Crime Rates Drop After The City Of Baltimore Decides It's Not Going To Waste Resources Prosecuting Minor Offenses
from the do-you-want-to-help-or-do-you-just-want-to-look-busy dept
The argument against anything perceived as "defunding" cops or going just a bit lighter on suspected criminals (like decriminalization of drug possession or the elimination of cash bail) is that the criminals will win. Apparently all they've been waiting for is fewer laws so they can break more laws… or something.
A few disingenuous people (some of them holding very powerful offices) have claimed it takes nothing more than people being angry at law enforcement to make crime rates rise. Others claim the only way to keep crime rates down is to harshly police every minor infraction.
There's no real answer here. Crime rates rise and fall. Mostly, they've been falling. Here in the United States, we've been enjoying historically low crime rates for most of the last decade. But law enforcement opportunists insist on viewing every deviation from this pattern as the start of an alarming trend, one that can be traced to almost any attempt to introduce accountability to policing.
Over in Baltimore -- where cops have been on a rampage -- crime rates continue to fall. The backlash from rampant law enforcement corruption has resulted in some changes meant to level the criminal justice playing field and direct law enforcement resources towards more serious crimes. The wild card was a worldwide pandemic. Here's Elizabeth Nolan Brown for Reason:
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced in March 2020 that her office would dismiss all pending charges for drug possession, prostitution, trespassing, open container, public urination, paraphernalia possession, attempted distribution of drugs, and minor traffic offenses. It would also stop prosecuting new cases for these offenses—a decision born out of the desire to thwart COVID-19 spreading through jails.
Critics of this action claimed this would embolden criminals. But the opposite has happened. Perhaps partially aided by COIVD-related restrictions, crime rates have fallen in the city.
Between March 2020 and March 2021, violent crime in Baltimore dropped 20 percent and property crime dropped 36 percent. Homicides were also down slightly (13 fewer compared to the previous year).
And, as a direct result of this action (which included dismissing nearly 3,000 pending cases and warrants), the city's jail system is no longer such a drain on residents and their tax dollars. According to the data, incarceration is down 18% and a 40% drop in people "entering the criminal justice system."
Whatever the underlying reasons, this is better for the city. Crime rates are going down one way or the other. And it's not due to aggressive enforcement or giving cops permission to run people in for minor legal infractions. Crime rates may increase as COVID restrictions roll back, but critics can't ignore the results of this criminal justice experiment. And it's not just that fewer people are out or that prosecutors are pushing as many prosecutions. Even citizens seem fine with these relaxed conditions:
The data showed that 911 calls about drug use, public intoxication and sex work (a proxy for public concern) did not increase following the policy; rather, from March – December 2020, there was a 33% reduction in calls mentioning drugs and a 50% reduction in calls mentioning sex work compared to the prior 2 years.
There was also a drop in recidivism, which indicates tons of nickel-and-dime prosecutions aren't essential to curbing crime rate growth. The good news is this is now permanent. The action taken during the beginning of the pandemic will be the way forward for the city of Baltimore. If the city can maintain this new status quo going forward, it should produce a useful dataset that may show the way to a safer nation is less law enforcement, rather than more.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: baltimore, crime, defunding police, minor offenses, police, prosecution
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I get what you're saying and all but still the headline has a humorous 'every sixty seconds in Africa, a minute passes' vibe - crime rates fall when we stop charging people with crimes, and all that. Unintended(?) humor aside though, this is fantastic news, and I hope this kind of thing continues to sweep around the US.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "The data showed"
yeah, gotta be cautious here -- accurately measuring "crime rates" in a big city ain't that easy.
Plus, the Baltimore City government is notoriously incompetent at everything it does.
looking at 911 calls volume assumes the City employees are diligently responding to all calls and carefully recording the details for further close analysis by other top notch Baltimore city workers.
And some residents might have chosen not to bother with 911 after the City announced it would ignore minor crimes.
