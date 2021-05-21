If There's A Defamatory Review On Yelp, Is It Google's Job To Hide It?
One point that we keep trying to make in the various debates about content moderation and Section 230 in particular is that the second you give people a legal method through which they can seek to remove unflattering information from the internet, they will use it... and abuse it. We've seen it for decades with the DMCA, certainly, which is regularly abused to try to remove unflattering information even if it has nothing whatsoever to do with copyright. We've also seen it in the context of fake defamation lawsuits.
Of course, it also opens up some other scenarios as well, which Yelp recently discovered when Google alerted the company that one of its pages, about an auction house in Knoxville, Tennessee, was going to be delisted from Google's index. Why? Well, according to the takedown letter that was sent to Google, by Wray Williams, the owner of the auction house, the statements on the website were found to be defamatory.
The Permanent Injunction that is attached covers the defamatory remarks which include all of the content that was posted by defendant, Kim Babel, on multiple Websites. The last 2 paragraphs of page 2 of the Injunction cover removing postings and Kim Babel being prohibited from further postings or republishing the defamatory statements.
And, indeed, the takedown letter includes an injunction issued by the court, back in 2012. The injunction applies to the person who allegedly posted the content (apparently Kim Babel), saying that she is enjoined from reposting the content to RipoffReport. There is then a handwritten addition saying "or any other online forum" though it's not entirely clear who wrote that.
It might be the judge. I'm no handwriting expert, but the handwriting does look maybe similar to the judge's handwriting entering the date at the end.
So, if we accept that a jury found the defendant to have defamed the company, you can understand how there's an interesting conundrum here. Contrary to what the anti-Section 230 crowd insist, most websites, including Google, do take it seriously when there are court orders regarding defamatory content, and they do seek to deal with it. And yet... there have to be some questions raised about this result. First of all, the injunction is against the woman who was found by the court to have posted the reviews. It talks about RipoffReport, but not Yelp (though there is the hand-scrawled message on the injunction).
But, as it stands, anyone searching for this auction house on Google, will not be shown the Yelp page (which has two reviews, both of them just one star). To Wray Williams credit, he responds to both of the reviews, though with the second one he does so to point out that the review was ruled to be defamatory. If you search for the same business on YouTube, you see that Google Review has 30 reviews with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Google will also show you reviews from Facebook, which are also all positive.
So, in the end, I'm not sure what's the best result here. If the content is truly defamatory, then it seems reasonable to ask for it to be taken down. But it seems that the auction house should have sent the request to Yelp, rather than to Google. Yelp might then be in a position to review the court ruling and determine whether or not it wanted to pull down the review -- which it very well might. And, in that scenario, then people searching on Google would still also be able to see the Yelp reviews.
It does seem at least marginally curious that there are so few Yelp reviews, and so many Google reviews. In my experience the reverse is often true, though perhaps that's changing. Perhaps if the auction house hadn't nuked the entire page from Google there would actually be more Yelp reviews for the auction house (and perhaps those would have been more positive).
The larger issue, to me, once again is what is the remedy for the situation. And when we're dealing with content on other sites (such as Yelp), it seems dangerous to put that issue on Google to decide. I understand the basic thinking behind it -- given how much traffic Google drives. But also, it seems worrisome that Google's only response is a sledge hammer approach that removes all access to that page. Perhaps it "feels" right in this scenario in which there are just those two negative reviews, and one has been adjudicated as defamatory -- but what if there were a bunch of reviews, and the vast majority of them were legit (good or bad)? The fact that this results in Google just removing the entire page from its index, feels like going too far.
Filed Under: defamation, intermediaries, reviews, search, takedowns, third parties
Companies: google, yelp
Uhh, no?
If the content is ruled to be defamatory you go after the person who wrote it and/or the site that's hosting it, offhand the only reasons I can think of to go after Google instead is because it's easier and they're less likely to contest it, neither of which are valid excuses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Uhh, no?
Google is a distributor, and the most likely republisher.
They're liable in other countries.
What's the point of allowing perpetual harm to someone?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Other countries have shittier defamation laws than the ones in the United States. For what reason should the U.S. “open up the libel laws” (as a politician I’m sure you support once put it) and make basically anyone responsible for defamation if they so much as read the defamatory speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Some countries actually have sane libel laws.
For example, some have the rule that if the content is moderated, it's the platform that is liable but if the content is unmoderated or moderated after posting, it's the poster that is liable - even if the poster happens to be anonymous. Now, repeating the defamatory content on other platforms or re-posting it can actually confer liability per the rules above. A search-engine indexing defamatory content doesn't confer liability for the simple reason that there's no one in the loop who decided that the defamatory content should be indexed, it just indexed everything within reason. It's all about who is actually doing what that confers liability.
Also, if brainy want to talk about who's liable for what in other jurisdictions there are countries that have laws that would most likely mean jail-time for him because of things he have posted here. Just consider the shit he has made up and accused Techdirt and Mike for which would be considered to be defamatory in a number of countries. There's a reason the US passed the SPEECH act in 2010 to make foreign libel-judgements due to libel-tourism unenforceable in the US.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Uhh, no?
A link from a search isn't republishing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 immunizes against the secondary harm caused by search engines amplifying sites who certainly don't discourage people from speaking bluntly.
The parts of Section 230 that harm individuals or businesses are what needs to be fixed. Distributor liability was well-recognized in the US (which is why 230 was passed), and still is in the rest of the world.
Making it so someone hating you on 4Chan can't google-bomb you to harm you in your daily life is not asking much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
230 doesn’t harm individuals or businesses. People do. Go after them. If you can’t find them, tough shit — but being angry at that fact is no reason to attack people, tools, and companies who aren’t responsible for defaming you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, I certainly think it shouldn't be. But Google has more or less willingly taken on a role of curator for the internet, for better or for worse (mostly worse). As much as they manipulate search results on behalf of various interests already, continued demands for more are to be expected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Suuuurrrre.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hypotheticals made real
Me, reading reviews, especially bad ones, I want to know the story ... anybody can put down 1 or 5 stars for zero effort.
Here, suppose we have a review that says "Vendor did not actually ship the product but took my money anyway", on yelp, but it is a lie, so it's in fact defamatory.
I think I'd prefer maximum sunlight: to find on yelp the original, the vendor's response, and free links to the official copies of the ruling and the case docket. Google, as indexer, indexes however it sees fit.
As a third party, trying to evaluate whether to use this vendor,the thing that I would like to see the most is the true identity and affiliations of the speakers -- we have good reviews, and bad reviews, and a vendor response, but just what motivates the otherwise random reviewers? What if they all follow Alex Jones?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Side Step
What if you don't use Google search anymore? I haven't tracked the search engine numbers over the years, but it appears that some newcomers are starting to emerge, such as DuckDuckGo. If Google loses its dominance in this area, litigators that attempt to block content by going straight to Google could find that they only prevent a portion of the search results. They might then begin to realize that they're better served by cutting off the content on the site where it's posted, which would seem to be the most appropriate location.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Orders by the court
I'm not that familiar with the court system in the US as I'm not from there, but couldn't google just reject this request from the courts because it doesn't have standing? If that's not the case, couldn't I persuade a judge to issue an order for Bill Gates (or any rich person) to give me a few million $ as a way to get money?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would be ignoring the "or any other online forum" part. That is supposed to be an official document from the court, you can't just go adding handwritten parts to it wherever you want. Hell, Kim Babel can go and handwrite "for 6 months" right behind that line if she wanted. If the court wanted that part in there then they can and should damn well retype the document, print, sign, and seal it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Or at least the judge needed to date and initial the handwriting.
But is Google a republisher?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But Google is the interwebs!!!
And it existing in the index, even if its been removed from Yelp! means people might still see 2 bad reviews.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
