE
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Nobody believes you have a reputation to damage, John Smith.
Re: Re: Re: We Knew It Was Just Political
Reputations harmed due to Section 230: 0
When
This site makes a comment about certain people, why not send them a request to comment.
Talk about a way to get more users.
"And, as far as I can tell, there is no right to having as large an audience as possible"
Only because we're still living in the digital stone age. There absolutely should be. Not a guaranteed audience - nobody has that; but a guaranteed potential audience, the chance to speak somewhere people are, instead of the middle of the forest where absolutely nobody else ever is.
Re:
Uhh, no? If a bar or club becomes the social gathering place of an area that would not strip them of the right and ability to show the door to someone for being a disruptive jackass, the same applies to digital platforms. That a particular piece of private property may be more popular than another piece does not give anyone a right to it, they are there or not there at the owner's discretion, with only a narrow set of exceptions.
As for 'where the people are' no-one's stopping people from flocking to Trump's new cesspit, if people actually wanted to listen to him his site would be where people would be congregating so if that's not the case that would seem to say plenty about just how popular he really is outside of his cult.
Re:
What law gives you the right to get into the face of people, because that is known as behaviour likely to disturb the peace?
Thank you, based PhraseExpress.
Damn, man, y’all must want me to use all my copypastas today.
[ahem]
The First Amendment protects your rights to speak freely and associate with whomever you want. It doesn’t give you the right to make others listen. It doesn’t give you the right to make others give you access to an audience. And it doesn’t give you the right to make a personal soapbox out of private property you don’t own. Nobody is entitled to a platform or an audience at the expense of someone else.
Re:
" Not a guaranteed audience - nobody has that; but a guaranteed potential audience"
Everyone has that when they first log on to the internet. You have to do something for the privilege to be removed. Maybe they should stop doing that?
'... eh, not wor
Imagine that, when people have to make some effort to listen to him and it's not so important to do so because he's not the gorram president only a relatively small number of people choose to do so, I wonder what ever could that mean?
While I suppose it's possible that the numbers might grow as more of his cult learn about his cesspit this did provide one very nice rebuttal in that it showcases that if he or his cultists keep insisting that he deserves back on civilized social media platforms it will not be because he can't speak but because he/they think he's owed an audience of a certain size, and he's mad that he can't use someone else's property to get it.
freedom of speech means little without access.
Um, we have a word for people who want guaranteed access. They're called "spammers." We have a word for people who want guaranteed access to an inwilling, antagonistic, or uninterested audience. They're called "offensive spammers" (in polite company: elsewhere that already-redundant phrase would be prefaced by a sequence of the most offensive pejoratives in the speaker's vocabulary.)
What we don't have, alas, is an instant death penalty for spammers. Just utter the words "not enough people WANT to listen to me, and I don't care what they want, or who else is inconvenienced by enabling me to offend their desires", and you deserve a bullet to the liver (brain and heart probably not being vital organs.)
You want access that nobody will give you for free? Tough. Nobody owes you access, in ANY non-iniquitous and non-inequitable world. Someone will probably sell you access--if you're willing to pay for what you want--but, of course, most religious systems with a moral code would consign them to negative repurcussions.
If I thought anyone here cared, I'd say what I really thought....
Re:
Funny, you seem to assume that everyone in existence is inwilling, antagonistic, or uninterested in what others have to say. Tell me, do you stand up at Trump rallies and do everything you can to shout down and disrupt the proceedings because of your personal tastes?
That's what you are doing to the entire Internet. You assume that the entire internet doesn't want to allow certain people to speak.
Before I get hit with "say who they are" as if names are important here, Trump. Of course just saying the name is grounds for hating and disregarding everything that comes out of my mouth. Not that I've ever agreed with Trump or his policies, but I'm sure Mike will be around to claim authoritatively otherwise in a moment. I put certain people in italics because it's a relative term to the person applying it. I'm sure Mike would put Trump in that list, just as much as a Conservative would put Biden in that list. The implication is the same however: Certain people regardless of who they may be, or what views they may have, should not be allowed to speak because the entire universe is inwilling, antagonistic, or uninterested in what they have to say. Or at the very least, there is a sole objector in the room that is inwilling, antagonistic, or uninterested and therefore the speech is forbidden so as to not offend the overly sensitive.
There is a difference between not wanting to listen to someone trying to talk to you, and not wanting to overhear someone trying to talk to others. You have the right to refuse the former, but forbidding the latter is interfering with the rights of others. Banning speech on an open forum is the latter. Especially when your ban targets them (their social media account) and their willing audience (their followers) that you refuse to acknowledge.
So, for the crime of offending your personal tastes, you desire the right to execute others?
Hmm.... Where have I heard that bullshit before?..... Seems like it's the motto of White Supremacists.
Not sure why you're so keen on banning them, given you have so much in common with them.
Well, you should be careful about that. I hear there are some sites out there that will ban you for that kind of talk....
I guarantee that out of the 7 billion people in this world, only a handful give a flying rat’s ass about what I have to say. Not everyone gives a fuck about what Lady Gaga says, either.
LOLno. Certain segments of the Internet doesn’t want certain speech shitting things up.
A large amount of people not wanting to hear Trump lie, lie, and lie again — all in service of the creeping fascism within the GOP — is not the same as “everyone” wanting Trump off the Internet, nor does it justify actually kicking him off the Internet entirely. He has every right to start his shitty little blog and say what he wants, and my wanting him to fuck off forever doesn’t deprive him of that right.
Not…really? If there is one, it’s negigible at best.
When did Twitter interfere with the right of Donald Trump to speak freely? Because from where I sit, Trump can still speak freely.
That’s two. One more and you get the Kavanaugh copypasta.
You’ve never heard of hyperbole, have you, Squidward?
What kind of talk are you referring to? Be specific.
Re: Re:
Funny, you seem to assume that everyone in existence is inwilling, antagonistic, or uninterested in what others have to say.
Not everyone in existence, Mr. Strawman Factory, just a lot of people are uninterested in the things some people say, and more to the point, some platforms think some speakers are outright harmful either to society or their bottom line, or both. And those platforms have their own rights. Your nonexistent right to be on their platform doesn't override those.
Re: Re:
Pretty sure Trump doesn't need Twitter to be heard. Nor does anyone else, for that matter.
Also, Trump didn't get banned by Twitter because he was espousing Conservative values. He got banned because Twitter determined he was inciting violence. And you know what? It's Twitter's house. If they want to kick someone out of it, they can.
If someone is in a public place, for example a restaurant or a grocery store, quietly inciting violence among their little group, they're not likely to be noticed by the site owners, and probably won't be kicked out. However, if the site owners do become aware of what they're talking about, they absolutely have the right to kick them out. It's not a question of "not wanting to overhear." It's the right of a property owner to say "You're horrible. Get out of my house."
Re: Re: Re:
"He got banned because Twitter determined he was inciting violence"
He got banned because he spent years spouting lies and misinformation up to and including the lies that inspired a murderous mob to try and overthrow a legal election. Then, he was given constant chances to change up until the point where they decided that people actually dying in riots and from preventable diseases was worse for their business than letting Trump continue to rile up his cult. Before and after which he's had free access to numerous national and international platforms to speak whenever he wants, including his own.
If people want to complain about effective censorship and actual bias against Republicans, Trump is probably the worst example.
Trump? Good riddance! But "reach" may be 1st Amendment "press"
I am glad Trump is muted, because he is a rebel who attempted to overturn Constitutional government between 2020/November 3 and 2021/January 6.
Access to Twitter is not an issue of First Amendment free "speech."
But the drafters of the First Amendment recognized, that equally important as free "speech," was the means to disseminate said speech to a mass national audience, i.e. "the press." Due to robust competition, there was no reason in the 1800s and 1900s to give speakers compulsory access to particular media outlets. (On the contrary, such compulsory access, by diluting a medium's message, would violate the First Amendment's "free press".)
But, to the extent new media giants become effective monopolies, they may deserve regulation as "public utilities" available to all. (On the other hand, US public discourse has never been flooded with so much lying and lunacy since the days of Adams vs. Hamilton vs. Jefferson. Censorship by private monopolies might be the least bad option after all.)
Re: Trump? Good riddance! But "reach" may be 1st Amendment "pr
AFAIK, back when the constitution was written, the press meant a printing press. So all freedom of the press meant that the government could not tell press owners, who were also often created and printed their own newspapers, what to print, or stop anyone from owning and operating a printing press. That is if nobody else would publish your words, you could publish them at your own expense.
Being large ≠ being a monopoly
Twitter and Facebook compete with each other as much as they compete with YouTube, Mastodon instances, Discord, Skype, 4chan, 8chan, Gab, Parler, and any other service you could consider a communications/social media service. That Twitter and Facebook dominate do not make them a monopoly over all those over services — or each other.
But since you want to play the “public utility” card here…well, you all but asked for this copypasta.
[ahem]
Social media services are not public fora; if you need a citation for that, look no further than a Supreme Court ruling from 2019 where Justice Brett Kavanaugh(!) wrote the majority opinion:
(And that is the last time I plan to post that copypasta…this week.)
Re: Trump? Good riddance! But "reach" may be 1st Amendment "pr
Your argument seems to be shooting itself in the back, as if access to a platform to speak to a wide selection of people was so vital then it would have been written in that access to the newspapers of the time was part of the first amendment, yet by your own admission that would be a direction violation of the right.
