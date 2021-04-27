Senator Bill Hagerty Believes Compelled Speech Is 'Liberty'; And Anyone Upset With Moderation Choices Should Be Able To Sue
from the we've-always-been-at-war-with-eastasia,-senator dept
Senator Bill Hagerty was just elected out of Tennessee to take over Lamar Alexander's old seat, and he's kicking off his tenure with a bang... of not just unconstitutional madness, but anti-Constitutional madness. And this from a guy who presents himself as a Constitutional originalist. But, of course, when it comes to nurturing culture wars, today's GOP apparently believes that they can throw the Constitution out the window... as long as they (1) claim they're owning the libs, and (2) pretend that they're tearing up the Constitution to save the Constitution.
In this case, Hagerty has put out a piece in the Wall Street Journal -- which will publish any anti-Section 230 screed no matter how factually challenged -- to talk about a new bill he's preparing that would force social media sites to host any and all speech by getting rid of Section 230 and making websites common carriers. Yes, Senator Hagerty is calling for compelled speech, and even more obnoxiously, he's doing it by claiming it is about "protecting liberty." The article is ridiculously entitled: Goodbye Section 230, Hello Liberty, though a more accurate title would be "Clueless Senator Wants To Take Away Internet Freedom."
Let's dig in.
For too long Americans have watched Big Tech trample on the principles of the First Amendment—free speech, freedom of thought and belief, free assembly and the open exchange of ideas. As more information is filtered through online platforms, the First Amendment is becoming a dead letter. That’s why I’m taking action to hold these corporations accountable.
So much nonsense in just one paragraph. First off, the 1st Amendment protects against government intrusions into speech, and so it's literally impossible for "Big Tech" to "trample on the principles of the First Amendment" unless they're being compelled to do so by government actors. Second, nothing "big tech" does harms "free speech, freedom of thought and belief, free assembly and the open exchange of ideas." You can still do that all over the internet. You just can't force one particular site to host your nonsense if they feel it violates their policies.
Republicans like Hagerty used to talk up the importance of private property rights, but apparently that goes out the window when Facebook decides it doesn't want Nazis and conspiracy theorists on its property any more.
Finally, "hold these corporations accountable" for what, exactly? They have every right to run their own private property the way they want to. They cannot be compelled to host speech they do not feel they wish to host.
Today, I’m introducing the 21st Century Foundation for the Right to Express and Engage in Speech Act (or the 21st Century FREE Speech Act), which would restore the Bill of Rights—rather than the whims of big companies—as the guide for what Americans can say or hear in today’s public square.
Amusingly, in searching for the actual text of this bill, I initially couldn't find anything. I could only find (1) this WSJ op-ed, and (2) Bill Hagerty promoting the bill on... Twitter and Facebook, two of the "big tech" platforms he complains are censoring his speech. Eventually I found a copy of the bill not on the government website where it should be posted, but on Scribd... yet another private social media company. I've uploaded a copy to Document Cloud for easier access.
However, for someone who has a law degree (does Vanderbilt offer refunds?), he sure seems confused about the Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights protects against government intrusion of our rights -- and that includes the right not to have the government compel speech. This bill is not about "restoring the Bill of Rights" it's about violating it. Companies have always had the right to determine what speech is on their platform. It's why the NY Times won't ever publish my op-ed about how "Bill Hagerty Is A Bad Senator Who Hates The Bill of Rights."
The modern public square is dominated by ubiquitous platforms facing little meaningful competition. Instead of being accountable to consumers or voters, the companies that dominate communication today use opaque, inconsistent practices to control the information Americans get to see and discuss. As Justice Clarence Thomas noted in a recent Supreme Court opinion, common carriers—such as trains or phone networks, which are essential to everyday goings-on, connecting people and information—have historically been subject “to special regulations, including a general requirement to serve all comers” without discrimination. The same logic should apply today to Big Tech.
Each paragraph seems to stuff itself with more wrong than the previous one. First of all, if the issue is "little meaningful competition," then the answer should be to focus on increasing competition, not putting on even more regulations that would lock in today's largest players. But, of course, even the idea that they face "little meaningful competition" is laughable. As you start looking at just how many players there are in the realm of today's "public square," you've got Facebook (including Instagram and WhatsApp), YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit, TikTok, Discord, Clubhouse, Medium, Substack, Imgur, Vimeo, DailyMotion and many, many more. And if none of those work for you, you can set up your own blog or your own website. Just the fact that in the past couple of years TikTok, Clubhouse, Zoom, Discord, and Substack and a bunch of others have all basically come out of nowhere and built up a huge audience certainly suggests that there remains plenty of openings for competition.
