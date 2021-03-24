Sidney Powell Asks Court To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit Because She Was Just Engaging In Heated Hyperbole... Even When She Was Filing Lawsuits
from the behold-the-kraken-and-the-unholy-mess-it-has-made-on-the-carpet! dept
In January, Dominion Voting Systems sued former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for defamation. The voting machine maker claimed the self-titled "Kraken" was full of shit -- and knowingly so -- when she opined (and litigated!) that Dominion had ties to the corrupt Venezuelan government and that it had rigged the election against Donald Trump by changing votes or whatever (Powell's assertions and legal filings were based on the statements of armchair experts and conspiracy theorists).
Sidney Powell has responded to Dominion's lawsuit with what is, honestly, about the best defense she could possibly muster. And that defense is, "I have zero credibility when it comes to voting fraud allegations and certainly any reasonable member of the public would know that." From Powell's motion to dismiss [PDF]:
Determining whether a statement is protected involves a two-step inquiry: Is the statement one which can be proved true or false? And would reasonable people conclude that the statement is one of fact, in light of its phrasing, context and the circumstances surrounding its publication…
Analyzed under these factors, and even assuming, arguendo, that each of the statements alleged in the Complaint could be proved true or false, no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.
In other words, these allegations were just Powell's "heated" opinions and should be viewed as protected expression. These wild accusations based on hearsay and YouTube videos were nothing more than contributions to the "robust discourse" surrounding the 2020 election.
As political speech, it lies at the core of First Amendment protection; such speech must be “uninhibited, robust, and wide-open.” N.Y. Times Co., 376 U.S. at 270. Additionally, in light of all the circumstances surrounding the statements, their context, and the availability of the facts on which the statements were based, it was clear to reasonable persons that Powell’s claims were her opinions and legal theories on a matter of utmost public concern. Those members of the public who were interested in the controversy were free to, and did, review that evidence and reached their own conclusions—or awaited resolution of the matter by the courts before making up their minds. Under these circumstances, the statements are not actionable.
Maybe so, as far as public appearances go. But Powell also made the same allegations in her election-related litigation. Somehow, Powell evidently feels this calling her statements nothing more than "protected expression" should contribute to her defense against defamation claims, rather than adding to the weaponry Dominion can deploy against her.
All the allegedly defamatory statements attributed to Defendants were made as part of the normal process of litigating issues of momentous significance and immense public interest. The statements were tightly focused on the legal theories they were advancing in litigation and the evidence they had presented, or were going to present, to the courts in support of their claims that the presidential election was stolen, denying millions of Americans their constitutional rights to “one person, one vote” by deliberately mis-counting ballots, diminishing the weight of certain ballots while enhancing the weight of others and otherwise manipulating the vote tabulation process to achieve a pre-determined result.
It's a solid defense. Sort of. Claiming your wild speculation was just mildly-informed wild speculation that anyone of a reasonable mind would have viewed as nothing more than highly opinionated hot takes on election fraud is a good way to get out of defamation lawsuits. Powell isn't wrong here: discussions about issues of public interest are given more First Amendment leeway, especially when both parties involved are public figures.
But this defense ignores one critical fact -- one Dominion has accounted for. This "robust discussion" wasn't limited to press conferences and Fox News appearances. It was also the basis for lawsuits filed by Sidney Powell -- lawsuits in which she presented these same allegations as facts backed by sworn statements. Sure, it takes a court to sort the baseless allegations from the actionable ones, but filing a lawsuit in a court and signing it means the plaintiff believes all allegations to be true until otherwise proven false. And while there are some protections for allegations made in court, it's pretty tough to argue averred statements of fact are also just harmless opinion tossed into the highly charged political ether.
Powell's response claims her comments fall into the "exaggeration and hyperbole" end of the spectrum -- an area of opinion that gets a lot of First Amendment coverage because it's both heated and open to interpretation by "reasonable" people. But "exaggeration and hyperbole" isn't generally welcome in sworn pleadings. Knowingly shoveling bullshit into a courtroom and asking the court to weigh in on its relevance and honesty isn't something courts tend to tolerate. It's this exact thing that has led to Michigan state officials asking the court system to sanction Powell for her bad faith litigation.
