Devin Nunes' Favorite Lawyer On The Hook For Over $20k In Sanctions
from the pay-up-biss dept
Last month we wrote that Rep. Devin Nunes' favorite lawyer, Steven Biss, who has been filing frivolous, vexatious SLAPP suit after frivolous, vexatious SLAPP suit, was finally facing some sanctions. The specific case did not directly involve Nunes, but rather one of his aides, Derek Harvey, who had filed a ridiculous SLAPP suit against CNN. As we wrote last month, the court had easily tossed the original lawsuit and warned Biss not to file an amended complaint unless he had a credible legal theory. Biss did not have a credible legal theory, but he still filed an amended complaint. And thus, the court issued sanctions, saying that Harvey, Biss and other lawyers would be on the hook for CNN's legal fees.
The latest filing in the case is the bill coming due. Harvey and Biss need to pay CNN $21,437.50 in legal fees (and an additional $52.26 in costs and expenses). That might not seem like that much in the grand scheme of things (especially for a lawyer who has claimed his client, Devin Nunes, is owed over a billion dollars for defamation, but it is still real money that someone is going to need to pay -- though it remains an open question as to who is actually going to pay it).
There's not much to see in the ruling itself, as it basically says that the fees CNN's lawyers outlined are within the standards that the court's local rules say are "presumptively reasonable." The lawyers admit that they're actually asking for less than they normally charge in order to keep them "reasonable" in the Court's eyes, and the Court basically says "sounds good."
It does often seem that lawyers who file tons of frivolous and vexatious lawsuits are able to get away with it for a while, with courts giving them many, many chances and being extremely reluctant to issue sanctions. And, even when sanctions are issued, they tend to be relatively low. However, with such repeat offenders, we've often seen that courts across the country take notice, and once one court has sanctioned this kind of behavior, it can open the floodgates. We'll see what happens in other Biss lawsuits.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: derek harvey, devin nunes, legal fees, sanctions, slapp, steven biss
Companies: cnn
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Actual consequences for bullshit behavior — you gotta love seein’ it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It would be nice to see, if any, future sanctions be logarithmic in scale.
IE, "Let's just see how stupid you can be."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'd prefer exponential in scale.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Ah yep, I agree. Exp > Log
I got the two curves mixed up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:Exp > Log
It's very common to see the two interchanged in common parlance, but we know what you meant.
https://revisionmaths.com/advanced-level-maths-revision/pure-maths/calculus/exponentials-and- logarithms
We're a generally forgiving bunch here.
"Can logarithm of a negative number be real?" , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soFDU-1knNE
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:Exp > Log
At first i sort of saw that link as revisionist maths, and then got chills realizing that this is probably a thing somewhere.
Is there a numbered or named rule covering this?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:Exp > Log
Probably. I just really, really hope it isn't "34".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Math newbies. You want to go for the factorial: n! = n + (n-1)!
21437^2 = 459,544,969
21437! = 19,613,364,732,524,698,964,556 and change (My calculator first choked and just said "Overflow". I had to put the decimal point two places to the left to get a meaningful number.)
Somebody's gonna empty Amazon's whole warehouse of Maalox, that's a given!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
AAARGH!
I proof read with my eyes closed, obviously. The formula should read:
n! = n X (n-1)!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
And without using any calculation tools, I can tell you that the last digit of 21437! is 0. And any standard 10 digit calculator is limited to 69! because they usually stop just short of a Googol.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
More than that...without calculating or heavy accounting
21437! has at least 2143 zeros at the end of it...and at least 60,000 total digits!
Hint: 21437! = 21437 21436 21435 ...321,
For the zeros, notice 2143 of those factors end in at least one zero, and I'm neglecting all the ones ending in more than one zero, the 2143 pairs of factors ending in 5 and 2, and more combinations.
For the digits, we can simply count that we have 20,437 factors larger than 1000, and each of these adds 3 digits apiece to the total.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
...You know, I was going to suggest tetration, but that's too much for anyone.
For reference:
1^^1 = 1
2^^2 = 2^2 = 4
3^^3 = 3^3^3 > 7 billion
4^^4 = 4^4^4^4 > 8*10^153
5^^5 = 5^5^5^5^5 = don't even think about it
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
5^^5 > 5^(4^^4) > 5^ (8 * 10^153) > 10^(4 * 10^153).
So a number with 4*10^153 digits. Kewl! No wonder my computer got so heavy with all the bits!
(Oh, and that number ends in the digits 125, since all odd powers of 5 except 5^1 end in 125.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Going above and beyond... in abusing the system
When a lawyer faces a penalty for their behavior in court you know they really screwed up, because it takes some serious work to get a judge to issue more than a stern finger wagging when it comes to lawyers as many, many articles on TD can attest to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Going above and beyond... in abusing the system
Which is why Rudy is soooo screwed.
"We don't like to sanction lawyers, but to sign a search warrant? Very very rare. Yea, I'll sign." - any judge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Going above and beyond... in abusing the system
"Which is why Rudy is soooo screwed."
So is advancing the Sidney "no reasonable person" Powell legal theory a credible legal theory?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Going above and beyond... in abusing the system
The pathetic part is Rudy must know this from his tenure at SDNY. If they're raiding your house serving warrants instead of a friendly sit down, that means it's going to be a rough ride.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Going above and beyond... in abusing the system
If they're raiding the house of a lawyer, let alone one who directly served a president, I think you can bet they'll have done their homework before even considering signing the search order.
But, for me, the funniest part of it is that apparently he's been trying to call in Trump's debts in order to help fight this. Rudy, you expect Trump to pay his bills? Have you... met Trump? He left his voters stranded in freezing conditions after rallies because he wasn't paying the bus companies to take the back from the venue, when he was trying to convince them to give him the vote, do you think he'll pay the guy who failed to overturn the election for him?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Going above and beyond... in abusing the system
If they're raiding the house of a lawyer, let alone one who directly served a president, I think you can bet they'll have done their homework before even considering signing the search order.
Judges were originally lawyers and doing their homework has never been a standard or even a common practice on either side of our common border.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Looks like the judge got Bissed off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And someone just got Biss SLAPPed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That's what happens when you Bisslead the court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
So, real adult legal stuff (like not made-up crap) is Biss left to the professionals then?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Lurch groans
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yep, we're mostly groan-ups here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ah, the Bississitudes of life...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Looks like Biss milked Nunes for all his license is worth. Sometimes you get cream, but mostly it curdles in front of a judge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Thanks, I really needed the image of Biss milking Nunes for his cream. /sarc
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
More than just cream floats to the top.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
An idea!
Bliss could tell the court that his credible legal theory is to increase CNN's litigation costs! That would work! It would send a strong message to the court and get the court's attention.
Bliss: if you're reading this, DON'T actually do this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Moooooo
I bet they make Devin Nunes' Cow pay for this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply