Judge Tosses Laughably Stupid SLAPP Lawsuit The Trump Campaign Filed Against The NY Times
$3.2 Billion FCC Program Helps The Poor Afford Broadband, But...

Daily Deal: Liteband FLEX 300 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Mar 12th 2021 10:44amDaily Deal

Liteband FLEX 300 is an ultra lightweight, 210° wide-beam LED headlamp. With 300 lumens of power, it gives you bright light perfect for around the house projects and for emergency preparedness. It features simple to use high and low mode switch that is adjustable according to your preference. Made to move comfortably, its flexible headband style won't rub, bounce, and irritate. It's also available in 400 and 520 lumens. The Liteband 300 is on sale for $20 and use the code LITEBAND5 at checkout for $5 off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Judge Tosses Laughably Stupid SLAPP Lawsuit The Trump Campaign Filed Against The NY Times
$3.2 Billion FCC Program Helps The Poor Afford Broadband, But...
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:41 Content Moderation Case Study: Google's Ad Policies Inadvertently Block Religious Organizations From Advertising On YouTube (2019) (0)
13:36 Accusations Of EA Employee Side-Selling 'FIFA' Rare In-Game Items Is A Problem If True (3)
11:59 Police, Police Supporters: Ending Qualified Immunity Makes Being A Cop Too Hard, Somehow 'Defunds' The Police (10)
10:49 $3.2 Billion FCC Program Helps The Poor Afford Broadband, But... (1)
10:44 Daily Deal: Liteband FLEX 300 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp (0)
09:33 Judge Tosses Laughably Stupid SLAPP Lawsuit The Trump Campaign Filed Against The NY Times (6)
05:22 Inventor Of The Cell Phone Marvels At Entirely Avoidable US Broadband Gaps (7)

Thursday

19:38 NCAA Goes After Vasectomy Clinic's 'Vasectomy Mayhem' Over 'March Mayhem' Ride Along Trademark (19)
15:35 Public Oversight Board Releases Thousands Of NYPD Disciplinary Records (3)
13:39 Court Allows Lawsuit Over Abusive Copyright Trolling DMCA Notices To Move Forward (5)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.