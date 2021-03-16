Man Sues Hertz For Not Turning Over A Receipt That Would Have Cleared Him Of Murder Charges Until After He Spent Five Years In Jail
Google's Efforts To Be Better About Your Privacy, Now Attacked As An Antitrust Violation

Daily Deal: The 2021 Premium Python Bootcamp Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Mar 16th 2021 10:50amDaily Deal

The 2021 Premium Python Bootcamp Bundle is your ultimate guide to learning Python. With 13 courses, you'll start with the very basics and work your way towards more advanced skills like game design, web automation, and more. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Man Sues Hertz For Not Turning Over A Receipt That Would Have Cleared Him Of Murder Charges Until After He Spent Five Years In Jail
Google's Efforts To Be Better About Your Privacy, Now Attacked As An Antitrust Violation
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 274: Lessons In Innovation From The History Of Fabric (0)
12:13 Netflix Starts Cracking Down On The Diabolical Menace Of Password Sharing (15)
10:53 Google's Efforts To Be Better About Your Privacy, Now Attacked As An Antitrust Violation (14)
10:50 Daily Deal: The 2021 Premium Python Bootcamp Bundle (0)
09:34 Man Sues Hertz For Not Turning Over A Receipt That Would Have Cleared Him Of Murder Charges Until After He Spent Five Years In Jail (21)
06:28 UK Home Office Floats Bill That Would Make It Illegal To Be Too Loud During A Protest (21)

Monday

20:00 Even Murkier: Microsoft Says Some Bethesda Games Will Indeed Be Xbox, PC Exclusives (19)
15:33 Kansas City PD Presentation Says Every Shooting Investigation Is Handled The Same Way... Unless It Involves A Cop (13)
13:42 Comcast Lost $914 Million On Its New Streaming Service Last Year (11)
12:12 Iowa Journalist Cleared Of All Charges In Bullshit Prosecution Over 'Failure To Disperse' (4)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.