Techdirt Podcast Episode 274: Lessons In Innovation From The History Of Fabric
from the cloth-through-the-ages dept
Textiles have been around for such a long time that we barely think about them. The making of fabric is one of the oldest crafts, and has played a major role in human civilization for thousands of years — and that might lead one to assume that there's nothing left to be learned from fabric's history. But they'd be wrong. This week we're joined by Virginia Postrel, whose book The Fabric Of Civilization: How Textiles Made The World is a fascinating look at how textiles have pushed and shaped the history of innovation, and how the story of fabric can teach us important lessons about today's biggest challenges around innovation.
Filed Under: fabric, history, innovation, podcast, textiles, virginia postrel
