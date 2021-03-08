John Oliver On Drug Raids: Why Are We Raiding Houses For Drug Quantities That Could Be Easily Flushed Down A Toilet?
from the law-enforcement-vastly-overestimating-toilet-capacity dept
John Oliver has demolished many institutions in his time (not literally, unfortunately, in most cases) as the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight. It's rare when a mainstream program chooses to address more esoteric matters often discussed at this website. But Oliver does it more than most and, for that, we truly appreciate him.
His episode from last week dealt with drug raids. Our nation's drug warriors have decided any suspicion of non-violent crime should be met with an uber-violent response, possibly because they've watched just as many Hollywood movies as we have.
When it comes to drugs and drug warrants, it's all hands on deck. Sometimes, law enforcement agencies are able to obtain no-knock warrants, which allow them to enter a residence without announcing their presence in order to "preserve evidence" and limit the possibility of a violent response.
Let's handle the second thing first. There's a lot of evidence that suggests no-knock raids increase the possibility of a violent response because the first assumption a drug dealer might make is that a rival drug dealer/gang is raiding their house to end their lives, take their drugs, and grab a bit more profitable turf. Cops get killed. People get killed.
Now, let's talk about the possibility of evidence being destroyed. We're talking about large amounts of drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons. As John Oliver points out, this is bullshit. Cops are raiding homes without announcing themselves to secure extremely minute amounts of evidence. And that's according to their own justifications:
Yeah, the ruling there was giving you 20 seconds to answer your door is reasonable because you might flush evidence down the toilet, which raises the obvious question here: why the f*ck are we raiding people's homes for an amount of evidence that can be flushed down a toilet?
As someone who has had to unclog toilets multiple times over my 46 years of living (
but mostly over my 30 years of being a parent) (I had my first child at 30), the amount of anything it takes to clog a toilet is far less than any amount of anything that would seem to justify a guns-out raid of a premises. And considering the catch-all charge for most raids -- especially when no one can find the drugs officers thought they'd find -- is illegal possession of a weapon by a felon, there's absolutely zero chance anyone's going to be able to flush a gun down a toilet. That's just impossible.
Surrounding a house and providing residents a chance to answer -- rather than destroying doors, windows, nearby toddlers… -- is going to keep most evidence intact. A toilet can only do so much. A surrounded residence will prevent suspects and evidence from being ejected into neighboring yards. Everything else will still remain in place, especially when suspects realize Hollywood has been lying to them about the flushability of large quantities of drugs.
In any event, treating every standard drug warrant service as paramilitary assault on a violent enemy results in -- you guessed it -- violence. People are killed and wounded. Officers are killed and wounded. And this happens whether or not cops hit the right address. In far too many cases, they don't. That's something we won't put up with from the USPS, Amazon, or anyone else we entrust to get our address correct. When cops don't, officials just respond with ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. This should be a tragedy and result in a few firings. Instead, it's just the cost of the Drug War -- paid by people who weren't even combatants.
The police hitting the wrong address is completely unacceptable when the stakes are so high. Even Edible Arrangements manages to deliver to the correct address!
When the stakes are life and death, mere competence shouldn't be considered an unreasonable bar for officers to reach. It should be the minimum we expect of them. But it isn't. And cops continue to get more violent despite the Drug War being a multi-decade failure and their escalating efforts having resulted in little more than a long, uninterrupted string of rights violations and deaths. This is unacceptable. And yet, it is not only considered acceptable, but valorous. Hopefully, John Oliver's reach will make more people aware of the injustices carried out with their implicit blessing and prompt further meaningful change in drug policies and law enforcement agencies.
Filed Under: drug raids, john oliver, no knock warrants, police, police brutality
Unfortunately, this will continue until:
Or
That being said though, I love John Oliver, so...
Borrowing part of a quote from Karls story because it fits...
"That's more common than I realized."
Its a very human thing, and its really kinda sad.
Humans assume that drug raids only happen on houses like Tony Montanas, not Breonna Taylor.
