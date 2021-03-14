Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is a comment from Baron von Robber, responding to someone who is still insisting that Democrats "stole" the election:

Trump proved he lost the election by losing all the court cases. That, in fact, shows Biden won. To have lost so many cases shows that there was nothing at all to the "Stop the Steal". If you are certain that is not the case, pick one case (Who vs Who) and lets look at the official court findings. Remember, many were Trump appointed judges.

In second place, it's an anonymous comment in response to someone defending, at length, the police and their awful drug raid practices:

The train of thought you seem to have missed is the one where the cops do not need to go after petty drug offenses.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with That One Guy's comment about how judges probably need to do more than just toss out terrible SLAPP suits:

Do you want abuses of the court system? This is how you get them Judges refusing to issue sanctions for garbage like this is why lawyers and the toddlers in suits employing them feel so safe filing such suits. Start cracking heads and issuing fines and I've little doubt that while there would still be people filing frivolous and/or performative lawsuits the number would shrink quite a bit because all of a sudden there would be an actual costs to doing so, and abusing the courts for personal gain is a lot less attractive an idea when it comes with a price tag.

Next, it's That Anonymous Coward with a comment on our post about cops celebrating shooting people:

JFC even the mob knew if you kill them you stop getting paid.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous commenter responding to our wish that Tennessee lawmakers would actually read Section 230:

It is awfully bold for you to assume they can read.

In second place, it's Pixelation with a not-dissimilar response to our post mentioning that we submitted comments about the Digital Copyright Act because Senator Tillis "wanted feedback":

No, he didn't.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we loop all the way back to the ongoing claims that the election was stolen, where PaulT had another reply:

This is true to a degree, although people who understand that 81 million votes is higher than 73 million votes, without any actual evidence provided that any of the votes were not valid, would prefer the term "won" rather than "stolen". You're free to provide the missing evidence that Trump's lawyers failed to provide in many courtrooms any time you like.

And finally, we dip into a debate about copyright and derivative works, where one commenter was insisting that creators should be totally original and was challenged to actually come up with such a thing so they could see how impossible it is — leading Rico R. to raise an objection:

I'm sorry to tell you that South Park already owns the rights to "trying and failing to come up with a 100% original idea"...

