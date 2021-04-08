Republicans Using Incredibly Sketchy And Manipulative 'Dark Patterns' To Dupe People Into Donating Way More Than Intended
Last week the NY Times had an incredible article about how the Trump campaign tricked donors into giving way more money than they meant to, using so-called "dark patterns" (i.e., tricky UI design and wording) that got many people to think they were donating one time, but instead accidentally signed up to contribute the same amount every month. The Trump campaign ended up having to return an astounding $122 million of the money it raised in refunds, much of it due to these tricks.
Contributors had to wade through a fine-print disclaimer and manually uncheck a box to opt out.
As the election neared, the Trump team made that disclaimer increasingly opaque, an investigation by The New York Times showed. It introduced a second prechecked box, known internally as a “money bomb,” that doubled a person’s contribution. Eventually its solicitations featured lines of text in bold and capital letters that overwhelmed the opt-out language.
The tactic ensnared scores of unsuspecting Trump loyalists — retirees, military veterans, nurses and even experienced political operatives. Soon, banks and credit card companies were inundated with fraud complaints from the president’s own supporters about donations they had not intended to make, sometimes for thousands of dollars.
“Bandits!” said Victor Amelino, a 78-year-old Californian, who made a $990 online donation to Mr. Trump in early September via WinRed. It recurred seven more times — adding up to almost $8,000. “I’m retired. I can’t afford to pay all that damn money.”
Over at The Bulwark, Tim Miller noticed that, even following the NY Times expose of this practice, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) seems to have doubled down on this practice. First, it sent a text message to people falsely saying people needed to sign up within 10 minutes to Donald Trump's vaporware social media network. The page the link takes you to says you only have 10 minutes to "join" the social network (which makes no sense) and then asks you to "stand with Trump."
The framing of "Yes: I stand with Trump!" v. "No: I prefer Fake News!" is already quite something. But if you scroll down below the fold, it gets way more insane. When Tim first published his article, the sneaky money bomb dark pattern box (which again, you have to scroll down to see) has a bunch of text in bold, followed by an unbolded final line admitting that you'd be making your donation recurring.
It says:
We need your help to DRAFT Trump for President! Check this box if you want Trump to run again. Uncheck this box if you do NOT stand with Trump
Make this a monthly recurring donation.
You can see how that might be confusing. Lots of Trump supporters may check the box for the first, bolded, part, and not the latter. And that's not even mentioning the 2nd (also pre-checked box) for a second donation for a week later.
And then it got even more insane, because the NRCC updated the boxes... to make them even worse and more obnoxious:
So now it's not just click here to support Trump, now if you uncheck the sneaky recurring payments box, you're "a defector" and side with the Democrats. The full text:
We need to know we haven't lost you to the Radical Left. If you UNCHECK this box we will have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems. CHECK this box and we can win back the House and get Trump to run in 2024.
Again, it hides the "make this a monthly recurring donation" bit beneath that bolded text and still has the pre-checked "donate again soon" box.
As Tim Miller notes in his piece:
I’m sure there’s some formal legal difference between the NRCC tricking someone into signing up for a nonexistent social media site—and then having a default box opting them in to both double their pledged amount and make it recurring—and the criminal advance-fee scams made famous by the imaginary Nigerian princes.
But as a moral matter, the difference is awfully hard to suss out.
And that's only the tip of the iceberg, because Congress (in a bipartisan fashion) has been screaming about these supposed "dark patterns" on social media for the past few years, when nothing any social media company does is nearly as exploitive and sketchy as this. In fact, one of the NRCC's star children is Senator Josh Hawley, who keeps introducing bills to force social media sites to get rid of such "dark patterns." When that was happening, Hawley decried that "Too much of the 'innovation' in this space is designed not to create better products, but to capture more attention by using psychological tricks that make it difficult to look away."
I'm sure that Hawley will be along any moment to decry the efforts by the NRCC to trick people into donating way more money to his campaign than they meant to. Right? Right?
Filed Under: campaign fundraising, dark patterns, donald trump, fund raising, gop, money bomb, recurring payments, republicans
Companies: nrcc, winred
"I love the poorly educated!" - Trump

How do you milk sheep?
Claim the election was rigged by democracy and ask for donations to fight it.

"Do as we say, not as we do!"

Unknowingly tripling your donation to own the libs.

Is it bad that I read it first as...

Re:
If anything deserves a "Sad But True" button, it's this.

Oh, dear. An Ivy League "Doctor" thinks this EVIL.
Let's talk about Biden's stimulus, and giving BILLIONS to illegal aliens, trying to make election fraud permanent, doing away with Senate filibuster for one-party rule, or other that are orders of magnitude worse for The Public, you cheap little partisan.

Now, continuing from prior, is this "spam", or disagreement?

Re: Oh, dear. An Ivy League "Doctor" thinks this EVIL.
Re: Oh, dear. An Ivy League "Doctor" thinks this EVIL.

Re: Re: Oh, dear. An Ivy League "Doctor" thinks this E
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/d/d3/FremontTroll.jpg

[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

Re:
Re:

Re: Oh, dear. An Ivy League "Doctor" thinks this EVIL.
Re: Oh, dear. An Ivy League "Doctor" thinks this EVIL.

Re: Oh, dear. An Ivy League "Doctor" thinks this EVIL.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

Re: Oh, dear. An Ivy League "Doctor" thinks this EVIL.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

Re: Oh, dear. An Ivy League "Doctor" thinks this EVIL.
" trying to make election fraud permanent"

Trump helped prove it was a legit election by losing his court cases.

Re: Oh, dear. An Ivy League "Doctor" thinks this EVIL.

Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

Re: Re:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dark_pattern

Re:
I do not know if this comment was made in a trolly fashion or not, but I'll take the chance.

Re: 'I didn't think the leopards would eat MY face!'
User interface research took the term to refer to a user interface designed to make it harder or avoid understanding of the information being projected.

More proof that the whole sham was for suckers.

Well, it's a Nigerian reelection campaign
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

"and hope to die."
Trump suckers are good at that too.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/11/16/south-dakota-nurse-coronavirus-deniers/

What's the endgame here?
"narcissistic sociopath"

Sunk costs fallacy for ego and self-image
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

Re: What's the endgame here?
Well, it's a Nigerian reelection campaign

Re: What's the endgame here?
"and hope to die."

Re: What's the endgame here?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

Re: What's the endgame here?
Right wing extremist media has so thoroughly poised the minds of its flock you can be sure they still voted for that POS.

Mike Masnick
Duped by the DNC to write smear articles about Republicans and Russians. Because Techdirt was demonetized by Google, for allowing conservatives to speak on Techdirt's platform. And has never been to Russia, yet still goes along with the Democrat narrative to push false stories about Russia too.

Time to start reading another blog. Most articles are trash now. Like this one.

Re: Mike Masnick
Right, and probably in denial that it was on purpose.

Credit card flow partially to blame
Re: What’s the endgame here?

Big surprise
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

Re: Big surprise
Probably. These are stupid stupid people.
For a bit of perspective, some of those mental midgets who stormed the Capitol still think Trump is going to pardon them somehow right after he gets inaugurated on a constantly moving date.
Instead of 'where we go one, we go all' their slogan should be' thank you sir, may I have another?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What’s the endgame here?
Right wing extremist media has so thoroughly poised the minds of its flock you can be sure they still voted for that POS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike Masnick
Duped by the DNC to write smear articles about Republicans and Russians. Because Techdirt was demonetized by Google, for allowing conservatives to speak on Techdirt's platform. And has never been to Russia, yet still goes along with the Democrat narrative to push false stories about Russia too.
Time to start reading another blog. Most articles are trash now. Like this one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Mike Masnick
Duped by the DNC to write smear articles about Republicans and Russians
This article has nothing to with Russia. Odd choice.
And Tim Miller who wrote the original is a well known Republican.
And... you don't respond to any of the actual points raised in the article about Republicans duping Republicans.
Because Techdirt was demonetized by Google, for allowing conservatives to speak on Techdirt's platform.
What?
And has never been to Russia, yet still goes along with the Democrat narrative to push false stories about Russia too.
Wut?
Time to start reading another blog. Most articles are trash now. Like this one.
I'm sure you'll find many Russian blogs you can follow there, comrade.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Credit card flow partially to blame
I've always found it amazing that no one sees a problem with a system where the nearly static (changes once every few years) data on a credit card is sufficient for the would-be receiver of the funds to post credit card charges at their discretion. Yes, we should condemn the people who designed the interface to mislead users into choosing the submission options that led to excessive billing, but we should also condemn the system that enabled it. If the process for authorizing a payment required the cardholder to take one action to authorize to the credit card processor (rather than, as here, telling the card details to the campaign and trusting the campaign to do as "agreed") a one-time payment and a different action to authorize a recurring payment, we wouldn't need to be discussing whether the campaign engaged in shady tactics, because users simply could not make the mistake. The campaign would redirect the user to a site owned/operated by the card processor, and the card processor could display, in a standardized fashion, the charge being considered. The card processor, unlike the campaign, would be motivated to make this clear and presentable, so they don't have to deal with fraud complaints later. Likewise, if that authorization process told the card processor how much the user was authorizing, we wouldn't later have reports of "I thought they would charge me $10, and then they charged me $100," because the user would have seen the $10 (or $100) on the card processor's page before clicking Authorize.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Big surprise
Guess who didn't vote for Trump? Masnick... Are you sucking up to Joe Biden? Yes, yes you are :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Big surprise
It's always so amusing how your sort always imagines their "enemies" to be as stupidly and religiously invested in the supposed top enemy guy as you are in yours.
Pretty sure almost everyone around here, at least, and a good deal of people elsewhere look at Biden as merely "not as bad as the alternative".
Just because sucking up to your "leaders" is your cup of tea, does not follow that everyone else is sucking up to some other person, or that they even consider anyone to be "leaders".
tl;dr : fuck off you smarmy weasel dick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