We'll see where the court takes it from here, but it's hard to see a court responding favorably to a motion to dismiss that basically says no one should take Powell's allegations seriously… except for courts handling cases in which she's the one filing complaints.
Filed Under: defamation, opinion, sidney powell, voting fraud
Companies: dominion systems
'Were you lying to that court, this court, or both?'
We'll see where the court takes it from here, but it's hard to see a court responding favorably to a motion to dismiss that basically says no one should take Powell's allegations seriously… except for courts handling cases in which she's the one filing complaints.
Funnily enough I can't help but suspect that most judges won't look too kindly on a defense that amounts to the defendant claiming that they were lying to the courts in other cases by claiming that mere opinion was in fact sworn statements of fact and deserving of being treated as such... but only within the confines of those particular cases.
As for the 'no-one reasonable would have believed me' defense while it's true that no-one reasonable should the fact of the matter is that a much higher than zero number of people did(and still do), and given the context of the time with multiple sources claiming fraud including no less than the then president to argue that it's outlandish that such claims would be seen as believable is an incredibly weak claim at best, so as defenses go I'd think that one should be DOA though it is somewhat funny that she's found herself in the position of arguing, in court, that she absolutely should not be trusted or listened to and that all the claims of fraud were in fact nothing more than personal opinion not based upon any real evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Were you lying to that court, this court, or both?'
As a matter of subjective opinion you're completely right about people blindly believing things that are wildly untrue.
However as a matter of law (and IANAL) the standard is something like a reasonable person knowing the totality of the facts (or circumstances or something). This is a much higher standard and makes convicting her of defamation a much harder push.
I don't know if evidence that many people did believe something affects the courts calculation at all, my suspicion is that it does not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Were you lying to that court, this court, or both?'
Literally none of that was true, we were merely fomenting insurrection, I swear it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sqauring the circle
She'll be able to get away with it provided she demonstrate to the court(s) that she can successfully divide by zero.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Sqauring the circle
Being divisive with nothing in hand is one of her specialties.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Objection!
Even with the qualifiers, this is an abuse of the terms "experts" and "theorists" since it implies actors believing their arguments to be sound, making Sydney Powell a mere conveyor of gullibled bullshit.
For one thing, she created the most prominent parts of the swill she was spewing. For another, I see little enough proof that the bulk of people coming up with that crap (including herself) actually believed in it.
Exactly because of the danger of tall tales like attributing the U.S. "Reichstagsbrand" to Antifa (something which Republicans and the right-wing media still indulge in) one should not accommodate the "I am just a fool" defense of those arsonists that are continously and consciously attacking the foundations of the republic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Objection!
"Exactly because of the danger of tall tales like attributing the U.S. "Reichstagsbrand" to Antifa..."
I object, your honour! At most January the 6th was comparable to the "Bierhallenputsch".
The "Reichstagsbrand" isn't scheduled until 2024.
"... one should not accommodate the "I am just a fool" defense of those arsonists that are continously and consciously attacking the foundations of the republic."
Oh, how I would love to see a judge strike down that defense with an "It didn't work for Goering", referencing the Nürnberg trials...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I love the subtext in this
So if no "reasonable" person would believe her allegations, what does that say about all of the Trumpers who bought into them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh, one more thing Ms Powell...
You say that no reasonable person would conclude that the statements you made in court were truly statements of fact, right? And you made this statement in court, right? Are you familiar with the Liar Paradox?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Oh, one more thing Ms Powell...
Ironically, the fact that no court allowed her suits to go forward actually constitutes evidence that no reasonable person would believe her statements.
On the other hand, even without the liar's paradox, she also runs into the problem that courts hearing the election cases were giving her the benefit of the doubt that her claims at that time weren't frivolous.
I guess sanctions or disbarment alone are preferable to a billion dollar verdict followed by sanctions or disbarment and bankruptcy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Your honour, I was simply being a Republican when I vomited that torrent of lies and irreparably damaged their business. People know we're habitual liars who cannot be trusted or taken seriously on any topic, except all the people that vote for us!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Disbarrment?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disbarrment?
cries in Liebewitz
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disbarrment?
