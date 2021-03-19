Life Imitates Art: Warren Spector Says He Wouldn't Make 'Deus Ex' In Today's Toxic Climate
The Deus Ex franchise has found its way onto Techdirt's pages a couple of times in the past. If you're not familiar with the series, it's a cyberpunk-ish take on the near future with broad themes around human augmentation, and the weaving of broad and famous conspiracy theories. That perhaps makes it somewhat ironic that several of our posts dealing with the franchise have to do with mass media outlets getting confused into thinking its augmentation stories were real life, or the conspiracy theories that centered around leaks for the original game's sequel were true. The conspiracy theories woven into the original Deus Ex storyline were of the grand variety: takeover of government by biomedical companies pushing a vaccine for a sickness it created, the illuminati, FEMA takeovers, AI-driven surveillance of the public, etc.
And it's the fact that such conspiracy-driven thinking today led Warren Spector, the creator of the series, to recently state that he probably wouldn't have created the game today if given the chance.
Deus Ex was originally released in 2000 but took place in an alternate 2052 where many of the real world conspiracy theories have come true. The plot included references to vaccinations, black helicopters, FEMA, and ECHELON amongst others, some of which have connotations to real-life events. Spector said, “Interestingly, I’m not sure I’d make Deus Ex today. The conspiracy theories we wrote about are now part of the real world. I don’t want to support that.”
This could be a post about how drastically disinformation has altered our society. Or it could be a post about how some of the very real aspects of modern surveillance have so warped the trust between the public and government so as to allow more conspiracy theories to better breathe.
But I think instead I'd like to focus on how clearly this illustrates the artistic nature of video games. The desire, or not, to create certain kinds of art due to the reflection such art receives from the broader society is exactly the kind of thing artists operating in other artforms have to deal with. Art imitates life, yes, but in the case of speculative fiction like this, it appears that life can also imitate art. Spector notes that seeing what has happened in the world since Deus Ex was first released in 2000 has had a profound effect on him as an artist.
Earlier, Spector had commented on how he was “constantly amazed at how accurate our view of the world ended up being. Frankly it freaks me out a bit.” Some of the conspiracy theories that didn’t end up in the game were those surrounding Denver Airport because they were considered “too silly to include in the game.” These include theories about secret tunnels, connections to aliens and Nazi secret societies, and hidden messages within the airport’s artwork. Spector is now incredulous that they’re “something people actually believe.”
If you had thought that the debate over whether video games are an artform was settled, you haven't been paying attention. To this day, there are very real implications for the courts and wider government understanding the artform, particularly when it comes to whether video games receive the same First Amendment protections as movies and literature.
Hopefully, artists like Spector, engaging in these types of artistic internal debates, can help solidify the understanding further.
Filed Under: conspiracies, conspiracy theories, culture, deus ex, life imitates art, warren spector
That was Chris Carter's mistake in bringing back X-Files. Mulder's a lot less lovable when he's hanging out with an Alex Jones stand-in and ranting about how 9/11 was an inside job.
Re: Truth isn't about being "lovable", Thad.
You're in lockdown and masked against a disease that's at worst like ordinary flu season, your travel may be restricted if don't accept an experimental mRNA mutagen that's NOT a vaccine, world economies have been taken over by fiat, yet you can't see "conspiracy"?
You, Thad, give evidence for my theory that you kids aren't up to "doublethink", the skill of keeping contradictory views in mind at same time and fully believing both, so you resort to "halfthink" in which you don't believe even in gravity, a state of blur easily achieved with drugs / alcohol, or long-term watching of movies and playing games; it's made you unable to question the "authority" of sources such as the New York Times, and unable to grasp the simple reality that The Rich are making an authoritarian dystopia.
Re: Re: Truth isn't about being "lovable", Thad.
It would sure help your case a lot if any of your facts were remotely true.
Every “pro-lifer”, a proponent for death of “the right people”.