Humans assume Judges need more than 1 cop seeing a couple Amazon boxes delivered to a location to get a warrant.
Humans assume bad people have super toilets capable of flushing a kilo in 1 minute as they grumble about the 4th flush on their low flow toilet almost getting the paper gone.
Humans assume that cops are protecting us... yes there are many who still think this even as they watch the gasoline covered suicidal man being turned into a bonfire with a taser.
Humans assume they know true things, humans assume there is a system to make sure its fair, humans assume everything is fine b/c its not gotten them....
Humans are idiots.
Re:
And yet, this will continue with no end in sight.
Sad but true.
Re:
I used to think that the majority of people in the US were not fucking stupid ... I have since revised my opinions on this matter.
Benefit of the doubt has been overused, default is now stupid.
Re: Re:
Well its taken decades for society to reach this pinnacle of stupid.
Addicts just lack willpower to stop.
Sick people need to not be lazy.
Poor people just need to work hard.
Everyone has the same opportunities after-all, it says so in print all men are created equal.
Far to often humans use their life as the lens to view others.
Well oxy didn't destroy my town, so they were just weak willed.
My child just studied hard & did really well in school, you're kid just screwed around to much.
Well immigrants are stealing jobs from hard working americans!!
We need to admit not everyone starts at the same place & it truly is human nature to shove others down to feel better about ourselves. Paul Ryan who talked about how people needed to pull themselves up by their bootstraps... he benefited from a government program to get to where he is... and he made sure he ended that program while claiming people could still make it to where he was.
Humans... y'all are sad.
Clearly, you have been using an inferior plumbing system. A good toilet should be able to flush not just drugs and guns, but even partially dismembered bodies - and it should do it with only one flush. This of course rules out use of low-flow toilets, but those were always trouble even for more traditional things to flush.
Re:
Even a high flush toilet will not be capable of flushing anything bigger than a derringer. Try putting that Desert Eagle or Red Hawk in your toilet - LOL
Re: Re:
Stripping it into all component parts would help a bit but it would still be a dubious multiflush operation - especially the pistol grip.
Re: Re: Re:
Haha, better hurry cause here comes the flash grenades.
Safer evidence preserving suggestion.
Find external water valve, shut off the water, then knock and announce warrant.
At most, they get one flush...
No one should be raided for one flush worth of drugs. At most that makes you a user, not a dealer.
The "war" on drugs, is just another example of how FUBAR the USA is. I have to wonder if anyone in the rest of world looks at them as an example of anything positive. USA only get recognition because of wealth creation for a tiny privilege few, and perhaps fear of it's military, but as far as treatment of it's average citizens, and worse yet, it's most vulnerable, it lags the entire 1st world IMO.
Re: Safer evidence preserving suggestion.
As someone who lives here, you are not wrong.
Re: Safer evidence preserving suggestion.
As if they have a warrant, last I heard the cops can get those after the fact.
Re: Re: Safer evidence preserving suggestion.
They can also bring their own drugs to ensure an arrest. It happens. Sometimes they even make the mistake of talking about it in range of their dash cameras.
Of course, they don't always come prepared, so sometimes they have to seize Okra, mint, oregano, and other garden herbs on suspicion of being marijuana. Sometimes, even Ragweed will do.
Re: Re: Re: Safer evidence preserving suggestion.
Do not forget terrible "forensic" field tests for meth that return a positive result on common items as sugar and baking soda.
Probable cause standard has become "the because I said so by a police officer" standard.
Re: Re: Re: Safer evidence preserving suggestion.
Hahaha, yeah - cops also thought tomatoes were weed, it's not even close.
A Fair Question
Nowadays, dealers are using a combination of Trap Houses and Stash Houses. A location from where drugs are dealt is somewhat at risk for the dealer, in that often times the clientele aren't the most upstanding citizens. Consequently, the property is at risk for burglarization. So most of the drugs and money aren't stored there. Instead, they're kept at another location where substances are never sold, thus keeping most of the valuables safe.