Yeah, she's arguing either she should be disbarred or she should lose the defamation case. Both are warranted and deserved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disbarrment?
The legal system moves really slowly to do that, and repeatedly tends to defer to lawyers. It took Steele et all, how many years of active fraud upon the courts? S Powell might be gambling that if Trump can get in in 2024 the bar will be forced to look the other way (in the same fashion that Giuliani isn't facing disbarement).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disbarrment?
Should it? Absolutely.
Will it? Well, as past TD articles have noted covering various lawyers and their gross abuse of the legal system it takes a lot for a lawyer to be disbarred, such that if it occurs this time it'll almost certainly have little if anything to do with her actions and more be due to how public this is and the damage letting her stay licensed will do to the profession, and even then I wouldn't put good odds on it happening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
haven't we seen this before?
Was this not the defense used by Rachelle Maddow when OANN took her to court over her Russia-gate accusations? Sydney is a bit further into the deep end.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: haven't we seen this before?
Not at all. Maybe you need to spell her name correctly when Googling the information to remind yourself of the facts, which you obviously need to do because they're not even remotely related.
Maddow said that OAN hired a Russian propagandist. Which she defended against when taken to court for libel, because it was 100% true. She stood by her words, because they were factual, and she was cleared.
Powell told a number of lies about Dominion, and is now trying to claim she wasn't serious because she's legally liable for a huge amount of money, due to the material damage she demonstrably caused through her lies. You might notice that her "I didn't mean what I said" is the exact opposite of Maddow's "I did my research and I know what I said was true". Especially since Maddow was only speaking on her TV show, while Powell did it in court filings.
Unless that was a particularly poor attempt at whataboutism, I suggest you refresh your memory on the facts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: haven't we seen this before?
Kinda? Rachael Maddow disclosed true statements and then formed opinion based on those true statements. Her defense was that the facts were true and therefore not defamatory, and her conclusions were opinions reasonably reached by the disclosed facts and therefore not defamatory. She knew the reporter worked for Russian State Media (among other facts, this is off the top of my head) and so claiming the reporter was writing Russian State propaganda is a reasonable conclusion.
In this case, Sydney Powell is not claiming an underlying factual basis for her opinions. The reason she is being sued is because her factual claims were false. Sydney is claiming that her factual inaccuracies were in fact rhetorical hyperbole and no one would assume her facts were indeed facts. That's why the lawsuits she filed are important - she made express statements under penalty of perjury that her facts, the basis for the lawsuits, were true.
We have seen this behavior before - Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson have both made similar defenses for content they spewed on their shows. Focusing on tucker, he was sued for defamation by survivors of school shootings. Tucker had claimed they were lying and that those grieving the dead were crisis actors. Tucker argued that the contents of his show is opinion, and no one would believe what he says is factual. Tucker wasn't saying here is the company this parent works for, here is the kid alive and well, its all fake. He presented no facts, only assertions. That is a more dangerous territory. That is why he didn't rely on Maddow's defense that his work was reasonable opinion based on disclosed facts. Rather, he relied on a defense that his bullshit was so insane no one should have believed him.
The differences between the defenses should be clear. but if not:
1) I have evidence that X works for Y, and therefore it was reasonable to hold the opinion that he did Z
2) I lied but my lies are so outrageous no one should believe me and you can't hold me accountable for the rubes who did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: haven't we seen this before?
Narrator: No. It wasn't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "merk" seen only once before!
Making a SECOND COMMENT ALREADY, IT'S "MERK"!
So yet again, we're supposed to believe that some person waited 3 and half years, then found this topic on waning site of such interest that just had to comment. BALONEY. This is ASTRO-TURFING.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "merk" seen only once before!
You are now so obsessed with "astro-turfers" that you are pointing out those arguing for your side?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "merk" seen only once before!
