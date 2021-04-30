Verizon's Media Failure Is Complete As Company Eyes AOL/Yahoo Sale

The EPIC Effect: Microsoft Changes Revenue Split To Match EPIC Store, Steam Holds Firm
 

Failures

from the bumblin'-and-stumblin' dept

Fri, Apr 30th 2021 6:16amKarl Bode

Back in 2014, Verizon decided it wanted to get into the media business. So it launched a website dubbed "Sugarstring." It didn't go very well. The website immediately gained attention for the fact that Verizon informed new journalist hires that they couldn't write about surveillance or net neutrality, two subjects Verizon is intimately involved in. The backlash was immediate, employees realized it was a shitshow and headed for the exits, and the whole thing was quickly shut down. But it was a good indication of what was to come.

Years later, Verizon moved on to an equally ill-fated effort, the acquisitions of both AOL (bought for $4.4 billion in 2015) and Yahoo (bought for $4.48 billion in 2017). Apparently, the executive brain trust at Verizon thought it would be a great idea to buy two sharply declining 90's media brands and mush them together, hoping this would allow them to magically elbow in on the Google ad revenues they'd coveted for so long. Of course that didn't go particularly well either.

There was the huge Yahoo hack, a massive privacy scandal where Verizon was busted modifying wireless data packets to track them around the internet without telling them (whoops!), and then of course the face plant by Go90, Verizon's attempt to rebrand itself as a sexy, Millennial-friendly streaming video service. Despite making a great stink about rebranding its AOL/Yahoo media and ad empire "Oath," by late 2018 Verizon was forced to acknowledge the whole thing was effectively worthless.

In 2019, Verizon wound up selling Tumblr to WordPress owner Automattic at a massive loss after a rocky ownership stretch. Last year it offloaded the Huffington Post. And this week, somebody leaked word to the press that Verizon was finally considering selling the whole mess, now creatively dubbed "Verizon Media Group":

"Verizon Communications Inc. is considering selling its media division, according to people familiar with the matter, as the telecommunications giant seeks to unload once high-flying dot-com brands such as Yahoo! and AOL. The company is talking to Apollo Global Management Inc. about a deal, they said. It couldn’t immediately be learned how a deal would be structured or if other suitors may emerge.

While whoever leaked word of the sale suggests the deal could come in around $5 billion, given the history of these assets I'd say it's probably a good bet the final sale figure could be dramatically less. Even calling Yahoo and AOL "once high-flying dot-com brands" seems generous in the TikTok, Facebook era. Verizon will now slink back to its core competences: running and building networks, and lobbying the federal government to prevent broadband competition.

As we've long noted, companies like AT&T and Verizon have spent the better part of a generation as government-pampered, natural monopolies. As such, creativity, competition, innovation, and adaptation are alien constructs. They're just not built for the kind of competition you see in markets like adtech or short-form online video. And when they do try to compete, that usually involves throwing money at often mindless acquisitions (see AT&T's $200 billion TV sector face plant). But despite billions of dollars, an ocean of regulatory favors, and endless hype, the end result has been a massive parade of stumbles.

Filed Under: advertising, failures, media
Companies: aol, verizon, yahoo

  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 30 Apr 2021 @ 5:17am

    Re: The final paragraph

    In regards to this:

    As we've long noted, companies like AT&T and Verizon have spent the better part of a generation as government-pampered, natural monopolies. As such, creativity, competition, innovation, and adaptation are alien constructs. They're just not built for the kind of competition you see in markets like adtech or short-form online video. And when they do try to compete, that usually involves throwing money at often mindless acquisitions (see AT&T's $200 billion TV sector face plant). But despite billions of dollars, an ocean of regulatory favors, and endless hype, the end result has been a massive parade of stumbles.

    I would say that I do like HBO Max. However, the user experience on their iPhone app is nowhere near as good as Netflix or even a Disney+. Here are some examples of what I mean:

    1. When there's no WiFi or scant access thereto and I want to watch a downloaded video on HBO Max, I would get an error box constantly popping up and down saying "cannot connect to wireless network" when I just want to watch the fucking episode or movie. I never have that problem with Netflix or Disney+.
    2. Whenever a movie is shown in a 2.39:1 aspect ratio, the picture is always letterboxed and pillarboxed on my iPhone. When I offered feedback to HBOMax suggesting they offer a way to zoom in so the picture could take up the whole screen, they replied with what was in effect was that they misunderstood the problem:

    Thank you for your comments regarding aspect ratios.

