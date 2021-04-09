Wall Street Analysts Say Musk's Starlink Poses No Real Threat To Traditional Broadband
To be clear: Space X's Starlink broadband service won't be taking on traditional broadband providers in major metro areas. Instead, the company will be using thousands of low orbit satellites (with lower latency than traditional satellite broadband) to deliver marginally decent service to under-served rural Americans, assuming it winds up being profitable longer term. In a country where an estimated 42 million can't get any broadband at all (during a raging pandemic, no less), any improvement helps.
At the same time, many Musk fanboys and press outlets continue to overstate Starlink's (which provides speeds "up to" 100 Mbps for $100 per month plus a $500 first month equipment charge) overall impact. And many telecom analysts continue to try and temper this unbridled enthusiasm, warning that by Musk's admission, the service isn't going to have the kind of capacity necessary to truly disrupt the traditional fixed broadband market. That includes Wall Street analyst Craig Moffett, who has been trying to calm investors in traditional broadband companies worried about Starlink's disruptive potential:
"For investors worried about Starlink's threat to terrestrial broadband, we think the threat is minimal," Moffett surmised. "Based on our analysis of the data available today … Starlink is much better suited for bringing broadband to unserved or underserved markets than it is for bringing competition to already-wired markets."
Even in the largely rural (and maritime) markets Musk's company is targeting, the overall impact is notably smaller than you might think:
"According to his analysis of available capacity and anticipated usage, Moffett estimates that Starlink's US TAM, at a full deployment of about 12,000 low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites (about 1,400 are in orbit today), is in the range of just 300,000 to 800,000 households, or less than 1% of the US market, Moffett notes."
On the maximum end, Moffett's study guesstimates that Starlink could ultimately serve as many as 6 million US subscribers once the company upgrades the low orbit satellites and boosts overall satellite total to 42,000. But again for context: there are 42 million Americans with no access to broadband whatsoever (double official FCC estimates), and another 83 million US consumers stuck under a broadband monopoly (usually Comcast). Tens of millions more live under a broadband duopoly, usually consisting of Comcast and a local phone company that probably hasn't upgraded its DSL lines since 2004 or so.
So again, while Starlink will be a very good thing for rural users with no options who can afford the $100 monthly charge, it's simply not going to revolutionize the sector anytime soon.
Filed Under: broadband, competition, elon musk, satellite, starlink
Companies: space x
Starlink can also serve areas like Northern Canada, Alaska, Siberia, Saharan Africa, Most of Australia, Oceana etc, without impacting how many customers is has in the US. The US is an ideal first Market for a US company. Once the system is polished, why would Starlink leave its satellites idle for 3/4 of the time.
Re:
Karl's coverage consistently neglects the global impact Starlink will have. What he writes here is spot on for the U.S. market, but Starlink will have a huge impact from a global perspective.
Re: Re:
You mean the bits of coverage which specifically mentioned it?
Or is it the fact that global coverage has fuck-all impact on the problematic broadband market in the States? You know, the country with real bullshit ISP issues, unlike most of the world?
Can you guys just put your Musk boner away for ten seconds whenever one of his gigs gets mentioned? Really.
Yeah, right
Just give it time. Starlink will gradually build up their constellation to ten times the size it presently is.
Maybe they will even seek permission to enlarge it further.
Then one day -- OMG, Starlink suddenly is a threat to traditional broadband.
People once thought you could never land or re-use a rocket. Now people are only amazed when SpaceX FAILS to successfully land a booster.
Fortunately, no states, thus far, require Starlink to be sold through a "dealer network".
Re: Yeah, right
The limitation on the constellation is frequency and footprint size, and without beam steerable antennas on the ground, the footprint cannot be reduced. Unlike mobile phones, it is not possible to reduce the footprint (cell size) to a few hundred metres, and without the ability to track multiple satellites with steerable beams, Starlink will have gone for an optimum number of satellites in their constellation.
Re: Re: Yeah, right
starlink uses lower earth orbit to specifically address this. At LEO, with very narrow attuned antenna, along with overlapping frequency ranges, they can have something like 5 satellites overlap the same physical space and effectively create a grid. Some technology's can improve this even more like distributed MIMO for inbound communication and polarization for downstream (adding spin and filtering it out on the ground).
Re: Re: Re: Yeah, right
Aside from the fact that musk, the man most likely to overhype the product disagrees with you should be the end of it. Why do you think Musk and his engineers are lying?
Re: Re: Re: Yeah, right
And just how many thousand cell towers would be used inside that footprint, which could span several cities?
Because of that frequency division, one aerial can receive signals from several satellites at the same time. Get more sophisticated to separate closer spaced satellites and you are looking at multiple steerable aerials at the user end.
Re: Yeah, right
Starlink and Musk have both stated that even when complete, the current tech cannot and will not be able to compete with broadband on speed in dense residential areas. If you think otherwise you are in disagreement with a guy who over hypes everything he produces.
The tech seems like it will be more efficient in providing service to isolated, remote, and rural areas.
Re: Re: Yeah, right
Missed the end of my comment: but unless Musk is suddenly underhyping a product, its not going to disrupt broadband generally.
Re: Re: Re: Yeah, right
I'm not sure it's fair to say Musk over-hypes everything he produces. He is wildly optimistic about timelines, and he has a bad habit of enthusing about whims that may or may not ever see the light of day, but the truly important things (to him) he does pretty much always achieve (eventually). Betting against him long term is a bit of a mug's game. Also, over the last few years he has developed a bit of a habit of under promising and over delivering (module Y timelines, Starling "better than nothing Beta" as examples). Also I've seen a number (not large so far, but there if you look) of critics blaming Musk for things that he had nothing to do with (e.g. Thunderfoot's "takedown" which repeatedly sneered at SpaceX for cost comparisons made by a NASA engineer in a paper that on the video you could clearly see was a NASA paper).
That said, I agree that Starlink is unlikely to ever compete with terrestrial internet in densely populated areas. It ultimately comes down to how large a footprint the beams have when they reach their destination (both up, where it determines how close satellites can orbit, and down, where it determines how many customers can be served by a satellite or satellites on the same wavelength(s)). I can see some room for technical innovation, such tighter beams from a phased array antenna, but to really reduce the footprint, you would have to go to something like a laser, which then has aiming issues.
I really think that, ultimately, Starlink will have two classes of customer - remote, isolated people who are too expensive to serve with cable or micorwave links, and (assuming laser to laser latency on the satellites isn't a killer) customers who will pay highly for low-latency (lower than point-to-point glass), long-distance links.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Yeah, right
Add merchant shipping to that list, not so much the cruise liners, but rather the cargo haulers.
Depends on context
Yes, Starlink is of little competition to the traditional urban cable cos and wireline carriers, who are generally in a position to offer multi Gbps service with small latency about the same cost.
Starlink might be a little more disruptive to cellular carriers for fixed service, the cellular carriers will have to make sure their data rates stay competitive.
It will be a lot more disruptive for remote WISPs and telcos, many of whom struggle to provide even 10Mbps to their customers now and have to charge higher rates just to cover costs (when you have less than one customer per mile of line, the costs doesn't get spread out), although wouldn't surprise me to see some WISPs try to use Starlink as a site backhaul....
The biggest disruption might be for services live VSAT when used for things like remote telemetry. VPN over Starlink would be much cheaper to install and a bit cheaper for service, also no longer would have to orient sites to have clear southern exposure, etc.
So, traditional broadband is safer than astronomy.
