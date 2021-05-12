Bad Section 230 Bills Come From Both Sides Of The Aisle: Schakowsky/Castor Bill Would Be A Disaster For The Open Internet
Florida City Officials Spend $50,000 To Find Out Who Gave Journalists A Public Record

Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, May 12th 2021 10:35amDaily Deal

The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Bundle has 10 courses of training project management and different methodologies and tools. You'll learn about various methods like Lean Six Sigma, Agile, Scrum, Waterfall, and more. You'll also learn how to use Smartsheets, Trello, and Monday to help you organize and optimize your projects. One course covers what you need to know for the PMP certification exam. The bundle is on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Bad Section 230 Bills Come From Both Sides Of The Aisle: Schakowsky/Castor Bill Would Be A Disaster For The Open Internet
Florida City Officials Spend $50,000 To Find Out Who Gave Journalists A Public Record
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

10:40 Florida City Officials Spend $50,000 To Find Out Who Gave Journalists A Public Record (2)
10:35 Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Bundle (0)
09:44 Bad Section 230 Bills Come From Both Sides Of The Aisle: Schakowsky/Castor Bill Would Be A Disaster For The Open Internet (8)
04:51 Study Finds US Broadband Gaps Three Times Worse Than The FCC Claims (6)

Tuesday

20:03 One Developer Gets GTA3 And Vice City Source Code Un-DMCAd On GitHub (9)
15:43 Appeals Court Says Families Of Car Crash Victims Can Continue To Sue Snapchat Over Its 'Speed Filter' (27)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 282: The Facebook Oversight Board's Trump Decision (0)
12:07 Texas Attorney General Unblocks Twitter Users Who Sued Him; Still Blocking Others (15)
10:44 Australian Crime Commission: Only Criminals Use Encrypted Communications (32)
10:39 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The 2021 Learn to Code JavaScript Bundle (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.