Re: Re: Truth isn't about being "lovable", Thad.
Sorry, did I miss the point where the idiot catchphrase bingo cards were being handed out? I think I've spotted a full card but I'm not sure where to mark off and call my win.
Re: Re: Re: Truth isn't about being "lovable", Thad.
The truth aint about being lovable its about whatever i can get away with that benefits me at others expense
Re: Re: Truth isn't about being "lovable", Thad.
As someone who was healthy prior to getting Covid due to someone else's inconsiderate behaviour and is still suffering the after effects of a disease that's 'at worst ordinary flu' nearly 6 months later, go **** yourself and stick your empty bottles of brain force plus where the sun don't shine.
The only conspiracy is being carried out by far right grifters who will happily let you destroy your lives, your families and your health as long as you keep on clicking links on their bs websites, watching their 20 minute stream of conciousness rants on yourube or whatever grifter video service they've migrated to, and buying pills, potions and poltices that do nothing to help anything but their bank balance. You rant about the rich yet happily parrot lines from the imagination of Alex Jones, a man with a dozen rolexes and blood on his hands,
Re: Re: Truth isn't about being "lovable", Thad.
You do understand that to hold several contradictory views in mind at the same time and fully believing them means you have a poor grasp on reality and facts? That you think this to be something good is just an indication of your faulty reasoning since it's the very definition of cognitive dissonance, but instead of feeling uncomfortable about it you revel in it.
From that we can draw the conclusion that you either are in need of a psychiatrist or just a dishonest asshole shit-posting your mental diarrea.
Re: Re: Truth isn't about being "lovable", Thad.
Firstly, I must ask, which "ordinary flu season" this century has killed over half-a-million Americans? Secondly, only two of the vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 use single-stranded mRNA as their active ingredient. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a modified Adenovirus to get double-stranded DNA into a cell in order to get the cell to create spike proteins for the immune system to recognize.
The funny thing about many conspiracy theorists is that you constantly tell people to "do your own research" but, you don't seem to have the media literacy skills to do so yourselves. For example, it took me less than five minutes to find the full ingredients lists for each of the three vaccines. (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen) The mRNA ones you mentioned each include their active ingredients (two slightly different types of mRNA that each express SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins) along with lipids, salts, sugar, and preservatives to keep them fresh from creation to injection. The Janssen one is a bit different since its buffers need to keep a weakened virus alive until it enters a cell to kick off spike protein creation.
Another issue I've heard involves people being frightened about these vaccines "modifying DNA." This is decidedly false. The mRNA delivered by the two mRNA vaccines simply uses the machinery of our cells to create spike proteins. A good analogy is this: assume you own a 3D printer. An mRNA vaccine is analogous to a(n odd) friend who comes by with a model of a wanted criminal and prints that model on your printer so that you know what the criminal looks like. The Adenovirus version works similarly by using the fact that viruses work by hijacking our cell machinery and modifying this virus to make the hijacked machinery pump out spike proteins instead of copies of said virus. Once you get beyond the "proteins belonging to the virus are now in the bloodstream" part these vaccines work just like all the rest in that the adaptive immune system takes notice of the foreign proteins and ramps itself up to be able to take down anything like it in the future.
I've also heard the opinion that it's "strange" that a vaccine has become available so quickly. That's more understandable but, even then, there was a bit of a head start with SARS-CoV-2 vaccines since there were already abandoned SARS-CoV-1 and MERS vaccines just waiting for money to continue their studies. Also, mRNA methods for vaccination have been studied for decades mainly as a potential single-shot flu vaccine or later as a vaccination method for Zika. Once people realized that COVID-19 was a problem, and started dumping hundreds of billions of dollars into every promising arena of development, it shouldn't be surprising that novel vaccination methods were uncovered.
Normally we (as a society) just don't spend enough on vaccine breakthroughs since they aren't very profitable. However, when the health of the world is on the line, the capital flows to the places where it's needed.
Re: Re: Truth isn't about being "lovable", Thad.
This is some incredible alex jones fanfic
At best, your reading comprehension is abysmal.
The key points are:
and:
Yet, weirdly, you write as if the predictions -- including "1984", "Fahrenheit 451", "Brave New World" -- are on the same order of stupid and wrong as Masnick's early-2000s notion that all content would soon be FREE.
BTW: my bet is that Heinlein's "Revolt in 2100" ends up being the model -- strict religious / military tyranny -- instead of the anarchic "freedom" that you kids expect.
Re:
You predicted Trump would kill Section 230, blue.
How'd that big brain play turn out? The same way you predicted that John Steele would win.
When you die, I can all but guarantee it will be with your hands at the keyboard, struggling to get out one last rant before you pass into the final oblivion, despairing at the fact that your bullshit never did anything but make you look like someone in need of years of therapy.
Enjoy your weekend! 😁
Re:
When blue passes it will not involve a gravestone to remember him by.
But on the off chance a tombstone is somehow involved, I propose his epitaph to be "ignorant motherfucker".
Re: Re:
When he passes, it will be marked by a bunch of people here a year later going "hey, it's been a lot more civil around here without that insane moron, wonder what happened to him?"
Re: Re: Re:
Except there's gonna be more insane trolls, did you ever think of that?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Less than you might think actually. Barring TD's #1 fanatic Woody while there are occasional ones that pop up(someone from the 50-cent army for a bit, a plague cultist a while back) TD tends to be relatively troll-free.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
While this particular idiot does go out of his way to try and pretend there's more than one of him, I'd feel confident in saying that 80% of the stuff we've dealt with here for a decade is from him. His absence is notable whenever he gives it a rest.
Sure, we'd still have the likes of tp and Koby to deal with, but it would be quieter here.
Re: At best, your reading comprehension is abysmal.
"Masnick's early-2000s notion that all content would soon be FREE."
You won't find hallucinations on the same shelf as classic literature, not matter how hard you look for it. Or, if you do, it's another sign that you need to take your meds again instead of writing nonsense here.
Why is it when they decide to copy things from fantasy into reality its never the good stuff?
Its always the depressing stuff that was supposed to be a warning about what not to do.
Re:
I don't know, the tablets from Star Trek: The Next Generation and the widescreen, wall-mounted flat-screen TVs from Back To The Future: Part II came true, and I think they're cool!
Re:
Oh, there's lots of stuff from fantasy that has made it into reality that has turned out alright. Satellite communication (Arthur C. Clarke, 1945), picture phones (Hugo Gernsback, 1911), self-driving cars (Isaac Asimov, 1960), mood-altering medication / antipsychotics / antidepressants (Aldous Huxley, 1931), and Thomas A. Swift's Electric Rifle, AKA TASER (Edward Stratemeyer, et al, circa 1940) are just some examples. But on further consideration, maybe that last one goes into your column.
Re: Re:
I mean, Huxley didn't exactly depict mood-altering drugs as being utopian...
To be fair, they’re not exactly utopian in reality.
This is also why Rockstar's Manhunt can't be brought back.
Re:
I'm still rather annoyed at Manhunt 2's censorship in the UK, where the BBFC required a weird blurring effect on the kill scenes that made the game nigh on unplayable.
Yeah, we see the results of people who took Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea as cryptic historians.
Science fiction and videogames have predicted many devices
and online services that came to exist in real life,
As pcs get more powerful its easier to make 3d Vr games and
virtual costumes or
virtual actors and personas
Eg people are now using 3d animation. To make 3d virtual avators to stream as vtubers , virtual youtubers
Eg it's easier for some female streamers to appear as a virtual
Actor rather than be on camera for hours.
People make a living designing Vr characters and costumes that can be sold to Users of certain online games
“Finding out one of my favorite game series would never be made today due to current politics and also I will more then lily never get a sequel”
Thanks Republicans😞
