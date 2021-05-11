Australian Crime Commission: Only Criminals Use Encrypted Communications

Daily Deal: Pay What You Want The 2021 Learn to Code JavaScript Bundle
Say That Again

from the stupefying-is-the-new-anti-encryption-normal dept

Tue, May 11th 2021 10:44am Tim Cushing

Well, someone finally said the quiet part loud: some government officials actually believe the only people who need, want, or use encryption are criminals. Here's Asha Barbaschow with the "encryption is for criminals" news at ZDNet.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) believes there is no legitimate reason for a law-abiding member of the community to own or use an encrypted communication platform.

"These platforms are used almost exclusively by SOC [serious and organised crime] groups and are developed specifically to obscure the identities of the involved criminal entities and enable avoidance of detection by law enforcement," the ACIC declared. "They enable the user to communicate within closed networks to facilitate highly sophisticated criminal activity".

This is part of the ACIC's comments [PDF] on proposed surveillance legislation that would grant Australian law enforcement new powers to disrupt data transmissions, surveil network activity, and engage in takeovers of targeted accounts. Here's the money shot:

ACIC observation shows there is no legitimate reason for a law-abiding member of the community to own or use an encrypted communication platform.

Well... holy shit. That's a take.

The ACIC believes today's criminals are too powerful and law enforcement too poorly-equipped. According to the Commission, criminals are winning the tech war.

The encryption and anonymisation that underpins the Dark Web and encrypted communications has challenged existing powers and allowed serious and organised crime (SOC) groups and individuals to more effectively conceal their criminal activity. In particular, the networks established on the Dark Web and via encrypted communications have provided criminals with platforms to easily and more confidently communicate anonymously about, and obfuscate, their serious criminal activities.

And yet, criminals continue to be prosecuted and criminal activities disrupted. But the successes aren't enough. The Commission apparently won't be happy until all criminal activity ceases.

The electronic surveillance powers currently available to the ACIC, while relied upon for investigating many aspects of criminal behaviour online and criminal use of encrypted communications, are not sophisticated enough to identify and disrupt the totality of activities SOC entities are undertaking through the use of modern anonymising technologies to conceal their identities, their associate’s identities and the illegal activities being undertaken by the network of individuals.

I've got bad news for law enforcement and the Commission: no matter what steps are taken and how many innocent people are victimized by expansions of government power, it will still be impossible to "disrupt the totality" of illegal activity. Sophisticated criminal organizations engaged in crime long before encryption was readily available and found creative ways to hide their misdeeds from investigators. It's not going to change just because no one -- not even innocent people who would like to protect their data and personal information from criminals -- has access to encryption.

The ACIC's broad declaration that no one has a "legitimate reason" to utilize encrypted communication platforms is at odds with the paragraph directly preceding this truly baffling assertion.

Encryption and anonymising technologies have a valuable role in protecting the privacy and data of Australians. As such, the ACIC notes new powers cannot be exclusively focused on subverting encryption and anonymising technologies.

I'm not sure how you reconcile these two statements. And apparently the ACIC doesn't know either, because it simply claims no non-criminal would need encrypted communications and immediately moves on to the discussion of the new warrant powers being proposed.

This is a horrifyingly ignorant claim for a government commission to make. The worst aspect is that someone with the power to write laws is going to believe the ACIC. Those who already believe (without evidence) that encrypted communications are only used by criminals are going to accept this assertion as evidence, even if the ACIC can't even be bothered to back up its own claim with any data or research. "Based on observation" is meaningless if the Crime Commission does nothing but observe criminal activity. This is stupid. And it would be laughable if it weren't so dangerous.

Filed Under: acic, australia, encryption, going dark

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 10:50am

    Does encrypted platform include VPN? If it does nobody can work from home.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 11:05am

    i assume that all politicians, law makers and security forces are included in that statement then? they are the biggest criminals of all!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 11:14am

    "These platforms are used almost exclusively by SOC [serious and organised crime] groups and are developed specifically to obscure the identities of the involved criminal entities and enable avoidance of detection by law enforcement," the ACIC declared.

    Wow, shots fired at the UK Prime minister.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 11:23am

    Banks!

    Oh noes! The banks are criminals!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 11:23am

    Sounds like they are actually really pissed that google/facebook caved instead of pulling out.

    If TLS was outlawed (which would be a legislative implementations of what looks to me like a executive department's words/ideas), it would make sense for those two to withdraw (or anyone who has an online store). Though I really doubt this blathering would be implemented in legislation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 11:31am

    That's a nice VPN you have there. Shame if something were to happen to it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Web_Rat (profile), 11 May 2021 @ 11:43am

    Aus. Govt Logic tree

    If only criminal entities use encryption, and the Government uses encryption; then therefore the Australian Government is......oh wait a minute!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    MightyMetricBatman, 11 May 2021 @ 12:14pm

    I'm guessing the question about would you buy anything on the internet if your payment details aren't encrypted went about as well as a Biden won the election sign at a Qanon rally.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 May 2021 @ 12:32pm

    "ACIC observation shows there is no legitimate reason for a law-abiding member of the community to own or use an encrypted communication platform."

    Please to scan all politicians & staff phones for encrypted communications...
    Then we might believe you that only bad guys use it.

    But then you also thought your laws could alter math at a fundamental level because you said so.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 12:46pm

      Re:

      I think this is more a confession, and less so attack on encryption.

      (Or at least that is how I choose to interpret it. Especially since they probably use cell phones, and all cellphones use some amount of "encryption platforms", even if its updates, or 4G/5G's encryption)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    AC Unknown (profile), 11 May 2021 @ 12:37pm

    So, once again politicians wish to expose their constituents to the possibility of identity theft. Why am I not surprised at that level of bumfuck idiocy anymore?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 May 2021 @ 1:03pm

    Here's a ransom list journalists, human rights lawyers, protestors against extreme governments in Turkey, Iran, Russia, lgbt activists, minority and religious groups, security researchers, anti government groups organising protests, people who are trying to avoid violent ex partners, or abusive husbands, ex boyfriends, might really want to have the right to use signal or other encrypted apps
    White hat hackers who investigate the dark Web or seek to protect company's from hackers

    Maybe they can just say no one needs door locks
    In an age of constant hacking the need for private encrypted
    apps is greater than ever to protect the public

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 11 May 2021 @ 1:42pm

    'Only criminals desire privacy, a camera in every bedroom!'

    ACIC observation shows there is no legitimate reason for a law-abiding member of the community to own or use an encrypted communication platform.

    Given I would be incredibly surprised if the ACIC and a number of other government agencies didn't use encryption both professionally and personally maybe they're on to something here, I mean who but a criminal would want to make the public vastly less safe?

    As always swap out 'encryption' for 'privacy' to see the real goal with stuff like this, attacking encryption is attacking privacy and the ability to communicate in a manner the government can't listen in, and as though that's not bad enough it's also attacking something that keeps countless people safe, all because the government refuses to accept that privacy is a thing and that some speech will be beyond their grasp as a result.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.