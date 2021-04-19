Josh Hawley: We Must Break Up Companies Whose Politics I Disagree With For Discriminating Against People Whose Politics I Agree With
from the that's-not-how-it-works dept
Josh Hawley is gonna Josh Hawley. The Senator from Missouri, who still has not apologized or admitted to supporting the invasion of the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election, has a long history of nonsense bills that are performative for his riled up base. His latest is more of the same. On Monday he introduced the "Bust Up Big Tech Act" and even if you're a supporter of antitrust and think that big tech should be "busted up," it should give you pause before supporting Hawley's nonsense. The bill itself is... weird. It seems to pick seemingly random activities and insist that no company can do two of them. Basically, he looked at different businesses that Amazon and Google are in, and the bill says "you're no longer allowed to do those different things." As some have pointed out, under this bill it appears that Walmart can no longer sell under a house brand, because the bill bars any company that qualifies from selling, advertising or otherwise promoting your own products.
But the thing that amazes me is just how upfront and blatant Hawley is that this bill is not about any principled stance regarding antitrust. It is entirely about "owning the libs," which is the performance Hawley thinks he needs to perform for his base. The fact that Hawley knows he needs to do stupid shit for his voters shows that he truly believes his supporters are a bunch of ignorant fools, and he's catering to that audience. He did it last week with his bill to attack MLB for its speech, and now he's doing it this week with this bill to go after "big tech." You can see it from the quote in his press release, in which he flat out admits he's doing it to attack "woke" companies.
“Woke Big Tech companies like Google and Amazon have been coddled by Washington politicians for years. This treatment has allowed them to amass colossal amounts of power that they use to censor political opinions they don’t agree with and shut out competitors who offer consumers an alternative to the status quo. It’s past time to bust up Big Tech companies, restore competition, and give the power back to the American consumers.”
Hawley has really embraced the phrase "woke capitalists" in the last few months as he realized that everything he used to pretend to stand for (he used to argue he was about "keeping government out of business") resulted in a bunch of companies recognizing that Josh Hawley is a power-hungry fascist in waiting. So now he has to attack the very companies he used to say he wanted the government's hands off of, so he's invented the laughable idea that these companies are "woke" (by which he means they're skeptical of his style of fascism, and therefore they need to be taken down).
But, really, that quote is quite incredible on multiple levels. He starts out by attacking the companies for their supposed (though, not actual) political beliefs ("woke"), and then says he has to do this to stop them from "censoring political opinions they don't agree with." So... that one quote alone shows Josh Hawley's true principles: punish those whose politics I dislike, and protect those whose politics I like.
Even if you dislike big tech and think the companies should be smashed to bits, that's no reason to support Josh Hawley's cynical brand of authoritarian retribution.
Filed Under: antitrust, big tech, josh hawley, woke capitalists
Companies: amazon, google
Typo…
Please correct, Mr. Masnick.
Re: Typo…
I see you've corrected. Thank you.
The very definition
In other words, Hawley is a demagogue by definition.
Re: The very definition
If Hawley is a Demogogon, does that make him Chaotic Evil?
Re: Re: The very definition
He's chaotic opportunistic. It's that one quadrant of the alignment chart that is about a**holes playing people for their own self enrichment.
They aren't bad, they just draw themselves that way.
'Only companies I agree with deserve rights!'
I am shocked that insurrectionist Hawley is an enemy of the first amendment as well, why it's getting to the point that I'm starting to suspect that he thinks the law's entire purpose is to serve him rather than the public in general, much like his Dear Leader did and does.
Much like the MLB stunt even those that are in favor of 'reigning in' companies like Google and Facebook should be seriously angry at this stunt, because by saying the silent part out loud('I'm going after them because I don't like how they're using their actual rights!') he just made it much harder to take any real action against those companies as you can be damn sure that they will be raising the question of motives and unconstitutional retribution against any attempt to go after them after this.
The funny thing about that quote of his is if you take out the bullhorns(because they're certainly not dogwhistles) and swap out 'Big Tech' for 'telecom' then he might actually have had a point, as they are coddled by politicians and do use their power to squash competitors to keep their position, but funnily enough the politicians screaming about how much power the likes of Facebook and Google have tend to utter nary a peep when it comes to Comcast and AT&T.
Re: 'Only companies I agree with deserve rights!'
Not to mention that the same principle applies to big telecom and media giants as well as tech giants like Google, Apple, and Facebook: remember when Trump blocked a CNN/AT&T merger because he didn't like CNN? Same principle applies. It automatically makes the good thing more suspect and lawsuit-prone because of the retaliatory public statements made about it.
Funny thing about all that “competition” nonsense: Apple announced today that it would let the Parler app return to the App Store. That means Hawley can’t use the prior ban as a point of leverage…unless he wants to defend the content and policies that got Parler yanked in the first place.
Cult loyality over creed
Hawley's behavior in this regard appears to be consistent with what we've seen among rightwing actors since 2015 (if not even further back) in which wrongdoing is impossible by the white chess-pieces and righteous behavior is impossible from the black chess-pieces.
Or to borrow another metaphor, the greatest trick the Devil ever pulled is fooling people into believing their enemies are the Devil, Himself. Then they are free to commit any atrocity on their rivals, to justify any heinous behavior in vanquishing what they believe to be the ultimate evil. Even when it means transgressing against their own ethics and creeds, and losing their humanity.
Of course (skipping metaphors again) once one is seduced by the Dark Side to neutralize the greatest foe, all they have left is a big giant hammer, and all they can see around them are nails.
Re: Cult loyality over creed
I believe it was Nietzsche who said "Those who are fighting monsters should be careful lest they turn into monsters themselves…"
Meanwhile, Josh ignores the real assholes in the room
Google has never charged me a cent, but monopolies like Comcast have demonstrably harmed consumers, yet never a word about putting the smackdown on those assholes.
I wasn't aware Amazon were in the "censor political opinions" game.
Re:
They are in the "We don't want to have the goddamn disaster and pending legal pain on our servers." game.
"The Senator from Missouri,"
Requires facts not in evidence, at last check he was living in VA and had no home in Missouri.
Also if cancel culture is so fscking strong, why the fsck am I still hearing from him?
He is on a good day a half-wit playing to a crowd of mentally challenged lead paint chip eaters. The country is in a shambles but he is still trying to pretend he did nazi the Jan 6 sedition coming & really really wanted it to succeed.
We have people unable to drink the water coming out of their taps because of a long history of putting things off until later, and this sad excuse for a man is crying that the tech companies were mean to him.
Maybe when people can't light their water on fire, or be sure that the lead in it won't damage their children for life maybe then people might give a shit about the poor little cancelled baby having a tantrum that his book deal went away after he proved he was an asshole.
I'm embarrassed to be from Missouri every time I see his name. Please know that not all Missourians are ignorant fools. But like Trump, this guy knows how to tap into the underlying hate and fear that many voters don't even recognize in themselves.
Re:
Don't sweat it! My dad was from St. Louis (His family later moved to New York City, where I currently live, but still!)!
