Disney Got Itself A 'If You Own A Themepark...' Carveout From Florida's Blatantly Unconstitutional Social Media Moderation Bill
Earlier this year, we noted that a wide variety of states (mostly those controlled by angry, ignorant Republicans) were looking to pass blatantly unconstitutional bills that sought to force social media companies to host all speech and not moderate. As we noted in that article, Florida seemed to be leading the way, and now both houses of the Florida legislature have passed the bill that is blatantly unconstitutional, and will only serve to waste a large amount of taxpayer dollars to have this law thrown out in court.
The bill, like so many other such state bills, would violate the 1st Amendment by compelling websites to host speech they have no desire to host. It's not even worth going through the bill bit by bit to explain its many different unconstitutional parts, but like so many of these bills, it tries to say that social media websites (of a certain size) will be greatly restricted in any effort to moderate their website to make it safer. There is no way this is even remotely constitutional.
But, it gets worse. Seeing as this is Florida, which (obviously) is a place where Disney has some clout -- and Disney has famously powerful lobbyists all over the damn place -- it appears that Disney made sure the Florida legislature gave them a carveout. Florida Senator Ray Rodriques introduced an amendment to the bill, which got included in the final vote. The original bill said that this would apply to any website with 100 million monthly individual users globally. The Rodriques amendment includes this exemption:
The term does not include any information service, system, Internet search engine, or access software provider operated by a company that owns and operates a theme park or entertainment complex as defined in 509.013, F.S.
In other words, Disney (which owns a ton of companies with large internet presences) will be entirely exempt. Ditto for Comcast (Universal studios) and a few others. For what it's worth, the backers of this amendment claimed it was needed so that Disney could moderate reviews on its Disney Plus streaming service... but that makes no sense at all.
First, Disney Plus has nothing to do with theme parks. If the goal is to allow moderation of reviews on streaming platforms, then shouldn't the carveout be... for review sections on streaming platforms? Second, just the fact that the original bill would have created problems for the famously family friendly Disney to moderate reviews shows the problem with the entire bill. The whole point of 230 and content moderation is to allow websites to moderate in a way they see fit for their own community -- so sites like Disney can moderate to keep a "family friendly" experience, and others can moderate to match their own community standards.
Of course, that also means that if this bill is somehow found to be constitutional (and it will not be...), it will not be long until you start seeing 25 acres (the minimum amount necessary) somewhere in Florida suddenly under construction for the opening of GoogleLand, FacebookWorld or TwitterVillage. I, for one, can't wait to ride the AlgoSwings in GoogleLand and the Infinite Scroll Coaster at Twitter Village.
When I go to FacebookWorld, just take me on the Mad-react-coaster before I go to the Instagram Kingdom.
I expect attractions at GoogleLand to suddenly go up, while others suddenly be removed.
Nah.. they'll start building an attraction and hype it all up. When it is up and running let a few people test it. Finally, lose interest as next great attraction is going up and do not open the 1st attraction to the general public.
Just back 6 flags. Become a corp member.
Did the capitalist society decide the CORPS HAD RIGHTS?
Might as well give up on those unions.
and I would LOVE for them to require all sites IN florida not to censor their forums and chats.
Anyone hear some of the things they say even at a young age? Lets post CR video's all over it, including Disney's.
You want SPAM, you dont WANT spam. You cant handle it.
We need to change that to "not moderate based on political affiliation". Currently, it does not appear that the Florida theme parks are censoring visitors to their websites based on politics. Forcing businesses to not discriminate based on certain other behaviors, such as sexual orientation, familial status, and religion, have been found constitutional.
The good news is that the state of Florida has also recently (yesterday) passed a voter ID law, which is expected to be signed by the governor. This means that SJWs at the big tech companies will advocate for a boycott on the state, thereby preventing social media platforms from taking advantage of the loophole.
Anti-queer propaganda — speech that is seen as “undesirable” by numerous platforms both major and minor — is associated more with conservatives/Republicans than any other political affiliation. For what reason should the government force any interactive web service to host such speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Better yet, let's not and leave the facts unsullied by your deranged hallucinations.
Inconsistency is thy name
That statement is incredible disingenuous and that's for a simple reason, none of theme parks doesn't really operate social media websites. Most of them have Facebook/Twitter-pages and I have no doubt that if you went to any of them and made a political post it would be deleted post-haste. Further, if you just visit a website and don't/can't post political claptrap no one will moderate you for your political views either.
But what's even more disingenuous is that you conveniently neglect to lambast them for their lobbied carveout which means they can moderate how they see fit on any social media they operate but others can't.
How does that fit with what you have argued ad nauseum, that sites shouldn't be allowed to moderate political speech? Why should sites operated by theme parks be exempt? Can you give us just one good reason?
Your whole argument is a non sequitur.
Re: Inconsistency is thy name
It fits because of what you just said-- the theme parks are publishers, and not platforms.
The law doesn’t make that distinction. Why should we?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Which means that your argument about how they don't censor visitors to their websites is dishonest. It also means they don't need the carveout if you say they are publishers.
And even though they perhaps may only be "publishers", strangely enough they actually lobbied for the carveout. Why do you think they did that if they didn't really need to? Could it be because they realize what a fucking bad idea the law is if they want their visitors to be able to interact with them online on services they own?
Your skill at seeing consequences from decisions and actions are poor to none, but it's something theme-parks excel at, especially at sniffing out liabilities and how to protect themselves from them. So take the hint, if theme parks are protecting themselves from this law, it can't be good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You missed the opportunity to go with "Scrollercoaster". :-)
Re:
Don't forget to buy your commemorative photograph from the SnapChat Booth.
Amazon has it covered - The Spheres
https://www.seattlespheres.com/the-spheres-weekend-public-visits
mentally enjoys recalling the Bugs Bunny cartoon where he sawed Florida off the country & it floated away
They talk and talk and talk about the Constitution, can we give them a fscking quiz to see if they've actually ever read it?
Re:
Not only that, how about their state constitution while they're at it?
Shooting your own argument in the back
If restricting sites from being able to moderate is supposed to be a good thing for the public the fact that there are exemptions either shows that those platforms are expressly not meant to benefit the public or the excuse is bogus and it has nothing to do with free speech or the public.
Congrats florida lawmakers, you're not only passing a blatantly unconstitutional bill but the exception you added in shows how corrupt you are and exposes that this has nothing to do with serving the public, an impressive(for all the wrong reasons) three-for-one.
The greenhouse
So, there's plans to make the TechDirt Greenhouse into a real thing?
What about other states?
Florida has a 25 acre minimum to be considered a theme park, but other states have different requirements, or none at all.
States are required to recognize the official acts of other states, so if, say, Nevada recognizes a 0.1 acre FacebookLand, wouldn’t that mean Florida must recognize Facebook as operating a theme park?
Your comment about angry republicans is absurd.
you forget that the democrats are just as angry and stupid.
It seems to be a requirement for any politician.
Democrats, more often than not, get angry about things that hurt other people.
Republicans, more often than not, get angry about things that don’t let them hurt other people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