The fact that the 'newspapers' in this example are digital now doesn't really chance that, the right to speak does not and never has carried with it the right to a platform to speak from, and especially not a right to a platform of your choice whether the owner wants you there or not.
Re: Re: Trump? Good riddance! But "reach" may be 1st Amendment
To use the parlance of the previous era of news - you can write a letter to the editor any time you want. You just can't force them to print it. If they don't do so, it's not a violation of your rights if your personally printed zine doesn't get the same circulation as the NYT.
Re: Trump? Good riddance! But "reach" may be 1st Amendment "pr
"But, to the extent new media giants become effective monopolies"
Such monopolies don't really exist, unless you ignore the realities of the marketplace (for example, most people use multiple social media platforms at the same time) or redefine the terms to become so restrictive as to be meaningless.
I don't think Trump's blog is failing, as it was launched in early 2021.
Any 2024 Olympic blogs up yet?
Couldn't Trump just get a burner phone and post anonymously? If he just wants his IDEAS out he can get them out.
The one legal angle people could use is the Knight case, saying Twitter can't block replies to "official" accounts (but could block all other chat etc.). They'd have to be on a par with AT&T or the Post Office for that to happen, also Comcast and Verizon don't generally care about speech and treat themselves as a common carrier.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The fact that this doesn't happen is basically why John Smith's constant, persistent claim of "burner phones dealing reputational damage" is a terrible argument to make and frankly he should be ashamed of making it in the first place.
Re: Re:
Right, it would be impossible for a terminally ill person to Google-bomb a bunch of <insert deserving target here> on his or her way out. Heck if they're terminally ill, even a "life" sentence is no deterrent, not the same for some script-kiddie eh?
Section 230 enables that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two things.
No, it doesn’t.
Trump's access to the soapbox
Trump doesn't need a burner phone, just an official platform where it's relatively plausible something it claims Trump said actually was said by him.
But an account used to echo Trump's statments on Twitter was shut down for serving as an ad hoc Twitter account.
But if Trump wantsnto express an idea rather than an assertion of his authority, it is very easy for anyone to say something anonymously.
Re: Trump's access to the soapbox
So they aren't just banning Trump, but anyone who mentions him?
Too Soviet for my taste.
If "hate speech" cannot be defined when it comes to government censorship, it can't be defined privately, either.
The Knight ruling is intriguing because Trump, as a citizen, is being blocked from participating in public debates. A court could easily rule that Twitter cannot ban this speech even if it can ban other speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Stop putting up strawmen; you’ll start a fire.
Re-read the key sentence of the post to which you replied: “[A]n account used to echo Trump's statments on Twitter was shut down for serving as an ad hoc Twitter account[.]”
The key word there is “echo”. The account wasn’t merely mentioning Trump — it was being used as a route-around for Old 45 to circumvent his ban.
And FYI: When he was still on Twitter, an account designed to parrot his tweets verbatim was suspended multiple times while Trump himself remained untouched.
The government can’t define “hate speech” partially because of the First Amendment. But individual people aren’t bound by those restrictions. You can define “hate speech” however the fuck you want; so can the admins of a service like Twitter.
This would be true only under two conditions:
He has a right to free reach — i.e., a spot on Twitter.
What sucks for your “argument”: Neither condition is true.
Re: Re: Trump's access to the soapbox
If "hate speech" cannot be defined when it comes to government censorship, it can't be defined privately, either.
Why not? You're just making up shit, and you're well aware of it.
The Knight ruling is intriguing because Trump, as a citizen, is being blocked from participating in public debates.
Yeah, and I think as a society, we're better off for it. It's not like the guy has anything of value to add. I mean, have you really ever come across someone more full of shit than Trump? He promises everything and delivers nothing. Just ask the folks sitting in jail still waiting for him to pardon them.
That asshole would stab any one of you in the back, if he had the opportunity. Why don't you let him fight his own battles and quit being a sucker? If you guys aren't convinced it was a scam after everything that's happened, it just proves what I've thought all along - Trump supporters are stupid stupid people.
Re: Re: Trump's access to the soapbox
As Trump can get his words out via his own site, he is not being blocked from public debate. What you keep on demanding is a right to force your speech into others, and that is not part of public debate but rather a long step towards the re-education camps.
Re:
"Couldn't Trump just get a burner phone and post anonymously?"
He could, but that wouldn't stop Twitter from banning his account as soon as they realised it was him, and he likely wouldn't be able to get a sufficient audience without telling people who he was.
A better option would be to just use the platforms that want him, or simply stop being such a dangerous asshole getting people killed on a regular basis, so that Twitter would decide he's not going to keep violating their terms of service..
This thread has seen more than 90 responses to Koby and at least one AC (perhaps more than one, who can tell). The fact that we need to keep refuting his/their nonsense strongly suggests that only one facepalm just won't do the job.
