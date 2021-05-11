Texas Attorney General Unblocks Twitter Users Who Sued Him; Still Blocking Others
 

Content Moderation

from the high-profile dept

Tue, May 11th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Last week, the Oversight Board made its highest profile decision yet: upholding Facebook's suspension of Donald Trump, though with the caveat that it needs clearer policy reasons to make the suspension indefinite. Unsurprisingly, a whole lot of people have a whole lot of opinions on this, and we wanted to learn more about the decision from the source. Julie Owono is an Oversight Board member and the Executive Director of Internet Sans Frontières, and she joins us on this week's episode to discuss how this decision was reached and what it means for Facebook.

Filed Under: content moderation, donald trump
Companies: facebook, oversight board