We've already responded to Clarence Thomas's bizarre unbriefed musings, but let's dig in a little deeper on this whole "common carrier" idea. The nature of common carriers is entirely different from the nature of social media. Common carriers tend to be (1) commodity style services (such that replacing one with another leads to basically the same service) that (2) transport goods/people/information from one place to another. Neither condition applies to social media. Every social media site is different from one another, and you can't just swap out one for the other. It's not a commodity style service. Indeed, since social media is about community, each site takes a different approach to try to attract the community they want. They're not offering up a utility style service. Second, they are (for the most part!) hosting content, rather than just transmitting it from one location to the other. If you're transmitting, then the arguments for common carrier regulations are stronger, but if you're hosting, it just doesn't make any sense.
Finally, I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that Bill Haggerty opposes net neutrality (these days, basically all Republicans do). Yet, with net neutrality (involving commodity services and data transport) there is a much stronger common carrier argument. So it's bizarre to see him suggesting this here where it does not make any sense. Indeed, in looking at the text of the actual bill, it explicitly excludes broadband providers! So, this just doubles down on how full of shit this bill is. It tries to impose common carrier obligations on those who don't meet the definition, but explicitly excludes the companies that do meet the definition and which are significantly less competitive than social media!
Unfortunately, our laws haven't kept pace with this technological reality. The statutes governing free speech and the free exchange of ideas online haven't been updated in a quarter-century. Since it was passed in 1996, Section 230 has been stretched from its original intent—the promotion of the free exchange of ideas online—into a license for companies like Facebook and Twitter to censor.
Again, the exact intent of 230, as explained multiple times by its co-authors, including Republican Chris Cox, was to encourage companies to actively moderate their websites to create family friendly communities. Hell, the bill itself was in response to the Prodigy ruling, in which a judge said that by doing any moderation, the "family friendly" Prodigy became liable for any content that was left up. Cox worried that this would fill the internet with garbage, and make it unusable by children, because websites would avoid any moderation. So, the paragraph above is just wrong historically.
In recent months, these platforms have effectively smothered newspaper stories that they found inconvenient for their loudest users’ preferred candidates.
This is not true. (1) They did not "smother" those newspaper stories, and the actions taken by the platforms got those stories much more attention. (2) The reasons those stories were stopped from sharing was due to legitimate concerns that they violated platform policies -- and had nothing to do with any "preferred candidate."
Big Tech companies have silenced mainstream American political figures, while leaving up Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s account, even as he tweets hateful things, including calls to “eliminate Israel” and discussions of how to do so. These platforms have censored and editorialized with blatant political bias—writing progressive ideology into their content policies or scrubbing dissent against Covid lockdowns off their sites. Moderate and conservative viral content is suppressed. Twitter blocked the account of the New York Post over its reporting on Hunter Biden, while Amazon removed from its streaming service an acclaimed documentary on Justice Thomas during Black History Month. Implicit in these censorship practices is an apparent belief that Big Tech has the right to shape what Americans can learn and believe—a totalitarian concept that runs contrary to U.S. values.
There's a lot of selective cherry-picking in here that ignores tons of stories on the other side. It ignores the times the platforms have bent over backwards to give online trolls and rabble rousers extra space to avoid being called out for "bias." It ignores all the times the platforms have taken down people for other policy violations. And it reframes every one of these stories to avoid explaining why the content and users in question violated long standing policies that the platforms had in place for useful reasons.
My bill would (1) abolish Section 230, (2) treat Big Tech—defined as any interactive computer service platform with more than 100 million active monthly users world-wide—like a common carrier that must provide reasonable, nondiscriminatory access to all consumers, and (3) prohibit political censorship by Big Tech.
(1) Would lock in the power of big tech by making it nearly impossible for newcomers to be able to withstand the legal liability of hosting 3rd party content -- which would directly undermine Hagerty's own claims of how the real problem is a lack of competition. (2) Would, again, lock in those big providers and guarantee that those sites become unusable as they would fill sites with spam, hate, harassment, bigotry, porn, and more. (3) Would violate the 1st Amendment.
Other than that, Senator, have you got any other stupid ideas?
