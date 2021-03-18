Appeals Court Decision Shows The Cleveland PD Cares More About Being Lied To Than About Officers Killing Children
from the damned-by-its-own-legal-victory dept
In 2014, Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann exited his cop car and -- within seconds -- killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was playing with a toy gun in a city park.
Say what you will about Airsoft guns and their ability to mimic real guns, but Tamir Rice was never given a chance to drop his "gun," much less comply with orders that were punctuated by Officer Loehmann's gunshots. There were multiple failures en route to this tragedy, but even the dispatcher's failure to pass on the caller's suggestion that the "gun" was most likely a toy doesn't excuse the officer's actions. There was a chance to turn this into something that wouldn't result in death. But that course of action was never considered. Instead, in less than three seconds, Rice was shot and killed by an officer who never should have been a police officer.
That's not just me saying that. That's the Cleveland Police Department saying that. The PD very belatedly acknowledged its error in hiring Timothy Loehmann by firing him months later. But it was too late to undo the damage, the least of which was yet another PR black eye for the ultra-violent PD. Records from Loehmann's previous employer -- the Independence (OH) Police Department -- showed the officer was failing to deal with a number of personal issues that affected his daily performance. When he applied to become a Cleveland police officer, Loehmann omitted the fact that he had quit his job as an Independence officer rather than be fired.
A cop who should have never been a cop made a split-second decision to kill a 12-year-old black child. But that's not why Loehmann was fired. Killing 12-year-olds is acceptable, as long as internal investigations clear you. No, the unforgivable crime was Loehmann lying about his previous law enforcement experience. That's what bothered the Cleveland PD enough to fire him.
More than a half-decade later, this is the legacy the Cleveland PD has managed to secure, thanks to an Ohio Appeals Court decision [PDF]. Loehmann's firing was justified, but not because he spent less than two seconds dealing with a possibly non-threatening situation before depriving a Cleveland resident of his life. (via Courthouse News Service)
The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association decided to dispute the firing of Loehmann. The Appeals Court disagrees, saying the city and the PD were correct to do so, even though it appears the officer was fired for the lesser of two evils.
Accordingly, we must follow well-established Ohio law and find that the trial court lacked jurisdiction over the CPPA’s application to vacate the arbitration award. We therefore are unable to reach the merits of the CPPA’s appeal and overrule its assignment of error. Judgment affirmed.
That's how Loehmann's career ends in Cleveland: not with a bang but with a procedural whimper. The dismissal survives because the police union screwed up its appeal. Officer Loehmann's failed law enforcement career is shrugged into the record books with a procedural asterisk rather than a strong condemnation of his killing of a 12-year-old.
That's the biggest insult of all to taxpayers. The Cleveland PD found his killing of a 12-year-old boy acceptable. But it couldn't stomach being lied to. And, thanks to being tied up by police union contracts and arbitration agreements, the city had to jettison this trigger-happy cop over some resume embellishment rather than, you know, shedding the blood of innocents.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: cleveland, cleveland police department, tamir rice, timothy loehmann
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Well of course
That's because Contempt of Cop is one of the most serious crimes there is. Sure, he killed someone, but he HAD CONTEMPT FOR THE HIRING OFFICERS and lied to them.
It's the one crime serious enough that the thin blue line isn't always a defense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And examples aren't exactly hard to find
See Sgt. Javier Esqueda for instance, who committed contempt of cop by releasing a video showing another officer killing a suspect who was handcuffed in the car, a video the department told the court in sworn filings didn't exist. Sure, Lt. Jeremy Harrison, Police Sgt. Doug May and two other officers, Jose Tellez and Andrew McCue may have killed a guy in custody, and then Police Chief Al Roechner covered it up, but That's just murder and corruption, petty-ante shit compared to Esquada's Contempt of Cop. Which is why he's the only one that's been fired, and the one one that's been charged with a crime.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ease of proof
This is the same thing that leads to "lying to federal agents" being such a popular charge. Proving he failed to disclose his prior background is easy. Cite the law/rule that says he was supposed to disclose. Cite the conspicuous lack of disclosure on the application. Cite independent sources showing the material he should have disclosed. Done.
By comparison, if you want to get him on the deadly force charge, you have to get into an analysis of whether the force was justified "under the circumstances." Historically, police get tremendous deference whenever "under the circumstances" comes up, so a proceeding that doesn't let the terminated officer even bring up that argument is much easier to conclude, and much harder for the terminated officer to overturn. That makes it appealing to the authorities who want to be rid of him as quickly and easily as possible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Consistent, if horrifying
Sadly and disturbingly while I am disgusted and horrified I can't find it in myself to be surprised that a police department in the US would care more about the fact that someone lied to them than that that person murdered a kid, as that's entirely consistent with the view that so many cops and those employing them seem to display, that only cops matter and the rights and lives of anyone else is worth nothing more than a footnote at best.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
...
Jesus. Shit like this is what makes all good people weep. This blatant display of corruption, hypocrisy, and outright injustuce shows us why police reform is vital more than ever. And yes, we are all aware that not all police officers are like this. But it’s the draconian base that enables shitty behavior like this, that needs to be overhauled so that people like this are held accountable.
Police corruption and brutality isn’t new here. But to cover up the murder (I’m not calling it manslaughter, let’s call it for what it is) of a 12 year old child, a child murder committed by one of your police staff... just... we’re beyond calling this corrupt: this is downright evil.
My only wish is that this isn’t over and I feel nothing but sorrow for the Rice family.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Upside down priorities
There have been cops that have gotten in more trouble for posting trash on FB (racist or similar) than for murder.
"It's OK to shoot, just don't get caught throwin' shade" is a seriously perverted state of affairs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It sure seems like too many departments view that as a reason to hire someone instead of shredding their application.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply