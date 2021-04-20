Federal Court Tells Minnesota State Police To Stop Attacking, Harassing, And Arresting Journalists Covering Protests
Tue, Apr 20th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

After a few cross-post episodes, we're back with a brand new conversation, and it's all about a big subject that intersects with the majority of what we cover here at Techdirt: rights. In his book How Rights Went Wrong, Columbia Law professor and Constitutional scholar Jamal Greene proposes a new way of thinking about rights and how they interact, and he joins this week's episode to discuss this paradigm-shifting idea that challenges many preconceptions about the subject.

civil rights, constitution, jamal greene, law, podcast

Reader Comments

    crade (profile), 20 Apr 2021 @ 3:41pm

    These platforms can't hinder speech.. It's more a matter of forced service than speech

    You wouldn't have the moral high ground trying to force the government to include porn is because he government effort is a communal effort that we all have a stake in and more or less everyone else will disagree with you about spending the communal effort in that way. It's different from a private entity putting up entirely their own effort since now we are talking about forcing others into service for yourself. The result might be the same for a porn filter, but switch it to something most people would consider a legit function of the government in context and it will be legit to force it on the government and not on the private entity

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