In addition to not discriminating against political opinions their employees personally dislike, social-media companies should be required to provide basic consumer transparency regarding their products, given that many Americans rely on them for news and information. The 21st Century FREE Speech Act would require platforms to disclose their content management and moderation practices to users, so that consumers can understand and better manage the information they receive.
Every one of these websites already has publicly accessible user policies and releases transparency reports. But if being a website that Americans "rely on for news and information" is the characteristic here -- will this bill also require that Fox News release a transparency report regarding how it chooses which stories and which guests to put on air? Or nah?
The 21st Century FREE Speech Act would abolish Section 230 in favor of a liability protection framework that marries that section’s original intent with the practical implications of the enormous technological change that has ensued over the past 25 years. Liability protection would remain in place for third-party speech and family-friendly moderation of specifically defined obscene or lewd content, without providing limitless special protection for platforms’ own speech and viewpoint censorship. This legislation provides the liability protection necessary to spur continued innovation, without giving companies carte blanche to censor speech on political, religious, or other grounds.
Oh, I see. You're creating a policy that treats different speech differently. Which is pretty clearly not allowed under the 1st Amendment. You must have learned about it at law school.
Ultimately, the 21st Century FREE Speech Act is about promoting free speech, thought and exchange of ideas.
Compelling speech -- including abuse, hate, and harassment -- is the opposite of promoting free speech.
As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. , put it in a 1919 Supreme Court opinion concerning the censorship issue of his day, the prosecution of printers of an anti-U.S. leaflet during World War I: “The theory of our Constitution” is that “the ultimate good desired is better reached by free trade in ideas” and “the best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market.”
And yet, your bill would kill off this market, and refuse to allow private companies to create spaces where speakers feel free to say what they want.
This freedom to think, discuss and determine one’s own beliefs is the foundation of American liberty and opportunity. Washington can’t allow Twitter and Facebook to eliminate these freedoms. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to ensure they are preserved.
And this bill does the opposite of that. We also owe our children and grandchildren not to have Congress mock the 1st Amendment with bills like yours.
As for the actual bill, it's even dumber than I expected. It limits moderation protections to a very narrow class of content, and then puts ridiculous (easily unconstitutional) limits on those. It says you can only moderate "obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, promoting self-harm, or unlawful" content. At first, I thought this meant that all spam must be allowed, but in the clarifications, the bill notes that spam can be moderated as "harassing" content... which is bizarre.
The bill also includes a ridiculous private right of action, that would allow any user to sue any website if the person is "aggrieved" by a moderation choice, and can ask a court to get an injunction, barring the moderation decision and award $500. Holy shit. Every single website would immediately shut down their comments (including ours). This is wildly unconstitutional. For all of Hagerty's high and mighty talk about the 1st Amendment, this is a massive infringement upon the 1st Amendment rights of anyone operating a website (not to mention their own private property rights).
There have been so many bad and unconstitutional attempts to change and reform 230, but this one is just completely disconnected from reality. The people of Tennessee deserve better. Elect better Senators, people.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, bill hagerty, common carriers, compelled speech, content moderation, free speech, net neutrality, private property, section 230
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Typo
Quick grammar note -- when you said this:
The context suggests that you meant to say "they're owning the libs".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's A Public Forum
It doesn't matter who does the trampling, whether it's a government agency, a school, the police, or a corporation. We value the concept of free speech in general, so when tech companies build an internet free speech zone, the corporations should be held to the same standard as government. They ought not become more powerful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Social media services are not public fora; if you need a citation for that, look no further than a Supreme Court ruling from 2019 where Justice Brett Kavanaugh(!) wrote the majority opinion:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why to you continue to peddle that bullshit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Take it up with a Justice Trump appointed, Republican senators voted for, and Democratic senators voted against in unison.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"that bullshit" = legally binding court decisions
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's A Public Forum
Hey Koby, if you don't like McDonald's hamburgers, then go to Burger King. Just don't ask the gov't to force McD's to make Burger King's hamburgers.
Also, I hope you are getting payed a lot of money to be this fucking stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's A Public Forum
It doesn't matter who does the trampling, whether it's a government agency, a school, the police, or a corporation.
Uh, it very much matters. A public school, the police, and a government agency... are all the government. And the government has the power to tax and jail and actually prevent speech.
A corporation does not. A corporation has rights over its own property and cannot be compelled to host speech it does not agree with.
