UK Home Office Floats Bill That Would Make It Illegal To Be Too Loud During A Protest
from the quiet,-you dept
The British government is looking to literally silence dissent. Protests are a fact of life. There hasn't been a government yet that's been able to avoid them. But governments still do all they can to prevent them from reaching critical mass. In Hong Kong, the Chinese government has turned protesting into a national security crime with life sentences. In the United States, legislators are still trying to find ways to shut people up without violating their long-protected right to be verbally and demonstratively angry at their government.
Over in the UK, the government wants people to shut up. So, the Home Office has crafted a bill that would do exactly that: criminalize the "noise" protesters make. The bill would amend the 1986's Public Order Act to make it a crime to do the one thing demonstrations and protests are supposed to do: draw the public's attention. Here's Ian Dunt, writing for Politics.co.uk.
On Tuesday, the Home Office published the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill. It covers a wide range of areas, from sentencing to digital information. But it has a specific section on the policing of protests. And the function of this section is simple: It aims to silence them.
This isn't a metaphorical silencing. It's a literal silencing. The 1986 law forbids protests that threaten serious damage or disruption. These amendments add "noise" to the list of aspects that allow the government to intervene or shut down demonstrations.
If the noise of the protest “may result in serious disruption to the activities of an organisation” – for instance by distracting employees in a nearby office, then the police can impose restrictions. It goes without saying that this applies to almost any protest at all around parliament, the whole purpose of which is to get the attention of politicians. It can therefore cause “serious disruption” of an organisation.
It also applies to passers-by. If the noise of the protest could have “a relevant impact on persons in the vicinity of the procession”, the police can impose restrictions. The standard for this threshold is very low indeed: If the police believe that just one person nearby could be caused “serious unease, alarm or distress”, they can impose restrictions.
Unease and alarm are often byproducts of even peaceful protests. It's something commonly suffered by those targeted by the targets of demonstrations. Their unease is the point, because without it, it's pretty hard to compel change.
With this amendment, anyone could complain about the "noise" made by protesters and prompt a law enforcement response. Law enforcement can also use any imagined level of noise as impetus for shutting down protests under the presumption that stopping a protest before it gets "too" loud is just proactive police work.
It's SHUT UP: the law. The entire point of protests is to draw attention to and disrupt the status quo. This bill makes it illegal to hold an effective protest. And that appears to be the way the Home Office wants it. As Dunt points out, Home Secretary Priti Patel has been openly critical of many different protests, calling Extinction Rebellion protesters "eco-terrorists" and saying Black Lives Matter protests are not "the right way" to protest.
This is a gag order on dissent. Every government would love to have one. And it looks like the UK may be the next to criminalize complaints by the public it's apparently failing to serve properly.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
That has to be one of the most bizarre laws ever imagined. So, the only way to protest lawfully is to form a mime troupe?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's go back to the 60's
a few nice quiet sit-ins should make the point. Maybe even with some nice folk guitar in the background?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Let's go back to the 60's
one rabble-rouser (supplied by the police or counter-protestors if needed) and the most tame and silent sit-in become an illegal riot that you can bring the full truncheon of the law down on and not have to apologize for all the split skulls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This was added to stop that nutter who was standing around screaming "stop brexit" into a megaphone for several years.
As you might imagine people in the area were a little annoyed.
No-one is talking about one off demonstrations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Go and learn about the law of unintended consequences, and remember that politicians lie to get laws passed and pretend that they have been caught by that law when it does something they said it wouldn't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh you sweet summer child...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The number of movements which achieved their desired change in a "one off demonstration" can be counted on one hand.
And you'd still have 5 fingers left over.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
so they want to ban the house of lords?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Absolutely appalling. Is there even any such thing as a completely non-disruptive and virtually silent mass protest?
While the text of the bill pays lip-service to the idea of a lawful protest, I can see no way in which this amendment can't effectively and easily be used to shut down almost any public protest of any kind. Moreover, it's so loosely worded, it would be at the whim of almost anyone in any position of authority, from the government right down to the most senior officer on duty, who need be no more than an ordinary beat constable.
Whatever its supporters may claim, this is no mere revision or clarification of existing law, it's the government giving itself the optional right to a de facto ban on any and all public protests, in all but name -- and anyone found guilty under it would face anything up to the maximum sentence of either just under a year in prison or a £2,500 fine (a little over $3,473, at the time of writing).
Something's badly wrong with Priti Patel, I think. She's extraordinarily right-wing, even by the standards of the Tory party -- and openly hostile to almost everybody, including (but not limited to) ethnic minorities, the LGBTQ+ community, ecology campaigners, lawyers and even women's rights protesters.
If it weren't for her mixed-race background, I'd have no hesitation in labelling her a thinly-veiled white supremacist, on par with any of Donald Trump's worst employees.
She's in the Conservative safe seat of Witham, so she's not likely to be voted out anytime soon. That's quite a shame, since -- with the exception of our useless buffoon of a Prime Minister -- I can think of no-one in government more thoroughly deserving of unemployment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
She is spectacularly ghastly, even for a tory, but there isn't a decent human being left in the party, Boris purged anyone with a functioning conscience before the last election, now here we are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Without getting partisan - Patel is just the latest in a long line of sociopaths that we have endured in the Home Office. It appears to be a job requirement!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "long line of sociopaths"
You somehow manage to not notice that you're ruled by a line of inbred German robber-baron sociopaths extending back hundreds of years? There's your key problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: "long line of sociopaths"
You know the actual royals have very little real power these days and are more of a theme park attraction now, right?
People born into wealth and privelege are pushing the country off a cliff, but the majority of the guilty parties are no more royal that the children of politicians and million/billionaires poisoning american politics, heck, in the case of Rupert Murdoch and his crotchspawn they're one and the same
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
While this legislation is indeed Draconian and vile, silent protests do exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
A silent march in New York, 1917, demanding a ban on lynchings. I didn't know about that one.
All the same, that one protest would undoubtedly still fall afoul of the 'no disruptions' clause: 10,000 people marching down the road can hardly avoid causing some kind of nuisance. Also, given that it was 104 years ago and didn't work even then, it's probably not likely to be the most helpful of models for future demonstrations.
Still, it's interesting, so thank you for the link. :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When conservatives moan about cancel culture, this is what it actually looks like. The goal is to end left wing protests by any means necessary and they will keep pushing this, tweaking until they can make it law. These are the same people who appointed someone to head up the state broadcaster who said he was planning to 'make comedy more balanced', and low and behold, they've started cancelling left wing shows.
Insincere squealing about free speech and fairness are nothing but tools for getting centrists onside. Give them power to do as they please and they will start doing everything they can with to weaponise the law in order to silence their foes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Does this apply to "left wing"? Aren't they TOO authoritarian?
As usual, you attack "conservatives" and no doubt "sincerely assert / defend the left: "goal is to end left wing protests by any means necessary".
It's too late for you to grasp that "both" are authoritarian and against your interests. You've lied too often to even admit that "cancel culture" has obvious purpose, that FOR NOW it's against certain people, and you cannot see that They will soon turn on you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Excuse me, I’m a bit lost — do you have a map that could tell me where I can find Your Fucking Point?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Does this apply to "left wing"? Aren't they TOO au
Uh huh. Experience has taught me anyone who claims 'Both sides are your enemy' tends to have far more of an issue with imagined oppression by the left than they are with the actual weaponising of the systems of government by the right that we have seen over the past decades. It's almost as if they're far right people LARPing as centrists or Bernie bros in the hope of alienating people on the left.
'Oh sure, the right wing are doing all sorts of authoritarian s**t in every country they take power in, passing law after law designed to silence and disenfranchise their opponents, but leftists MAY be bad if they suddenly abandon everything they believe in and turn around and do everything that's been done to them for most of the twentieth century! They could be bad so they're both the same guys!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Alternative Name for this Law
This should be called the "You Are Annoying Me So You Are Under Arrest" Law.
It will go straight into the back pocket of any police officer together with the "Harassment Alarm or Distress" Law to use whenever they are not actually breaking the law but the copper doesn't like it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'We're politicians and thus never wrong, so you're the problem.'
You know what's really good at disrupting protests and shutting them down so people don't have to deal with a bunch of pissed off people and loud noises?
Not doing the things that are causing people to get angry enough to protest against.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply