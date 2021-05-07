Big Telecom Sues New York State For Trying To Bring Cheap Broadband To Poor People
If there's one thing that the U.S. broadband industry is terrified of, it's price regulation. The idea that the government might eventually cap the rates regional monopolies can charge in the absence of meaningful competition keeps a lot of executives up late at night. But despite a lot of fear mongering by telecom industry folks on this front, the U.S. has never really gotten even close to that reality. Repeatedly, even the most modest of non-price related regulatory telecom oversight efforts (from net neutrality to privacy) are routinely and easily dismantled by powerful lobbyists either before they can take effect or not long after.
Recently New York State passed a new law (pdf) demanding that regional broadband providers (Verizon, Charter Spectrum, and Altice) provide low-income consumers $15, 25 Mbps broadband tiers to help them survive COVID. The goal: to try and help struggling Americans afford the high cost of broadband. Under the proposal ISPs are also allowed to offer $20, 200 Mbps tiers, with any price increases capped at two percent per year.
Regulators engaging in anything even close to price regulation of regional monopolies is, again, said monopolies' worst nightmare. As a result the broadband industry quickly sued New York, insisting that the state is forbidden from passing such a law thanks in part to the Trump administration's net neutrality repeal. While many folks think that repeal just killed net neutrality rules, that was never true. It also killed much of the FCC's consumer protection authority, including its ability to adequately respond to billing fraud (which happens a lot in residential broadband thanks to misleading surcharges and fees).
The repeal even went one step further in claiming that states also aren't allowed to protect consumers from telecom industry shenanigans. The problem: the courts haven't been looking too kindly upon this argument so far. In part because once the FCC abdicated its regulatory authority over telecom, it lost any authority to tell states what they can or can't do. The industry has used similar arguments to try and attack state-level net neutrality rules, and it hasn't gone particularly well for them:
"An agency that has no power to regulate has no power to preempt the states, according to case law,” Stanford Law Professor Barbara van Schewick told Motherboard. “When the FCC repealed the 2015 Open Internet Order, it said it had no power to regulate broadband internet access providers. That means the FCC cannot prevent the states from adopting net neutrality protections because the FCC’s repeal order removed its authority to adopt such protections."
Basically, the broadband industry has spent four years having its cake and eating it too, demanding that nobody on either the state or federal level has any authority to tell broadband providers what to do, whether we're talking about basic rate regulation or even the most basic of consumer protections. While the Trump and Ajit Pai FCC thought that was just nifty, it's an argument that's not being taken particularly seriously by the States, which have simply doubled down on their own regulatory efforts to fill the giant consumer protection void left by Trump-era apathy:
"I knew giant telecom companies would be upset by our efforts to level the playing field, and right on cue, they're pushing back," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "Let me be abundantly clear—providing internet in the Empire State is not a god-given right. If these companies want to pick this fight, impede the ability of millions of New Yorkers to access this essential service, and prevent them from participating in our economic recovery, I say bring it on."
Keep in mind New York is simply trying to force ISPs to offer low-cost service to low-income families. Despite the posturing here by Cuomo, the state likely lacks the political courage to take this idea one step further and regulate prices for all New York State residents truly upsetting deep-pocketed campaign contributors.
Again, none of this would be necessary if we had adequate competition in residential US broadband. But because pushing policies that increase competition upsets AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, and Charter, a corrupt Congress and captured regulators aren't willing to really do that. Meanwhile, the US telecom sector continues to whine about a "fractured landscape of state-level requirements," hoping you'll ignore the fact that they created this entire mess by repeatedly, brutally attacking absolutely every effort at even the most modest federal consumer protection oversight.
Filed Under: broadband, competition, digital divide, fcc, low income, new york
Companies: altice, charter, verizon
'Less money' in a monopoly position is still quite profitable
If there's one thing that the U.S. broadband industry is terrified of, it's price regulation.
As much as price regulation(or any regulation really) might get under their skin I imagine their greatest fear is competition actually, as if there are other viable alternatives then they either offer a product/service worth paying for or they'll quickly find their customers switching providers, something which drastically cuts down on the bargaining power they have and their ability to dictate terms to their customers.
With regulations they have lots of practice in technically adhering to/fulfilling requirements while doing as little as possible and squeezing as much money out as possible, but it's somewhat more difficult for them to work around actual competition as doing so requires them to either spend time and money improving their service, cutting prices to match that of their competitor's, or both.
This I'd say is why they fight so hard to kill off and keep out any viable alternatives from the market, because while it's cheap enough to buy a few politicians to allow them to ignore any regulations or requirements when they're the only game in town if they have to deal with real competition things get a lot harder and a lot less profitable for them.
competition
NY State should likewise enact a new law demanding that private electronics retailers provide low cost PC's and internet devices to low-income consumers. Same for food and clothing.
Politicians dictating retail prices is a really bad idea under any circumstances.
If absent 'competition' is the key Broadbandproblem, then state government is fully capable of removing the current barriers to fair competition -- but they will not do it.
So the government politicians themselves are the actual problem here.
Re: competition
As anyone familiar with telecom knows, running wires is a natural monopoly, or in this case duopoly since telcos and cablecos run slightly different wires. There are no legal barriers to overbuilding new networks, only economic ones. If you're aware of ways that NY state can change the laws of economics, I know a lot of people who'd like to hear about it.
Actually there is a way, structural separation, but it would have to happen at the Federal level. It works great in Europe where there are zillions of ISPs sharing utility wires.
Re: competition
Those devices are available, new and used from various retailers.
Re: competition
They don't need to. I recently purchased a perfectly good PC for $25 at a local thrift shop. They had a whole wall of 'em. They aren't Ryzen or RTX, but they'll run office stuff just fine. If you can afford $15/mo for internet then you can probably afford $25-$50 for a PC that should last at least two or three years.
And the government itself already provides food at least through food stamps, although you are correct that the government isn't setting retail prices there. However, the government also hasn't given grocery stores billions of dollars in grants specifically intended to provide access to low income or otherwise under-served communities, so it's also about time that they actually start asking for some return on those investments...
Thanks Karl
Imagine if states pushed to open up the USF piggy bank to give grants for states to run their own wires (like the telcos don't) to service everyone.
They talk a nice game about free markets & competition, but I don't think they understand what those concepts are supposed to mean.
this is nothing more than wealth redistribution. steal one person's money and use it to buy broadband for another. great example of government overreach.
Re:
What money has or will be stolen?
If you really want to talk about stolen money, lets talk about the billions of tax-money the ISP's have gotten to build out their networks which never really happened.
'the absence of meaningful competition keeps a lot of (broadband industry) executives and certain unscrupulous politicians up late at night, the former that they may lose control of the industry and the pricing because competition comes in, the latter because they may lose the back hander and under the table payments they receive atm for keeping the major industry players exactly where they want to be, in the driving seats! all this screwing of the customers is taken as read by both of the sides mentioned above and is an absolute fucking disgrace!!