Also, if police raid one house, and a dealer splits his time amongst 3 trap houses and one stash house, and he moves around, he now only has a 25% chance of being taken down in the drug raid. Not to mention that he might not get caught directly possessing all of the drugs and cash all at the same place. There's a good chance that he might just take the money and run.
To counter this strategy, the modern police tactic is to organize drug raids at multiple locations associated with a dealer, simultaneously. From the police standpoint, they don't know which one is the trap house, and which one is the stash house until after they complete the search.
Re: A Fair Question
You did not answer the question.
Re: Re: A Fair Question
The police cannot distinguish a trap house from a safe house from the outside. Instead, they are getting warrants for a bunch of houses to which a dealer has been traced. It might be a home belonging to his brother, with a brick of cocaine and $20k cash in the basement. Or it might be an apartment where he was hanging out several nights a week, inviting friends over to watch sports together while he deals to anyone who visits. Or it might be the condo of a family friend who he visits regularly, and no drug dealing is involved. When the dealer is gone, the occupants are a married couple with two young kids.
The police don't know until after they kick in the door, whether it's the stash house, or an acquaintance in posession of a small personal quantity.
Re: Re: Re: A Fair Question
The train of thought you seem to have missed is the one where the cops do not need to go after petty drug offenses.
Re: Re: Re: Re: A Fair Question
It also doesn't explain toilets. Particularly the ones Trump is sure we all have. Couldn't flush a dime bag in less than 5 attempts according to that dude's estimates.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A Fair Question
The Golden Toilet of the former Prez (https://toilet-guru.com/trump.php) may be mega-flush capable. No-knock surely justified at that address.
Stopped half way through reading to go -- wait, you were a parent at 16??? Either you are rounding digits or wow, you started parenting young.
Re:
Maybe he considered he only truly started living when he discovered cars/alcohol/girls/boys/small furry creatures from Alpha Centauri/drugs/god/"the true path"/untold wealth ?
Re:
Good catch. I had my first kid at age 30 and apparently decided that's how you add up the years you've been a parent. An edit has been made.
And while police are busy chasing junkies ...
... and the FBI sits around brainstorming ideas to nudge legislators into requiring encryption backdoors, mobs of domestic terrorists are free to storm into the very heart of our democracy.
Large uninhibited by law enforcement, who are busy elsewhere.
WHY? Because drugs destroy lives.
Yet again, as ever, Techdirt sneaks out the loony libertarian position of weakening drug enforcement.
All the evidence and your own observation should indicate the opposite -- but of course your own drug use no doubt reduces your powers of observation.
Re: WHY? Because drugs destroy lives.
The only reasonable position now, after decades of experience, is that drug users knowingly take the risks, and that if drug use is not opposed firmly the whole time, it'll be bad for non-drug-users as the sickness spreads. Drug use is a voluntary sickness, relying on well persons to feed and tend them. Drug users will never help even maintain, only ruin what's been so painfully achieved.
So I'm entirely for the present policing practices -- or more. Civilization is definitely now on the brink of collapse, and you still keep dragging it the wrong way.
Re: Re: WHY? Because drugs destroy lives.
"So I'm entirely for the present policing practices -- or more. "
You clearly lack an understanding of the topic upon which you commented. It's either that or you are such a turd that you enjoy the suffering of those least able to defend themselves.
If civilization is to collapse, it is due to people like yourself.
People with “personal use” amounts of drugs in their possession have died at the hands of the police for no reason other than “they had drugs, yo”. What “more” could you possibly want from the current heavy-handed, overly violent, “this is a legal problem instead of a societal problem” approach to the so-called War on Drugs?
Re: Re: WHY? Because drugs destroy lives.
You people have been crying that civilization is on the brink of collapse since the 1950s. Communism, civil rights, drugs, whatever, you've always got something to claim is "ruining" things and demand the most violent response possible.
You're sick. Learn some empathy.
Re: Re: Re: WHY? Because drugs destroy lives.
Elvis!!! Oh Noes!!!
Re: Re: WHY? Because drugs destroy lives.
Drug use is a voluntary sickness, relying on well persons to feed and tend them.
Damn right! So put those fuckers in jail where they'll feed and tend to themselves...oh, wait...
Re: Re: WHY? Because drugs destroy lives.
"Drug use is a voluntary sickness"
Diabetics around the world would like a word.
Re: WHY? Because drugs destroy lives.
Why don't you try making your own tech news site?
Re: WHY? Because drugs destroy lives.
"All the evidence and your own observation should indicate the opposite..."
Unfortunately for your argument, what "all the evidence and [our] own observation" actually indicates that the so-called War On Drugs' causes far, far more harm, than the drugs themselves do.
The aforesaid evidence and observation also powerfully demonstrate that freely offered medical assistance, non-judgmental counselling, and similar measures are also far more effective in reducing and preventing substance abuse -- and harm -- than all the heavy-handed, heavily-armed law enforcement measures have ever managed to achieve.
For a thoroughly traditional example, the strong arm of the law didn't manage to stem alcohol abuse, and Prohibition did nothing but provide greater profits and increase the power and influence of organized crime -- while probably increasing both alcohol consumption and full-blown alcoholism (hint: alcohol is a drug, and 'alcoholic' is just another word for 'alcohol addict').
We supposedly learned from that experience: We don't arrest people who drink for merely 'possessing' or 'using' alcohol. We figured out, decades ago, that such measures not only don't work, but indeed only exacerbate every aspect of the problem. Anyone who proposed returning to that approach would be laughed out of the premises.
So we're smarter about how we handle alcohol use, and abuse, today, by using proven approaches such regulating (even taxing) the actual supply, implementing employer-supported treatment programs, supporting community organizations that help addicts, etc. This is the approach that evidence and observation shows to actually work.
What we don't do is to try to deal with the scourge of alcohol abuse and addiction by sending trigger-happy paramilitary police units to conduct "no-knock" armed assaults on breweries, distilleries, liquor stores, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol -- and it takes a truly remarkable sort of astoundingly stubborn and wilful blindness, to seriously suggest that such 'War On Drugs' approaches are the obvious "evidence and observation" based way to deal effectively with substance abuse and addiction of any other sort.
"The uploader has not made this video available in your country."
Re:
I really don't get the YT region blocking thing. All that accomplishes is making me look for an "alternate" source. I ended up watching this weeks episode all about the Unemployment benefit (lack of) debacle in the USA. Just another horrendous (and mainly Republican) mess of policies making life worse for the most vulnerable.
I would love
to see them SMash in doors to a person taking Crack.
That makes More then $100,000 per year.
Lives in a home thats worth over $1 million.
Where the front door is over 50' away from the road.
In the past MANY years, has there been more then a FEW, REAL LIFE drug dealers captured? Compared to the number of doors/windows Broken, and Fires started and KIDS with guns in faces?
When they DO find a real drug dealer, they have it in every news paper.
If theyt catch a shipment(even a fake one) with TONS of Drugs, its in the news for a week.
But, tons of what? those numbers are Dropping as MJ is being legalized. And a Kilo of Crack/crank/coke/snow/blow and just about anything else, is a Good amount, for the cops. Not counting drugs that Can be made in the USA, in a basement, in a car, where ever.
And if you dont know how easy it is to find the dealers, you really arnt living the Common life most of us live.
I somewhat disagree with that. If they're looking for a small amount of Novichok they believe the homeowner murdered someone with, it's a legitimate concern. I think that's happened precisely zero times, but, you know, it's possible. But a small baggie of drugs, the only associated illegality being possesion or distribution, yeah, that's bullshit. Judges need to start being reasonable here, and demanding to know why any specific case should require exceptional measures.
'We must protect their lives by ending those lives!'
Makes sense really, I mean everyone knows drugs can ruin lives or even result in people dying, so clearly the proper response is to make use of tactics that can ruin lives and result in people dying.