Narrator: Reality was pounding on his door but he wasn't home.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"would reasonable people conclude that the statement is one of fact"
She filed lawsuits parroting the lies, everyone knows its wrong to lie to courts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's wrong to lie to anyone. Lying under oath to courts is not just "wrong" but perjury and a punishable felony.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And lying as a lawyer during a court case is very, very wrong. The bar tolerates a lot of shenanigans, but they swing the hammer fast and hard for that one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It was a scapegoat you were giving a mob of people you knew perfectly well were desperate for any excuse, didn't give 2 shits about credibility and would take what you said at face value. Just because the harm didn't come from credibility doesn't mean you didn't cause it knowingly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Schooling
It is odd that a "journalist" such as yourself should be thinking he is an attorney. To say nothing of thinking he is judge and jury.
It appears that you are unaware of the fact that a preliminary defense (e.g., the court has no jurisdiction as in other recent cases, etc.) is not in any way the last and the only one.
Yet, you continue to do this kind of thing, saying "this is her best and only defense" in all theses articles commenting on court cases going on. Your ignorance is comical.
Powell is lying in wait. Dominion is subject to extensive discovery as the suit proceeds. At which point, Dominion will be slapped, big time. Dominion will be subject to SLAPP laws. Of course, their machines are solely for the commission of election fraud, that evidence has been out for months. That will come out in discovery.
They'd be wise to back out now while they still can. Powell is being charitable, while at the same time raising Free Speech issues. It is just the first prong in a mutl-prong approach.
And you, a supposed objective "journalist", fell for it? You aren't a journalist. You are a propagandist. Remember this: It ain't over til it's over. Cool your prejudiced jets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Schooling
"It is odd that a "journalist" such as yourself should be thinking he is an attorney."
Why would it be odd to correctly identify her profession, other than the fact that you don't know that she's a woman?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Schooling
No, no, OP is complaining that the Tim is discussing law. People aren't allowed to discuss law unless they are attorneys and such. A journalist is only ever supposed to research or discuss journalism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Schooling
That makes slightly more sense, but is no less dumb.
Although I do agree with him - I'm looking very much forward to the discovery phase of this lawsuit and others involving Trump and Rudy. The desperate attempts to save their skins while denying objective reality should be very entertaining.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Schooling
"A journalist is only ever supposed to research or discuss journalism."
Considering Restless94110's long list of previous commentary we can probably specify it further; That he thinks a journalist is only ever supposed to research or discuss journalism, except when the "journalist" is Tucker Carlson who should feel free to weigh in with authority on any issue as long as the alt-right dogwhistle is blowing the refrain.
Anything else is, to quote old truppenführer Restless 94110, just "Lügenpresse".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Schooling
Well you are clear to weigh in as long as no reasonable person would ever think you are telling the truth right? I think I'm getting it now
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Schooling
This commenter is a clear exhibit of the kind of people she was targeting with her lies. The people who argue others can't make opinions unless they are experts but subscribe and defend the political party that consistently decries experts as elitists...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please seek help for your mental health issues, as you obviously have a tenuous grasp on reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Schooling
Sidney Powell IS an attorney and look how that turned out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Schooling
Do you really think a company would bring a $1.3 million defamination lawsuit and not know that they would be subject to discovery? I really don't think Dominion is worried about that very much.
Huh. I've never seen any evidence to support this. You know that things that somone's brother's barber's cousin might have seen are not really considered evidence, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Schooling
Of course, their machines are solely for the commission of election fraud, that evidence has been out for months.
Is that the same evidence that is 1A-protected opinion and hyperbole, or a fact claim that we apparently can't back up so we just claim that... [see first clause of sentence].
Always want it both ways at the same time, don't we?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Schooling
"Powell is lying in wait."
Yes, in wait too. And in walk, in run and in any other state, she is lying. Thank you for agreeing with the basic premise of this discussion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Schooling
Until when? Do we need to prepare Andromeda for sacrifice first? For all that is unholy, there is no chance of Perry Mason saving the day in the name of truth. It's done. Over. This is now the moment adults start cleaning up the mess left behind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But your honour!
"I can't be guilty of defamation, because I'm guilty of perjury!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But your honour!
It has been done before. Didn't work out well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There is a problem with her defense...
Her argument fails to address the fact that she wasn't targeting reasonable people, it was targeting republicans. Those are people who have embraced Trump's wacko conspiracy "nutjobery" as gospel.
They are the furthest you can get from a "reasonable member of the public" and she was fully aware of it when she paraded the media and filed that lawsuit. That is textbook defamation.
I'm looking forward to the judge's opinion on this its going to be interesting if not completely devastating. She just admitted to filing a lawsuit in bad faith, even if the judge were to buy her argument at a minimum she is opening herself to sanctions and even disbarment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: There is a problem with her defense...
There are plenty of reasonable republicans, also plenty of good republicans and many, many republicans who have advanced the welfare of humanity.
Unfortunately, most of them have headstones...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: There is a problem with her defense...
"There are plenty of reasonable republicans, also plenty of good republicans and many, many republicans who have advanced the welfare of humanity."
We can even name the last of them. I may not have agreed with John McCain on very much but he was at least worthy of respectful opposition.
Today it's pretty safe to say anyone still thinking themselves a republican has already made the choice; that white supremacy, naked authoritarianism, and utter contempt for democratic principles, individual liberty, and constitutional principle alike is not a showstopper for a candidate.
Which sort of disqualifies them from descriptors such as "reasonable" or "good". Hell, they don't even qualify for "basic dignity" after they came out swinging in defense of the people who shat on the rotunda floor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: There is a problem with her defense...
I can name one: Chris Cox, coauthor of §230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: There is a problem with her defense...
You DO know what a "headstone" is, don't you Scary...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're all reasonable, right? AND DIDN'T BELIEVE HER!
Techdirt, you kids actually prove her argument right above.
Legalisms go both ways.
And of course you "hide" any dissent: "restless94110" has it right. -- DISCOVERY WILL BE FUN. -- Yet "PaulT" couldn't understand the first sentence!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That’s because we could tell she was full of shit. But she asked plenty of reasonable people to believe her claims. Some of them were judges in courts of law.
That assumes she won’t settle before people can start digging around for the skeletons in her closet. “Legalisms go both ways”, remember?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
At this moment, discovery for Dominion will be pretty fun. It's Powell's that's going to be disgusting. If even one associate working with her on this case states Powell knew her case was a farce, she's cooked for everything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're all reasonable, right? AND DIDN'T BELIEVE HER!
"DISCOVERY WILL BE FUN"
Search results "Pizza pedophiles": none found
Search results "JFK killer": none found
Search results "Kraken": none found
Search results "The Storm": none found
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're all reasonable, right? AND DIDN'T BELIEVE HER!
But thats the funny part.. She is arguing that people who say she is full of shit up to her eyebrows are completely right, she shouldn't be taken seriously and basically anyone who believes what she says is a moron
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not surprisingly, there is also a defense of wrong jurisdiction and that the correct jurisdiction is Texas. I imagine there are multiple reasons, starting with these two.
1) Try to use Texas' robust Anti-SLAPP.
2) More likely to be a politically compassionate jury.
The former I find unlikely to be useful considering most federal courts have rejected local Anti-SLAPPs as applicable to their courts except the 9th Circuit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, I don’t think she thought this one through. While statements made in court or in court filings can’t form the basis of a defamation lawsuit due to the litigation privilege, it can be used as evidence in support of a defamation lawsuit.
For example, if a lawyer is sued for public statements she made to the media where she is speaking as a lawyer and she also made the same claims in a court of law under penalty of perjury, the fact that she made those exact same (or substantially similar) claims in actual litigation can be used as evidence that one should take them a serious statements of fact rather than exaggeration, hyperbole, or puffery. If she had just said them in court, she would be protected. Had she not made those claims in court, maybe she could argue that they were obvious exaggerations or hyperbole, though that would be quite tough given she was still speaking as a lawyer about her own litigation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
John Connolly springs to mind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I watched a clip from one of the news shows where they talked to a lawyer and it was his opinion that this defense will hurt Powell more than it will help her. He said that to prove defamation, it has to be shown that the defendant made false statements and that they knew those statements were false. Powell has admitted to both in her defense. Plus the whole lying in court filings thing...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