(BTW where does the Baltimore City Attorney get the formal legal power to dismiss thousands of pending criminal court cases on his own personal whim -- the City, Maryland, and Federal judiciary branches have no problem with that?)
... best way to lower crime rates in America is to rescind the hundreds of thousands of foolish laws currently in force.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "The data showed"
The US Supreme Court has repeatedly stated the executive branch has absolute discretion on what crimes they wish to charge.
A district prosecutor could run for election, win, and do absolutely nothing on a "won't charge anyone under any circumstance" and there is nothing one could do about it.
See Trump administration not going after the Trump administration for the Hatch act violations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: absolute discretion
Nope -- there are no such SCOTUS rulings.
Such absolute executive power would negate the rule of law and the legal authority of legislatures and courts.
Disputes over the "interpretation" of specific laws is a totally different matter and routinely occurs among the three branches of government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unemployed? Grow a Garden??
But, what are Cop's going to do to support THEIR families? With a lifetime of having a gun on the hip, first Iraq, than the mean streets of America, is some facile "re-training" going to make them ever feel safe again? Did the authors ever carry a gun; after a week, not wearing the thing is the same feeling as not wearing your pants in public. One in five jobs in the US are about protecting the other four Americans, and that statistic was almost two decades ago. Crime is one more valuable growth industry, and Capitalism (borrowed money) fails without forever expanding markets. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. the US suicide rate is highest among midlife white males already! Is FOX® listening?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Duh? Maybe? Guess we'll need to see a deeper data dive.
Attention citizens: We will no longer be responding to calls for: drug use, public intoxication and sex work.
911: Hmmm, we don't seem to be getting many calls for: drug use, public intoxication and sex work.
Everybody: Yay! Problem solved.
I understand the complications of an overly militant police force. But at the same time this has a very "Emperor has no clothes" moment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Correlation versus Causation
I am very much in favor of not prosecuting non-serious non-crimes, but this part struck me as a bit odd:
This could be the result of one or more of several different causes. One might be people thinking "Why report something if the prosecutor / cops aren't going to do anything about it?" Another might be people realizing "These things aren't really causing anyone any harm anyway, so why report them?" A third might be a reduction in the incidence of these activities, which could itself be the result of one or more of several different causes.
Of course, rather than simply not prosecuting these non-serious non-crimes, it would be much preferable to repeal the immoral laws making such activities illegal to begin with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
On the other hand, if you decide that stealing anything worth less than $1,000 is a minor crime you're not going to prosecute, you're likely to create a criminal Hellscape like San Francisco is becoming.
The problem is who suffers from what kind of crime. It makes sense to decriminalize things that don't actually hurt anyone, like drug possession or prostitution or being homeless. Theft is a different story, and limiting prosecutions to $1,000+ is ridiculously regressive. If you're well off and someone robs your apartment, you're angry but you're okay -- most of your value is probably in the bank. If you're poor and someone robs your apartment, they could very well wipe out everything you own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If you're poor and someone robs your apartment, odds are highly likely that even if the cops respond, they'll never catch whomever did it. That's always been the case. The best you could ever hope was that a fence got busted and happened to have some of your stuff, assuming you had the serial numbers and they hadn't removed the serial numbers from the items. Cops only respond quick enough to possibly catch burglars if the place in question belongs to someone rich or connected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I thought that all violent crimes in the SF-area dropped like a rock the last 2 years? Is that what you call a "criminal hellscape" ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
On the other hand, if you decide that stealing anything worth less than $1,000 is a minor crime you're not going to prosecute, you're likely to create a criminal Hellscape like San Francisco is becoming.
I know this is the story a bunch of folks like to tell about SF, but the actual data does not support that narrative:
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2021/03/vc-lives-matter-silicon-valley-investors-wan t-to-oust-san-franciscos-reformist-da/
As that article notes (deep in the middle) first, crime in SF has gone down under Chesa and, second, contrary to popular belief he has prosecuted nearly everything the police have brought him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The number of crimes committed by cops, though, keeps going up, Up, UP!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply