I Guess They're Not All On The Same Side: Cops Brutalize Soldier For [Checks Notes] Leading Them To A Well-Lit Area
from the whatever-doesn't-kill-you-makes-you-more-of-an-asshole dept
The twist? This time the cops brought their own damnation to the party.
Cops like to pretend they and the boys in actual camouflage uniforms are BFFs, united against the constant threat of evil. Cops think they're soldiers. It's unclear whether soldiers think they're cops, but the people sending them orders certainly think they are. I mean, we don't go from zero to "Team USA: World Police" without some nudges from those on and off the battlefield.
Here's where this all intersects: two Windsor (VA) officers decided the best response to what appears to be a routine traffic stop was a whole lot of violence, both physical and mental. The body cam video shows just how much at least one officer overreacted to a man who just wanted to survive the unexpected interaction with law enforcement.
This is what happened to Caron Nazario -- an Army medic. He bought a new car. And, as everyone knows (including the cops who pulled him over) new cars don't have rear plates. They have temporary paper tags located inside the rear window where they won't be destroyed by, say, any weather whatsoever.
Despite this being common knowledge, these officers (Joe Gutierrez, Daniel Crocker) effected a traffic stop. Things were unnecessarily escalated because Nazario chose to do something everyone -- even cops -- say is a good idea. From the lawsuit [PDF]:
On or around December 5, 2020, at approximately 18:34, Defendant Crocker initiated a traffic stop of Lt. Nazario on US 460 westbound in the Town of Windsor, near the Food Lion, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour, by activating his emergency lights. The traffic stop was ostensibly for the lack of a rear license plate4 , though the temporary tags were affixed to the back of the vehicle and visible to Crocker during the pursuit. Defendant Gutierrez then joined in the pursuit.
Within seconds, Lt. Nazario submitted to Defendant Crocker’s display of authority and began to slow down. Lt. Nazario also activated his turn signal, to signal his compliance with Crocker’s implied directive to pull over. Crocker admits in real time that Lt. Nazario was complying, by relaying to dispatch that Lt. Nazario was slowing down. Gutierrez, who was listening to Crocker over the radio, was aware of both the reasons for the stop as well as Lt. Nazario’s compliance with Crocker’s signal to slow down and pull over.
It was dark, however, and it appeared to Lt. Nazario that there was no good location in the immediate vicinity to stop safely. So, for the benefit of the officer’s safety and his own, Lt. Nazario continued slowly down US 460, below the posted speed limit, for less than under a mile, until he spotted a well-lighted BP gas station. He pulled over in the parking lot. From the time that Defendant Crocker initiated the traffic stop until the time Lt. Nazario pulled over into the BP parking lot, approximately 1 minute and 40 seconds elapsed and Lt. Nazario had traveled less than a mile.
That's how long it takes for cops to take things to the next level. No one wants to stop on a dark street. Cops who are concerned about their safety don't want to perform traffic stops on dark streets. And cops who are concerned about their safety make the rules. (See also: a shitload of qualified immunity decisions.) So, to make sure everyone was safe, Lt. Nazario found the nearest well-lit area and stopped.
I guess that was the wrong decision. According to police spokespeople, Nazario's careful move towards a lighted area turned this into a felony stop: one that justified whatever paranoia the officers engaged in. There was no pursuit. There was less than two minutes of activated lights before Nazario pulled over and attempted to comply with the officers' shouted commands.
If you paid attention to the videos, you may have noticed (several) concerning details. First, the cops rolled up like they were dealing with a dangerous criminal -- one who led them at low speed to a well-lit, heavily-trafficked area. Then they told him to do things that would endanger his life.
They told him to exit the vehicle. They also told him to keep his hands outside of his vehicle. Lt. Nazario's seatbelt was still fastened. His door was locked. Complying with one order (exit the vehicle) would result in a violation of other orders (keep your hands outside of the vehicle).
You can't win, as Lt. Nazario suspected. He pointed this out.
One officer said non-compliance of the conflicting orders would result in Nazario "riding the lightning," presumably referring to the officer's Taser. (But it also could refer to an instant death sentence, as being strapped into the electric chair is also referred to as "riding the lightning." But we'll stick with the "less lethal" option because we're being overly charitable here.)
Then there's the other comment made by the same officer. Nazario -- recognizing the situation he'd been forced into by an officer who saw fit to escalate before having any facts in hand -- said: "I'm honestly afraid to get out."
He received this response:
"You should be."
So, faced with these limited facts, he stayed in his car. For that, he was pepper sprayed and tased. And for that, these officers were sued.
"Command control," will say any officer worth their suddenly-jeopardized pension. That's why cops charge into scenes with guns drawn and repeated shouts of contradictory commands. What options did Lt. Nazario have? Lower his hands to unlock the door? Move his hands out of the officers' sight to undo his seatbelt? He did all he could to avoid being shot. And, saints be praised, he wasn't. But he was brutalized because Lt. Nazario failed to handcuff himself and teleport into the backseat of the nearest cruiser.
This is American policing. It happens every day. Sometimes, it gets captured on camera. And it shows the cops treat everyone -- even those they consider to be comrades in arms in the fight against universal evil -- to be nothing more than criminals who haven't been convicted yet.
A citizen concerned about their own well-being will make officers safer. Instead of recognizing how everyone benefited from moving the stop to well-lit area, the officers chose to view it as a "felony stop" and reacted as though someone was leading them into danger. But the only person they put in peril was a guy just trying to drive his new car home. Hopefully, the court will see through any assertions about "training and experience" or "officer safety" and send these cops back to face a jury.
Black driver drives to well lit area so his potential murder is documented.
Who can blame him?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Certainly can't blame him for doing what he did.
The cops were riled up by the time he stopped. (Continuing to a safe place instead of stopping immediately: Assumed contempt of cop.)
They were more riled by the driver's (reasonable under the circumstances) declining to obey mutually exclusive orders. (Failure to immediately obey: Contempt of Cop)
He's not the first person to get the shitty end of the stick under these circumstances. But black people don't have a monopoly either on wanting a lighted area to pull over at, or getting attacked by angry cops for doing so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For God's sake, man, how do you get the title of a movie wrong while linking to a page that displays it in no fewer than nine different places?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As far as I'm concerned the recorded statements from those cops should have insts tly resulted in thee termination, pension revocation, and prosecution for assault. The fact that the police didn't do ANYTHING until the video was released to the public makes the entire department culpable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What training, as there was a total lack of tactical control by the cops. Two individuals trying to deal with the situation in their own way is a recipe for disaster. There should be a protocol, and training, to set which cop issues commands, and which one hangs back and watches the suspect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Two individuals trying to deal with the situation in their own way is a recipe for disaster.
What you call disaster they'd likely consider the point. If cops are issuing conflicting orders such that it's impossible to follow all of them then suspect(s) will always be 'resisting arrest/lawful orders', which allows police to justify any treatment they want and gives them a lot of leeway as a result.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tased if you do, dead if you don't
Instead of recognizing how everyone benefited from moving the stop to well-lit area, the officers chose to view it as a "felony stop" and reacted as though someone was leading them into danger.
Given the threats and conflicting orders I suspect that the treatment had nothing to do with him 'leading them into danger' and everything to do with them wanting to terrorize and brutalize someone, such that nothing would have resulted in a safe and civil stop. If they were willing to act like this in a well lit area where the presence of cameras was almost a given I would not have put good odds on him surviving an interaction with those psychotic goons had he pulled over in a dark area where the only narrative regarding what happened was theirs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Hopefully, the court will see through any assertions about "training and experience""
Is that really what we want? These are pretty clearly systematic issues, and training, culture and protocols are going to legitimately be a big part of the cause of situations like this. They keep treating these issues as if individual bad officers are the root of the problem, which is really just treating symptoms
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: system(at)ic issues
It's not a history of bad actions, Your Honor. It's merely 47 319 completely unrelated acts of officers fearing for their lives
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I've said it before
... and I'll say it again.
If we want reform, we have to remember that with power SHOULD come great responsibility. If they don't want the responsibility, they shouldn't have the power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Something something the version of the story they stopped telling after the video was out that there was no plate at all & the tint was sooooooooo dark (how dark was it) that Mitch McConnell wanted to take away its voting rights.
Of course in the video one can see the temp plate in the window.
So this excuse got shoved aside.
That state sen idiot who wanted to make QI a state level thing, should be forced to watch this video & explain how QI will make sure these idiots don't try to execute a citizen again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'This is American policing. It happens every day'
there is so much truth in this statement! i dont understand why politicians and lawmakers are doing nothing to change things! i dont understand why the country has been allowed to become this way, ie, basically a POLICE STATE! everyone appreciates the job the police do but surely, that job doesn't include putting innocent members of the public into the cross hairs just because they can be and just because the police officers want to exert the over abundance of power. every time an incident like this takes place, those trying to protect what was done to someone of complete innocence form a queue a mile long and dont understand why the officers and force concerned have to pay compensation. however, as we all know, when an incident in reverse happens, no one wants to defend the public, even if another person is killed for doing no wrong and being unarmed, hoping that the officers will be discharged, exonerated and allowed to do the same thing again tomorrow. the society that's been created is disgraceful and shameful and shows the type of demented persons we have doing the job and worse, being in charge. i wonder how bad things have got to get before it all goes completely shit-shaped and severe violent repercussions take place?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
i dont understand why politicians and lawmakers are doing nothing to change things
Corruption, cowardice, on top of knowing that they'll never be on the receiving end of such treatment.
Problems are easy to ignore when you never face them and between politicians who have bought into the idea that those in authority like cops are never wrong and those that don't dare speak out lest they be slammed as 'pro-criminal' the number of politicians willing to even mention that the police aren't shining beacons of justice never mind propose laws to reign them in are few and far between.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
To change things, you need a majority. Is there a majority of lawmakers who look like a policeman would single them out and beat them up?
Don't fix what ain't broken for you. And for those people who look like you and vote for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What happens when Personnel becomes Human Resources
There is a price to be paid by all for hiring unintelligent control freaks with lethal authority. Take a look at the know nothings hiring unqualified Rambos.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How stupid are cops , 2orders make no sense ,
Do they know people use seat belts,
I think it's a case of driving while black, also do they not know new cars have no license plates,
If this person was white would they have tased him
.?
I can understand a black man being nervous about getting out of the car
Since police tend to injure black men when arresting them
Either the cops are racist or else they are very badly trained
Eg basic how to deal with someone driving wearing a seat belt
Do they not practice basic traffic stop procedure as part of their
Training.?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At least one criminal was fired
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/virginia-police-officer-fired-pepper-spray-handcuff-black-army-lieutena nt-traffic-stop/
Now to charge those two with assault, battery, and hate crimes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I agree with everything in that statement except one thing:
That's not how you treat criminals. Nor does being a criminal suddenly make blatant abuse, physical harm, death threats, and in some cases on the spot execution justified. That's where the real problem lies in the US. The fact that a simple label strips a person of all humanity and rights and others are fine with it. "Oh, they deserved it, they were criminals" is the mantra that perpetuates this treatment. Because as long as those responsible for applying the label of "criminal" think they can get away with their inhumane acts through it's use, they will continue abusing it.
The real truth of American police: They are worse than those they arrest. A murderer, a rapist, and a thief can't hold a candle to the crimes an American cop can get away with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
