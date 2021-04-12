Iowa Senate Approves Bill That Would Add Qualified Immunity To The State Law Books
In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court decided to align the state with one of the worst aspects of federal jurisprudence. Deciding it was too much to demand law enforcement officers perform their duties without violating rights, the state's top court decided to adopt a form of qualified immunity so plaintiffs could be just as screwed in state courts as in federal courts.
The case prompting this decision dealt with an arrest of someone who drove an ATV through a ditch. This violated state law but did not violate city laws. So, the court decided this bizarre case involving a conflict of state and local laws should be the standard bearer for civil rights lawsuits going forward.
A long dissent decried this decision, saying that lowering Iowa's standard to the federal standard was the wrong way to go. It would only make cops worse by providing them with a built-in excuse for every time they crossed constitutional lines.
We should not voluntarily drape our constitutional law with the heavy chains of indefensible doctrine. We should aim to eliminate fictions in our law and be honest and forthright on the important question of what happens when officers of the law commit constitutional wrongs that inflict serious reputational, emotional, and financial harms on our citizens.
That's been the standard in the state since this decision. For some reason -- with protests against police violence still ongoing around the nation -- the state legislature feels now is the time to codify the doctrine first conjured up by the US Supreme Court into Iowa law.
The Iowa Senate passed legislation Monday intended to strengthen 'qualified immunity” for law enforcement officers who take forceful action in situations where state law is 'not sufficiently clear” to understand their conduct might violate someone's constitutional protections.
Majority Republicans said the statutory language is needed to clarify court rulings and provide 'balance” in cases where the law was not 'clearly established” at the time of an incident giving rise to a claim against an officer.
The bill does more than give Iowa officers a new defense tactic. It codifies the US Supreme Court's watered-down legal standards that have made it extremely difficult for plaintiffs suing over rights violations to succeed.
Under provisions of the legislation, a law enforcement officer would not be found liable in any action for damages in an individual capacity if the state law was not sufficiently clear so that the officer would have understood the conduct was a violation of the Constitution or any other law, or the law was not clearly established at the time of the incident giving rise to the claim against the officer.
The burden would be on the plaintiff to show that the law enforcement officer violated a clearly established constitutional or statutory right and the officer's employing agency would not be liable if the officer was found not to be liable under the new provision.
There is no reason to do this since state precedent says this already exists. What's happening here appears to be political point scoring that caters to the base these legislators have chosen to serve.
'We're not here today to try to create something new,” said Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, 'we're trying to preserve the current law of the land right now because there are a slew of political actors out there that have decided in making kicking law enforcement in their teeth a hobby every day.”
If you're not creating anything new, why are you bothering? Is this the counter-hobby -- one that placates cops and gives cop fans a reason to cheer, even as it makes holding officers accountable much more difficult? The legislation is, at best, redundant. At worst, it's a public statement to law enforcement that their supposed oversight is more interested in keeping officers happy than making sure they respect the rights of the people they serve.
Filed Under: iowa, police, qualified immunity
Well that's one way to ensure more protests and riots...
'We're not here today to try to create something new,” said Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, 'we're trying to preserve the current law of the land right now because there are a slew of political actors out there that have decided in making kicking law enforcement in their teeth a hobby every day.”
If by that he means 'are angry that police are acting like violent thugs and getting away with it, and are calling them what they are and for them to be held accountable for their own actions' then yeah, people have indeed been 'kicking law enforcement in the teeth', and rightly so.
People are already pissed off that police, despite given enormous power and authority are held to zero standards and are all but untouchable in the legal system, allowed to run wild and do whatever the hell they want, this is just going to add fuel to the fire and widen an already significant split between police and the public and make people more likely to take matters in their own hands since they know that the system can't and won't protect them, so congrats Iowa senators on working overtime to make both the public and the police less safe in your attempt to kiss up to the thugs in blue.
How about
You don't get (to keep) your badge unless you can pass a comprehensive and legally meaningful Constitution exam, which is then subject to 6-monthly renewals.
That would imply cops have a level of intelligence that they aren’t expected to have.
Re: How about
Forget comprehensive it would be a massive improvement if they could pass a test regarding the constitution that someone in middle-school who's received even basic education on the matter would be able to pass.
That the response to 'cops don't understand the basic rights of the public' is 'ignore those rights, treat cops like the world's dumbest people and protect them from all consequences for their actions' rather than 'fire them and hire people who have a basic understanding of the rights and laws they are tasked with protecting and enforcing' is all sorts of horrifying and displays a seriously warped set of priorities.
Re: How about
"You don't get (to keep) your badge unless you can pass a comprehensive and legally meaningful Constitution exam, which is then subject to 6-monthly renewals."
At this point that's not going to do anything. You'll still have "a few bad apples" who use peer pressure and "code blue" to turn even the best-intentioned rookies into bystanders who need to keep their traps shut for their own sake, and thus become accessories to the crimes committed by the corrupt thugs with badges. As a well-intentioned rookie there are penalties for giving the senior officer lip, even if it's to stop him from choking someone to death.
George Floyd's death is almost textbook example of how that works. Chauvin, who murdered Floyd, had a long record of thuggery and bigotry. Another of the four, who helped restrain Floyd, similarly had a long list of complaints against him. The two remaining ones? Were idealistic rookies. But all thanks to Chauvin their lives are effectively over, simply because they were too afraid or too shocked to even raise their voice against a senior officer in public.
The police, as a culture, is more concerned with face and the veneer of infallibility than chinese emperors. Until that changes radically and law enforcement starts to own their mistakes, no change will be possible.
At this point I think there's no use in half-assed measures. The US police can't afford a single stain of rot remaining - it sits too deep, and almost every police chief will deny there's a problem even if his officers were caught organizing firing squads.
Even if the solution means firing half the current force and banning them from ever working law enforcement again.
And the current police unions above all, need to go. Move the cops all into an existing union for government employees in general, veterans union, whatever. And dissolve the current police unions whose only mission statement is to make sure no matter how big a thug or racist an officer of the law is, they won't be punished for it.
Re: How about
Better yet, get rid of the knuckle draggers that keep hiring other knuckle draggers that see citizens as the enemy.
Because police officers just don't have enough protections already.
Sedition anybody?
State law cannot affect constitutional protections. While there are things like "warrant requirements" where the issue of a warrant may depend on state law, there is no real wiggling room for law enforcement officers to make such determinations.
What we are talking about here is sedition: considering the overarching laws of the country as optional compared to the laws of the state.
Either / Or
Either the Iowa Senate is just not "reading the room" or they have decided that it is OK for an authoritarian government to publicly make a hobby out of kicking the people in the teeth.