    Please note, HBO does not alter the aspect ratio of any videos received from studios and other content providers. Based on several factors, including customer feedback, we will never clip or stretch a video. We may add black bars around the video so that the image fills an HD screen.
    With the 4K movies some directors have opted to present in 4:3 ratio to ensure best quality as well Apple products may show in that pillarboxed setting.

    Can you please reply with the movie or show that is streaming in 4:3 aspect ratio to better assist you.

    which I would regard as terrible customer service, because I have no issues with how HBO Max handles the 4:3 aspect ratio but how they handle the 2.39:1 aspect ratio. I'll provide the letter to which they were replying in the next comment.

    • icon
      Samuel Abram (profile), 30 Apr 2021 @ 5:21am

      HBO Max's terrible customer service

      Here is the feedback they replied to:

      I’ll respond to each individual question, one by one:

      > To better assist, please respond with the following information:

      > The devices you're experiencing difficulties with (model numbers would be especially helpful)

      The Model # is "MQAV2LL/A”. This is the model according to Everymac.com: https://everymac.com/systems/apple/iphone/specs/apple-iphone-x-att-t-mobile-global-a1901-specs.html . That is, the model is an iPhone X.

      > Are other devices giving you the same trouble?

      No, this issue is solely isolated to the iOS app for my iPhone X. Oh, and just so you know, I tested the issue on the HBO Max app on the 7th Gen iPad (which is model # “MW752LL/A”) and there was no pillarboxing for Labyrinth, another movie that has the 2.39:1 aspect ratio, so this is more or less an issue that has to do with the 2.39:1 aspect ratio of the iPhone X and the HBO Max iOS app’s inability to conform to those specifications (which could be easily solved by allowing the user to zoom in, as I see it).

      > I recommend giving this a try if you haven't already.
      A screenshot or picture of the error.

      I tried to take a screen-capture of the HBO Max problem, but unfortunately, the picture turned all black (probably due to the copy protection of the app). That being said, I was able to record a small clip of my iPhone X playing the HBO Max app with the 2.39:1 movies being both letterboxed and pillarboxed, and I have attached the video file in the email.

      > We also suggest uninstalling HBO Max, restarting the device, then reinstalling the HBO Max application on that device to see if that resolves the error.

      I tried that but it didn’t solve the problem at all.

      I hope I provided you with more information.

      Thank you,

      Samuel Abram

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 30 Apr 2021 @ 7:17am

    Trying to repeat history

    "... Apparently, the executive brain trust at Verizon thought it would be a great idea to buy two sharply declining 90's media brands ..."

    You forget the history of General Telephone and Electronics... they were formed by buying up a ton of bankrupt local telco's and fixing up the profit generating parts of them. They still figure that is a viable business model. Just didn't work this time.. but wait till next time! It will be awesome!!!
    NOT.

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 30 Apr 2021 @ 7:18am

    Cursed Asset

    AOL is approaching a kind of Hope Diamond cursed status. I can't believe anyone would want to pay billions for it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      rattran (profile), 30 Apr 2021 @ 7:34am

      Re: Cursed Asset

      They said the deal came in at $5 Billion. Maybe that's what it will cost Verizon for someone to take AoL/Yahoo/Oath off their hands.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Apr 2021 @ 8:31am

    Apparently, the executive brain trust at Verizon thought it would be a great idea to buy two sharply declining 90's media brands and mush them together

    In the computer industry this is called "harnessing dead horses together for more efficient flogging."

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Apr 2021 @ 8:51am

    They're just not built for the kind of competition

    They haven't had any real competition for decades. They don't know how to function in a market where they aren't entrenched, legislatively protected and subsidized.

  • icon
    Thad (profile), 30 Apr 2021 @ 8:58am

    I'm still mad about ComicsAlliance getting shut down.

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.