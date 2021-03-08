Trump Appointee Who Wanted To Turn Voice Of America Into Breitbart Spent Millions Of Taxpayer Dollars Investigating His Own Staff
from the holy-shit dept
Remember Michael Pack? That's the Steve Bannon protégé who Trump appointed last year to head the US Agency for Global Media. USAGM is the organization that oversees Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting and the Open Technology Fund. It was an open secret that Pack was appointed to turn those widely respected, independent, news organizations into pure Breitbart-style propaganda outfits. He wasted little time causing a huge fucking mess, firing a ton of people in a manner so upsetting that even Republican Senators were concerned. It also turned out that many of the people he fired... he legally had no right to fire.
In the fall, things got even more ridiculous as it came out that Pack had been investigating VOA journalists to see if they were "anti-Trump" and then moved to get more power to directly dictate how VOA should be reporting. One of President Biden's first official acts in office... was to fire Pack, who laughably claimed that his being fired was "a partisan act" that would harm the credibility of USAGM.
Meanwhile, the latest story, as revealed by NPR, is that Pack spent millions of tax payer dollars investigating staff throughout the various organizations to try to come up with reasons they could be fired. This was in response to the courts pointing out he couldn't just randomly fire people in these organizations.
Last summer, an appointee of former President Donald Trump was irate because he could not simply fire top executives who had warned him that some of his plans might be illegal.
Michael Pack, who was CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media that oversees Voice of America, in August suspended those top executives. He also immediately ordered up an investigation to determine what wrongdoing the executives might have committed.
Instead of turning to inspectors general or civil servants to investigate, Pack personally signed a no-bid contract to hire a high-profile law firm with strong Republican ties.
The bill — footed by taxpayers — exceeded a million dollars in just the first few months of the contract.
And hiring an outside law firm is an abuse of his position, according to the Government Accountability Project, which discovered the details of this contract via a FOIA request:
"The engagement constitutes gross mismanagement, gross waste of taxpayer dollars and abuse of authority," David Seide of the Government Accountability Project, wrote in a letter Thursday to Congressional committees with oversight of the committee.
"The 'deliverables' provided by McGuireWoods are — always were — of questionable value," he wrote. "The investigations produced nothing that could justify the kind of discipline Mr. Pack sought to impose on current USAGM employees he did not like — he wanted them fired (they have since been reinstated). Investigations of former employees also yielded nothing."
It seems almost cartoonish what Pack did here:
The group's analysis of the new documents, shared with NPR, found the law firm McGuireWoods charged more than $320 per hour for 3,200 billable hours from August through October alone. It devoted five partners, six associates, two lawyers "of counsel," two staff attorneys, seven paralegals, three case assistants, 14 other timekeepers, and 11 "outsourced attorneys" to the work.
[....]
The invoices reflect that McGuireWoods' legal team, among other duties, reviewed social media posts, "news articles relating to Michael Pack" and an "[Office of Inspector General] audit on Hillary Clinton's email breach."
It truly is insane how obsessed Trumpists are over Hillary's emails.
But the main crux of the "investigation" appears to have been to cook up any reason at all to justify Pack firing all the non-Trump people he wanted to fire:
The nonprofit group's review found the McGuireWoods team spent nearly 2,000 hours in a massive review of documents and emails, 400 hours on fact investigation, and nearly 700 hours on what was labeled as "analysis/strategy." The records also show the legal team conducted voluminous legal research on federal ethics regulations and U.S. statutes. Such tasks for federal departments are typically, though not exclusively, undertaken by government attorneys, inspectors general, and human resources employees.
Incredible.
QOP, party of small government, sure went big on this.
Trump Derangement Syndrome is PERMANENT.
Here you've successfully stolen the election, Congress and President, and all that you can write of is TRUMP. Tell ya again, kid: you need some POSITIVE, not more opinion / ad hom on Trump.
State your evidence that shouldn't be. Those US Secretary of State emails containing official secrets were apparently intentionally on a server open to the world, YET US gov't still doesn't know the contents nor who got them.
