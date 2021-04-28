Months After Indian Gov't Threatens To Jail Twitter Employees, Twitter Now Blocking Tweets That Criticize The Indian Government

Google Says Pretty Much Everything Shields It From Being Sued Over Things Telegram Users Said
Free Speech

from the thuggish-censorship dept

Wed, Apr 28th 2021 9:29amMike Masnick

Back in February, we wrote about how the Indian government was threatening to jail Twitter employees if the company wouldn't block various tweets that were critical of the government's handling of farmer protests in that country. While Twitter pushed back, eventually it did block a bunch of content, though it appears it did so reluctantly, and only because it had no other choice.

And now we're seeing it happen again. The COVID pandemic situation in India is a completely out of control, and rather than fix its completely bungled response to the pandemic, the Indian government has been demanding that Twitter block tweets criticizing the government's response.

As first spotted by Medianama, Twitter agreed to block access to 52 tweets for users in India. People elsewhere can still see them, so we can see what kinds of tweets the Modi government doesn't want people to see. Tweets like this:

Or this:

In other words, it appears that rather than deal with the fact that the government totally failed to deal with the COVID situation, its main focus right now is making sure that people in India can't talk about how badly the government handled all of this.

Filed Under: censorship, covid, criticism, india, pandemic, social media
Companies: twitter

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Apr 2021 @ 9:33am

    rather than deal with the fact that the government totally failed to deal with the COVID situation, its main focus right now is making sure that people in India can't talk about how badly the government handled all of this

    Somewhere, Old 45 is wondering why he couldn’t do that.

    • icon
      Norahc (profile), 28 Apr 2021 @ 9:49am

      Re:

      Somewhere, Old 45 is wondering why he couldn’t do that.

      In his mind he didn't need to. He had a solution for every problem. Too bad they weren't based in realitym

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2021 @ 11:04am

    Of course Twitter had and still has a choice. A choice to participate in government censorship or risk retaliation. Just because they don't like the choice doesn't mean it doesn't exist.

