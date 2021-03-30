Parler Forced To Explain The First Amendment To Its Users After They Complain About Parler Turning Over Info To The FBI
from the delicious dept
Parler -- the social media cesspool that claimed the only things that mattered to it were the First Amendment and, um… FCC standards -- has reopened with new web hosting after Amazon decided it no longer wished to host the sort of content Parler has become infamous for.
Parler has held itself up to be the last bastion of the First Amendment and a protector of those unfairly persecuted by left-wing tech companies. The users who flocked to the service also considered themselves free speech absolutists. But like far too many self-ordained free speech "absolutists," they think the only speech that should be limited is moderation efforts by companies like Twitter and Facebook.
And, like a lot of people who mistakenly believe the First Amendment guarantees them access to an active social media account, a lot of Parler users don't seem to understand the limits of First Amendment protections. Parler, like every other social media service, has had to engage in moderation efforts that removed content undeniably protected by the First Amendment but that it did not want to host on its platform. It has also had to remove illegal content and that's where its most recent troubles began.
Over the weekend, the resurrected Parler crossed over into meta territory, resulting in an unintentionally hilarious announcement to its aggrieved users upset about the platform's decision to forward Capitol riot related posts to law enforcement. It really doesn't get any better than this in terms of schadenfreude and whatever the German word is for an ad hoc group of self-proclaimed First Amendment "experts" having their second favorite right explained to them.
Here's Matt Binder for Mashable:
The reaction to the news that Parler "colluded" with the FBI in order to report violent content was so strong on the right wing platform, the company was compelled to release a statement addressing those outraged users.
In doing so, Parler found itself unironically explaining the First Amendment to its user base filled with members who declare themselves to be "Constitutionalists" and "Free Speech" advocates.
Parler's statement spells it out: the First Amendment does not protect the speech shared with law enforcement by the social media platform.
In reaction to yesterday's news stories, some users have raised questions about the practice of referring violent or inciting content to law enforcement. The First Amendment does not protect violence inciting speech, nor the planning of violent acts. Such content violates Parler’s TOS. Any violent content shared with law enforcement was posted publicly and brought to our attention primarily via user reporting. And, as it is posted publicly, it can properly be referred to law enforcement by anyone. Parler remains steadfast in protecting your right to free speech.
That's a very concise and accurate reading of the First Amendment and how it applies to the content Parler forwarded to the FBI. It's not covered. But that hasn't stopped a few vocal complainants from telling Parler to try reading the Constitution again and, apparently, decide it means not only hosting violent content, but refusing to pass these threats on to law enforcement.
The core user base being unable to understand the limits of the right it believes allows it to say anything anywhere is partially a byproduct of Parler's promise to erect a Wild West internet playground for bigots and chauvinists who had nowhere else to go. Once it had some users, Parler realized it too needed to engage in moderation, even if only to rid itself of porn and outsiders who showed up solely to troll its stable of alt-right "influencers."
The January 6th insurrection appears to have forced the platform to grow up a little. Of course, some of that growth was forced on it by the leak of thousands of users' posts, which were examined by journalists and forwarded to law enforcement to assist in identifying Parler users who attended the deadly riot in DC earlier this year. Illegal content is still illegal, and being beholden only to the First Amendment doesn't change that.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, fbi, insurrection, public info
Companies: parler
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
That German word is "Idiot": perfectly understood by speakers of English as well, but if you want something with a more alien sound "Dummkopf" is also appropriate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.✅✅ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> u︆︆tk︆︆a.︆︆︆︆ su/profile7942
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A lot of neck beards about to learn why it is in fact called the 2nd Amendment...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
that sounds like a threat
I hope that wasn't a threat
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Delicious, but....
I'd like to hear more about
a) Whether and to what degree Parler is being truthful that it in fact referred posts to the FBI?
b) What sort of internal maneuvering is likely going on with this announcment, which seems to be a no-win with Parler's users. Is there a hidden DA about to file charges somewhere?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hope you won't complain when we lose the 4th.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What Parler should have said:
Parler was founded in response to the cancel culture which unfairly attempts to silence conservative speech. Our growth shows that there is a large community of conservatives who do not wish to be silenced.
Parler provides this community with an even larger audience when we forward its speech to third parties. This is in line with our mission to ensure that our users will continue to speak freely and to be heard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm not sure I like the phrase "violent content". It seems bizarre and confusing to me.
Mind you, I'm not referring to video content, which might well have recorded violence (and would be evidence of an actual crime).
Rather, if we are talking about purely textual content, then the content itself cannot be violent... it can only describe violence. It might describe violence that has already occurred, or it might describe hypothetical/potential violence that will occur in the future. But those words, no matter how offensive, don't represent violence itself.
Perhaps this is a flaw in the English language, that the adjective can both be used to mean "these words describe violence" and "these words constitute violence". Or maybe we're all just lazy. I do not know.
There are those who would not agree with me, including modern legal theorists and legislators. It is a crime in many places (including federally) to make threats of violence. Even these people though (the legal theorists and the legislators) do not suggest that just any description of violence is a threat... they define these things narrowly such that the words taken in their full context are understood to be a serious promise of that specific violence. Someone blustering about how all the politicians need to be "dealt with" doesn't meet those narrow criteria.
Parler sucks, Trump supporters suck, and it nauseates me to feel like I'm defending them. But the reactionary jackassery that they have provoked nauseates me even more. You should all be ashamed of yourselves.
Finally, Parler is managed by cowards. In most if not all cases the speech they are snitching on isn't illegal, does not constitute crimes or evidence of crimes, and they are not required to police it themselves even if it were. It's not even speech they disagree with. So the only reason to snitch is if they were wimpering, sniveling cowards. Which, I have to admit, doesn't surprise me at all about them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply