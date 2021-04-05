It's Apparently Bipartisan To Threaten To Punish Companies Via Antitrust Law For Speech You Don't Like
from the not-how-any-of-it-works dept
A little over a week ago, we wrote about how Senator Elizabeth Warren clearly went over the line in threatening to punish Amazon for its speech through the use of antitrust laws. As we noted (pretty clearly, though many ignored it) at the time, there may be plenty of other reasons to use antitrust laws against Amazon, but no government official should ever even jokingly suggest that he or she would use the power of the government (via antitrust) to punish an entity for speech.
In response, many Warren supporters got incredibly mad at me, insisting that because (1) Amazon is big and (2) Warren has supported this position before, then it's perfectly fine for her to have said what she did. It was not.
On Friday, we got to see the same thing from the other side of the aisle. After Major League Baseball announced that it would move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia's new voting law, Rep. Jeff Duncan from South Carolina, stated out loud on Twitter that he intended to punish the company by drafting legislation to remove MLB's somewhat infamous antitrust exemption.
As we said with Warren, there may be very good reasons to remove MLB's antitrust exemption. In fact, I'd argue there are compelling reasons to do so. But, announcing plans to do so as punishment for MLB's clear protest over Georgia's voting law is pretty clearly an affront to the 1st Amendment. Rep. Duncan is stating directly that he wants to punish a company for protesting a law that he agrees with. This creates a real chilling effect. It may not chill MLB directly, but it likely would chill many other companies from speaking out for fear of retaliation from Duncan and his colleagues in Congress.
It was wrong when Senator Warren did it, and it's just as wrong with Rep. Duncan does it. It's also wrong for Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee to do it, jumping on Duncan's new bandwagon.
Punishing companies using antitrust laws (even if there are good underlying reasons to explore those antitrust issues) for their expression should never be supported, cheered on, or allowed. Just as we called on Warren to take back what she said, we now are saying Duncan, too, should take back his direct threat of punishment for speech. Unfortunately, since everything in politics these days seems to be it's okay to punish "enemies" and to support "friends" this will never happen. But it sure would be nice if we had politicians with principles who knew that it's wrong to punish anyone for speech, even if you disagree with their speech (and agree that the "punishment" is warranted for other reasons).
Filed Under: 1st amendment, antitrust, chilling effects, elizabeth warren, free speech, georgia, jeff duncan, mike lee, speech, ted cruz, threats, voting rights
Companies: amazon, mlb
Re: punitive antitrust
I'll just repeat what I said in the Elizabeth Warren thread about being against politicians using antitrust as a weapon for punishing speech:
I said this when my politics were far more aligned with the punitive politician (Elizabeth Warren), and it still stands with politicians I don't like (Jeff Duncan, Ted Cruz, and Mike Lee).
Antitrust is a good tool to have, but using it in a petty way is a sure way to lose the argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: punitive antitrust
As Peter Thiel showed, if you're the last one standing, it doesn't matter what your arguments were.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: punitive antitrust
Cathy Gellis of Techdirt and the Copia Institute made the same argument about "principles" when she was defending someone posting papers on the doors of minorities telling them to leave the country, with Cathy trying to pass it off as "prosecuting for thoughtcrime", "hurting feelings", and "expressing a disfavored view".
This is the final evolution of First Amendment Brainrot that people like Cathy and Mike have reached, where "principles" that've never been applied equally and have been used as cover for abuse have to be defended or else they'll... end up not being applied equally and be used as cover for abuse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: punitive antitrust
I see you can't just stop yourself from lying. At no point did she defend anyone, if you think I'm wrong, please provide the quote where she did it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: punitive antitrust
Cathy believes that said person shouldn't face charges. This is despite the fact that the person posted threats on people's doors to tell them to leave the country by a specific date and time. She's defending the act of going up to people's houses and taping targeted harassing and threatening messages to their doors. Cathy posits that people shouldn't be arrested for that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: punitive antitrust
Please provide the quote where she defends this person, which was what you said she did.
Also, since you brought it up, please provide a quote where she defends the action you mention.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Provide quotes proving your claims or fuck off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Don't hold your breath.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: punitive antitrust
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: punitive antitrust
Has antitrust been used in a non-petty public serving way in the last twenty years?
And why are there antitrust exceptions? Isn't a crime of trust a crime of trust regardless of what large establishment company is doing it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh look, that foot-shooting gun had more bullets
In response, many Warren supporters got incredibly mad at me, insisting that because (1) Amazon is big and (2) Warren has supported this position before, then it's perfectly fine for her to have said what she did. It was not.
It would be interesting to know how many of the people who supported Warren's threat are now flipping out over Duncan's, despite the two being the same thing, threatening a company for engaging in legal actions that politicians don't like.
Similar to what I noted in the Warren article Duncan just shot himself in the foot here, as not only has he shown himself to be spiteful, petty and an enemy of the first amendment but any attempted use of anti-trust law against a company/organization will now be tainted with the question of his motivations, something I'm sure will be brought up by the target(s) of any such attempts as he's made clear that he sees nothing wrong in punishing companies via anti-trust actions for doing something he doesn't like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Oh look, that foot-shooting gun had more bullets
Humans, this is horrible!! But only when THEY do it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I didn’t like it when Liz Warren did it. I’m sure as shit not gonna like it when a fuckwit like “Fled” Cruz is doing it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
All bluster, no bite
These politicians are all posturing. They'll make no move against these corporations because that risks their valuable corporate political donations. These companies donate thousands of dollars to keep these politicians in line.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: All bluster, no bite
That's probably a true point, but completely irrelevant to the problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: All bluster, no bite
Setting aside the problem of politicians threatening penalties for legal actions the threats themselves are still extremely worrying, as if they're willing to threaten large companies that indicates that they have the mindset that would allow them to justify actually following through on those threats when made against smaller companies and individuals.
They might not be willing to follow through against a target that can fight back but one that lacks those resources would be completely out of luck.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
These days it's bipartisan to punish everyone for speech you don't like by any means available.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Another issue here is that these positions imply the converse: We didn't care about serious antitrust (or other) issues as long as we were happy with you for some reason. We were more than fine with letting such things slide.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Unfortunately, antitrust law isn't going to improve competition in Broadband. Or at least not on a human-perceptible time scale. See how all those baby bells have grown up!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: broadband
Funny, no senator seems to have an issue with real monopolies like Comcast.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike, when I pointed out that Warren has supported this position before, it was as a counter to the claim that it's retaliation for Amazon trolling her on Twitter.
Warren's position on breaking up Amazon following Amazon's tweet is identical to her position on breaking up Amazon prior to Amazon's tweet. If she were threatening to break up Amazon as a result of Amazon's tweet, then that logically implies that Amazon's tweet made any difference whatsoever in her views on breaking up the company. It did not.
That's the difference between Warren's tweet and the threats you've highlighted by Jeff Duncan and the Georgia legislature. Warren's position on Amazon is not actually a response to Amazon's speech, it's a position she held well before the speech at issue. The same is not true for Duncan or the Georgia legislature.
I think Warren made a dumb tweet. I think she was responding to a troll shit-talking her with a failed attempt at shit-talk of her own. I think that's foolish and beneath the dignity of an elected official, and I think that, at the very least, she should have left that jab about bothering senators out of it.
But I think your (now three posts deep) response is disproportionate to a dumb half-sentence at the end of a tweet, even a tweet by a US senator.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Amazon was fishing for responses like Warren's so that they could get people like Mike to keep hammering on this in a disproportionate manner.
It’s similar to when right wingers poke and annoy, “just asking questions” of a disingenuous nature to left wing individuals on social media, the left wingers tell them to fuck off for being dishonest and then the right wingers and their friends run with it, saying “so much for the ‘tolerant left’!” and other garbage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One and counting I see
And again for emphasis:
'And fight to break up Big Tech so you’re not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets.'
As I noted in the Warren article if she's always held the position on display in her tweet then her position has always been terrible, because US Senators making a threat to shut a company up so they can no longer 'heckle senators with snotty tweets' is a position that has no place in politics no matter what party someone belongs to.
If she didn't want people to think that her position was at least based in part upon her desire to shut someone up because of what they said then she shouldn't have expressed a desire to do just that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: One and counting I see
The only people who think that her position is "at least based in part upon her desire to shut someone up because of what they said" are people like you who fell for Amazon's trolling bullshit that attempts to use the half-sentence that Warren wrote as proof that her years of advocacy on this issue was a lie.
Continually pinning Warren for one thing she said on social media out of anger with a megacorps that has more cash and power than God, and taking the years of her hard work on the issue out of the equation is utter garbage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: One and counting I see
The only people who think that her position is "at least based in part upon her desire to shut someone up because of what they said" are people like you who fell for Amazon's trolling bullshit that attempts to use the half-sentence that Warren wrote as proof that her years of advocacy on this issue was a lie.
Or people who read what she wrote, where she explicitly expressed a desire to do just that...
If they were merely trolling for a response then she was stupid enough to give them a whopper of one, and if you're willing to toss any concern about a US Senator making a threat to shut someone up aside because the target is rich then you've shown just as much contempt for the first amendment as she did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: One and counting I see
If you really want to keep insinuating that that her half a sentence in a tweet was actually actionable "explicitly expressed desire" and believe that this shows "contempt for the First Amendment", feel free. But at this point you're just a dupe doing Amazon's work for them when you recognize that a they trolled out a response that they wanted and side with the troll rather than the person who told them to fuck off. Tone-policing and continually expecting decorum is part of the "You Go High, We Go Low" strategy. Amazon can say and do whatever the fuck it wants but a politician has to be perfect and maintain decorum at all times and any missteps the politician makes will be zeroed in on and amplified as atrocities.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: One and counting I see
If respecting the first amendment and not being okay when a politician attacks it makes one a 'dupe for Amazon' then I'll wear the label with pride, as that's much better than being someone willing to throw it under the bus the second they don't like the speaker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
People criticize Amazon plenty. Its responses to tweets about employees peeing it bottles proves as much. But people didn’t elect Amazon executives/employees/Amazon-employed executive asskissers to public office.
A public servant is elected to serve all peoples and uphold the Constitution. When one such lawmaker says something that sounds like an attempt to route around the protections of the First Amendment, all citizens — regardless of political affiliation — have a duty to call that lawmaker on their bullshit.
As I’ve said before, I like Elizabeth Warren. I like both the policies she tends to endorse and her expressed political ideologies in general. But none of that matters if she’s threatening, even off-handedly, to punish speech via government action. I consider that behavior unacceptable no matter how I feel about a given lawmaker. That one I like is doing it makes even more unacceptable.
Amazon deserves a metaphorical ass-kicking. But how (and for what reason) Liz Warren threatened to do it isn’t the way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: One and counting I see
Say stupid things, win stupid prizes. If you are a politician, loosing your temper publicly have always meant winning stupid prizes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Amazon was deliberately acting like a dick and fishing for replies from politicians of the tone that Warren espoused in that tweet so they could then point and go “LOOK, LOOK, THERE’S THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE SYSTEM!!!” and getting people wrapped up in a debate about the first amendment & semantics, doing their damnedest to distract from the fact that Amazon is a union-busting piece of shit that treats its workers terribly.
Luckily, it didn't pan out, as Amazon is still mainly in the news for admitting, finally, that their drivers have to relieve themselves in bottles because the quotas Amazon forces on them are abusive and insane. And also today it comes out that Amazon illegally fired two of its employees for speaking out against the company.
But damn, Mike; you, Devin's Cow, Patterico, Kathryn Tewson, and more got duped hard into wasting y'all's time and energy trying to defend a megacorps with more money than God against a lone Senator.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ah, your famous "doublethink", conflating things. Smart people can actually understand that Amazon being a shitty employer has nothing to do with politicians ignoring the 1A, but you just mash things together to make stupid illogical arguments.
Can you explain how pointing out politicians who want to walk all over the 1A in an effort to "punish" someone is "defending megacorps"? Or is this your usual dishonest self that twists, misconstrue and conflate whatever is said to mean something completely different so you can rail at TD?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But apparently those smart people can't also understand that maybe what Warren said was spur-of-the-moment anger of the like that one gets when they want to tell a persistent troll to fuck off, but isn't of Earth-shattering First Amendment consequence, and that the bigger issue is that an obscenely rich corps like Amazon can get away with acting like a churlish troll fishing for responses like Warren's, all while trying to lie about their drivers being forced to piss in bottles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
And Trump was angry at losing an election, and his angry words created an insurrection. Politicians always have to watch their words, as what they say has much more impact than a random,guy on he Internet.
Also, given the lack of publicly accessible rest rooms, what can Amazon do about that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Trump's angry words over literal years caused an insurrection. Warren's half a sentence at the end of a tweet =/= years of stochastic terrorism ending with a final incitement on Jan. 6th.
Loosen up their quotas to actual reasonable levels so that their drivers don't get reprimanded or fired for meeting inhumane expectations of packages delivered per amount of time, which gives the drivers time to stop by a gas station or somewhere else, buy themselves a snack or lunch and use the restroom, and set back out on the road with renewed focus and energy. This problem is entirely of Amazon's making and Amazon can fix it by treating their workers like human beings.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Amazon delivery drivers spend a lot of time on back roads and in residential areas. Both places where there are a lack of gas stations or other rest facilities. It is all too easy for am Amazon driver to be a dozen or more miles away from facilities for hours at a time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Considering your posts, you don't need to have money to act like a churlish troll and I doubt you would be very happy if a politician threatened you for trolling them, even if they did it in anger.
And that is exactly the point you don't get, politicians threatening someone shouldn't be okay depending on who that someone is. Saying otherwise means that you think the law should be applied unequally at the whims of politicians or any other frivolous criteria, and if you don't find that scary I don't know what will.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If the "someone" is an abusive megacorps, then I don't really care. It's called Power Dynamics. Look it up in between your sessions of sucking off Masnick and Bezos, Bukakke Rocky.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ah, the childish insults from a churlish troll. I do so enjoy those salty tears of frustration they exude.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At first, they came for the free speech rights of the megacorps, and I did nothing because I was not a megacorp…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Republicans: Cancel culture is bad.
Also Republicans: Non-Trumpians are unamerican.
Also Republicans: Cancel baseball for being unamerican.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Trump wants to out cancel the cancel culture by cancelling everything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Every accusation a confession, every self-appointed label a rejection of, and every condemnation of speech or action carrying with it an implied '... when we're not the ones saying/doing it'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