Your "writing" is dead easy since don't bother with facts. IF had to come up substantive proposals, you'd be stumped.
Re: Trump Derangement Syndrome is PERMANENT.
It certainly seems so, for those who are deluded enough to worship Trump.
Re: Trump Derangement Syndrome is PERMANENT.
"Uh, what am I doing here?"
I think a padded room would be more appropriate.
Re: Trump Derangement Syndrome is PERMANENT.
Hmm... Speaking of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sir, you have a bad case of it.
I would ask you to clarify what you mean, except this post isn't about Hillary's emails. You pick up a throwaway line and try to deflect with it. Sorry, not even going there. And that you picked up the line about the emails and ran with it simply shows that you are, in fact, obsessed with them.
Exactly the same thing: This post isn't about Trump. It's about Michael Pack.
So is yours, since you don't actually engage with the post's topic, just your hobby horse.
Now, sir. Do you have anything to say about Michael Peck, the USAGM, use of government funds, the substance of the Government Accountability Project's analysis, or the running of VoA? If not, then good day, sir!
Re: Trump Derangement Syndrome is PERMANENT.
"Here you've successfully stolen the election"
This is true to a degree, although people who understand that 81 million votes is higher than 73 million votes, without any actual evidence provided that any of the votes were not valid, would prefer the term "won" rather than "stolen". You're free to provide the missing evidence that Trump's lawyers failed to provide in many courtrooms any time you like.
Re: Trump Derangement Syndrome is PERMANENT.
So why did "Lock her up!" fail so epically?
Re: Trump Derangement Syndrome is PERMANENT.
"Here you've successfully stolen the election"
Trump proved he lost the election by losing all the court cases. That, in fact, shows Biden won. To have lost so many cases shows that there was nothing at all to the "Stop the Steal".
If you are certain that is not the case, pick one case (Who vs Who) and lets look at the official court findings. Remember, many were Trump appointed judges.
Ten years of taking the bait and this is still the best you can do?
Re: Trump Derangement Syndrome is PERMANENT.
Those US Secretary of State emails containing official secrets were apparently intentionally on a server open to the world, YET US gov't still doesn't know the contents nor who got them.
Since Trump's DOJ had 4 fucking years to investigate (or more to the point - lock her up), why don't you tell me why Trump sat on such a critical issue, doing absolutely nothing for so long?
Protip: don't whine like a bitch when something didn't get done on your watch, with Trump as executive, a majority in both houses of Congress, and a DOJ that Trump appointed. Ask that lazy useless fuck why he didn't do anything...
I'm starting to get the whole PharmaBro vibe from all of this.
These sorts of things happen all the time, but until some idiot draws attention to it & makes a huge spectacle they can't explain away suddenly its a problem.
While this ass was blatant don't fall into the its a red/blue thing, the entire system is setup to be corrupt & allow the leaders of each little fiefdom their own power & bonuses to use as they see fit often lining their own pockets.
People like to pretend that reform isn't needed, the institutions are sacred, blah blah blah... No the political backbone isn't there because so many of our elected officials enjoy their little perks, the revolving doors, the insider trading, the selling out of those they are supposed to represent to make sure they have enough money in the coffers to run better lies on TV than the other guy about how much they care about us.
It was easy for them to change the rules about metal detectors & not bypassing them, because it mattered to them.
Giving people aid in the middle of a pandemic made worse by their inability to grasp reality... still not there.
Silencing dissenting opinions? That’s CANCEL CULTURE! The extreme left libtards who spend all of my taxpayer dollars won’t get away with....oh, wait....
is the law firm being investigated?
they had to know the contract was illegal
Ah good old conservative 'fiscal responsibility'
Court: You're not allowed to just fire people because they have the audacity to not be as obsessed with worshiping The Dear Leader as you are, blatant abuses of power like that are kind of a no-no.
Pack: Fine, I'll spend a bunch of taxpayer dollars looking for any possible scrap of 'evidence' I can use to justify firing them.
Court: What did we just say?!