We value the concept of free speech in general
Koby, am I allowed to come into your living room and scream at you day and night about what an ignorant fool you are?
so when tech companies build an internet free speech zone, the corporations should be held to the same standard as government
Let me put this in terms you might understand: if a "woke mob" comes into your local restaurant and berates customers for not being woke enough, can the restaurant owner ask them to stop bothering customers or otherwise tell them to leave?
Yes, of course they can. And that's the same as social media companies telling you and your friends to stop being assholes and bothering others.
And, now, Koby, I'm going to do the same: stop being an ignorant fool and continuing to repost nonsense here or I will ask you to leave and go somewhere else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: It's A Public Forum
If I were to make my living room a public forum, then yes. Social media ought to fall under common carrier law. It's the same as practically any other utility such as telephone service. It can be privately maintained behind the scenes, yet still a public good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Did…did you not read even one word of that comment I posted above with the words of an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court saying otherwise?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Let alone one appointed by Trump and hated by liberals and leftists and loved by conservatives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Binding Precedent!
And...it's binding precedent, too... even if I think Kavanaugh is a problem drinker and a privileged abuser or former abuser.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Faith-based politics
Why should he read anything that might show him that he's wrong when he can just wallow in ignorance while whining how unfairly he and his ilk are treated when they spout lies and being assholes in general. He's emotionally invested in being right regardless of the facts, and because of that he can't see the obvious consequences of what he is arguing for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: It's A Public Forum
Let's use a different analogy then. Should 7-11 not have the right to kick you out if you violate their "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service" policy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: It's A Public Forum
Alternatively should a church be allowed to kick someone out for coming in during services(or just whenever the building is open) and swearing at the congregation and calling them all fools(or worse, preaching a different religion)?
It's private property that has been opened to the public where a lot of people congregate after all, and if that's all that it takes then it sure seems like they should be forced to allow someone like that to speak, and if the congregation or the ones who own the church don't like it then I'd say they'd be out of luck as it's only right that the government step in and force them to respect the 'free speech' of the one swearing at them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: It's A Public Forum
"If I were to make my living room a public forum, then yes"
So, you're OK with losing your private property rights if you invite a bunch of people back to yours after a night out? Weird, but I don't see why that applies to everyone else.
"It's the same as practically any other utility such as telephone service."
You would feel reall stupid after people listed the massive differences between a private platform and a utility, if you weren't so insistent on lying about them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: It's A Public Forum
"If I were to make my living room a public forum, then yes."
At what point exactly did Twitter for example change from being a privately owned company to a public forum? Was it on a particular date? At a certain age? Number of users? The first time Dorsey carelessly let the words 'free speech' slip from his lips?
What you're claiming is absolute legal nonsense. I could make a stronger argument that gravity goes sideways.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: It's A Public Forum
Social media isn't even close to a utility. It uses a utility, that being internet service providers such as Cox, Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, Level 3, and so on.
Twitter, a private company, using ISP utilities to offer their services to the public is similar to Walmart, a private company, using the local power company to offer their services to the public. If you got banned from Walmart, you could still go to Target. If you got banned from Twitter, you could still go to Facebook. The same could not be said for getting banned from your electric company.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's A Public Forum
Who's we? And the concept of free speech outside of government non-interference is not enshrined in law, so it's powerless in this context anyway. And, even if it were, free speech isn't served by forcing private companies to host speech they don't want to host. That's the same right you have not to be compelled to say things you don't believe or want to say. You're literally advocating against free speech.
Which none of them have done...
Oh fuck no. If you want corporations to be held to the same standard as government, you're either advocating for the corporations becoming a de facto government or getting nationalized. Neither is a good idea.
The power of the large social media companies is in the users who choose to use those platforms. You're literally trying to punish users for their free choice of using particular platforms by changing the nature of those platforms.
You're an authoritarian trying to micromanage the exercise of free speech by the users.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's A Public Forum
Feel free to quote the line in the constitution where it says that you are guaranteed the right to the largest available audience for your free speech.
If you start yelling the n-word in a shopping mall, you will be asked to leave. If you start ranting about immigrants in the middle of a cinema, you will be asked to leave. If you start swearing at the top of your lungs in your neighbour's living room, you will be asked to leave and you know why, because being a conservative is not a magical 'get your own way' card. You are subject to the same rules of conduct as everyone else, the main difference is that in real life, they're usually unwritten but online, on moderated platforms they're laid out in black and white and conservatives have to follow them or be ejected, just the same as everyone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's A Public Forum
"It doesn't matter who does the trampling, whether it's a government agency, a school, the police, or a corporation"
One of those is governed differently according to your constitution. Guess which one?
" We value the concept of free speech in general"
Which includes the right to free association, the right you constantly try to remove from people you disagree with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Does "big tech" prevent you...
Let's just assume he means something other than censorship... but let's think about this a bit more...
How exactly are any of these "Big Tech" companies preventing you from setting up a web site?
Do they have someone watching over your shoulder preventing you from doing so?
Are they secretly feeding you mind control drugs that prevent you from learning anything about setting up a web site?
I'm curious... because for me, I'm the only one stopping me from putting up a web site and having a voice on the internet (well, me and money)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Does "big tech" prevent you...
If Haggerty were referring to Amazon Web Services, he'd have a point, but as with Republicans these days, they don't know what they're up against.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
question forSenator Bill Hagerty
When you hire a venue to deliver a speech you are creating a (temporary) public forum, so are you still allowed to eject hecklers so that you can deliver your speech and answer questions? If so, why cant social media do the same to those heckling people trying to hold a conversation on their platforms?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: question forSenator Bill Hagerty
More to the point, the venue can kick you out any time they want if you break their rules, your temporary public forum be damned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just thought I would drop this here.... Josh Hawley promoting his new book "The Tyranny of Big Tech"
Being sold on Amazon, posted on Twitter, using his Apple iPhone.
It's sad that the republican party has to appeal to the lowest common denominator of the American populous... IE the rubes who are too ignorant to think for themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hypocrisy of his railing against Big Tech while using Big Tech aside…
…what evidence could he possibly provide for this claim other than people (rightfully) calling him (among other things) an ignorant fool?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm still firm in my belief that Josh Hawley knows better and is appealing to the lowest common denominator rather than being obtuse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It is probably a BrainBlender™ ad. I can only assume Hawkley has started partaking
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Not only has he tried it, he not only inhaled - deeply - he's now addicted to it. It being self-proclaimed fame. Of course, the public in general views it more as 'notoriety' than as fame, but that's not gonna stop him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I imagine that will be the majority of it, as there are no more fragile and delicate lot than the 'fuck your feelings' crowd, making telling them they're wrong only barely above physically assaulting them and trying to intimidate them into silence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"...restore the Bill of Rights—rather than the whims of big companies—as the guide for what Americans can say or hear in today’s public square."
Not sure how "Big Tech" suppresses speech, but if you want to look at governments, "Big Oil", and a host of other powerful sectors (along with corporate-government collusion when that occurs), feel free to do so.
Moderate and conservative viral content is suppressed.
ehm.
viral content is suppressed
Paradoxymoron much?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What a lovely catch22, especially as no moderation is a moderation choice, so the only way to win is not to allow comments. Why does he not just call it the shutting down the Internet bill?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ughh - can't post on hagerty's website
What the hell...Bill Hagerty is not giving me the ability to post 'Bill Hagerty is a tool' on his team hagerty website! And he calls himself a free speech proponent...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Posting "Bill Hagerty is a tool"
Yeah, once they enforce free speech on private webforums it will be the Bill Hagerty really loves Big Ned's New Discount Boner Pills! (And you will too!) messages that will really hoist him on his own petard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Logic
Cant post on Twitter.
Time to spend millions on a lawyer for 25 words or less.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
New Plan
Twitter should allow every racist, bigot, toxic asshole, etc. to use their platform, but instead of sending out their tweets, it should do nothing with them. And I don’t mean shadowbanning them like Reddit does with spammers, but just when they hit that submit button, it does nothing more than clear the form and say “tweeted.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Blatant hypocrisy from a republican, must be a day ending in Y
So it's bizarre to see him suggesting this here where it does not make any sense. Indeed, in looking at the text of the actual bill, it explicitly excludes broadband providers!
Damn, usually they just ignore how their arguments apply much more to broadband than it does social media platforms but looks like he decided to make it explicitly clear not only that he absolutely loathes the first amendment or at the very least doesn't understand the first thing about it, but that he's also a raging hypocrite.
Claims that online platforms are violating the first amendment and free speech, something that is wrong on both counts, and then proposes a bill that actually would violate both of them, ah fractal wrongness and open dishonestly in legal form, truly the best use of time and government resources.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because if there's one thing america needs more of, it's frivolous lawsuits by conservative karens over perceived slights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply