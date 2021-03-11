Thousands Of Security Cameras, Archived Footage Exposed After Surveillance Company Verkada Is Hacked
It's Not Just Republican State Legislators Pushing Unconstitutional Content Moderation Bills

Daily Deal: The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco And CompTIA Super Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Mar 11th 2021 10:48amDaily Deal

The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco, and CompTIA Super Bundle has 22 courses and over 240 hours of content to help you prepare to sit for various IT certification exams from Amazon, CompTIA, and more. The courses cover the latest best practices for working in the cloud and many have practice tests you can take to help prepare yourself for the real deal. This bundle is on sale for $99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Thousands Of Security Cameras, Archived Footage Exposed After Surveillance Company Verkada Is Hacked
It's Not Just Republican State Legislators Pushing Unconstitutional Content Moderation Bills
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:09 Iowa Air Guard Unit Involved In Overseas Drone Strikes Is Buying Location Data From Data Brokers (0)
10:53 It's Not Just Republican State Legislators Pushing Unconstitutional Content Moderation Bills (10)
10:48 Daily Deal: The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco And CompTIA Super Bundle (1)
09:42 Thousands Of Security Cameras, Archived Footage Exposed After Surveillance Company Verkada Is Hacked (0)
05:38 T-Mobile The Latest Snooping Company To Pretend 'Anonymized' Data Means Anything (8)

Wednesday

20:01 Deepfake Of Tom Cruise Has Everyone Freaking Out Prematurely (26)
15:33 Content Moderation Case Studies: The Challenges In Moderating Information Regarding Eating Disorders (2012) (1)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 273: How The Techlash Happened (14)
12:00 Oh The Culture You'll Cancel, Thanks To The Ninth Circuit And Copyright (24)
10:44 Utah Legislature Wraps Up Session By Passing Two Unconstitutional Internet Bills (48)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.