Daily Deal: RelayThat Design App

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Apr 16th 2021 10:40amDaily Deal

RelayThat is a highly rated design automation app that lets you create on-brand, professional marketing creatives in a fraction of the time. You just need to plug in some branded creative (or choose from RelayThat's 3 million+ stock images and icons library) and RelayThat will automatically produce thousands of beautiful designs (in every format and size you'd need) for you to use on any social platform. It’s perfect for social media managers, digital agencies, and small businesses wanting to boost their marketing efforts and brand growth. Get an unlimited subscription for 1 user for $60, 2 users for $110, or 3 users for $150.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Email This

