Arizona Moves Forward With Law To Force Google & Apple To Open Up Payments In App Stores
from the some-good-some-bad dept
Arizona appears to be moving forward with an interesting (though, potentially unconstitutional) bill to say that Apple and Google would need to allow alternative payment systems in their app stores. I think this bill means well in that it's targeting what appears to be a real issue: the control that Apple (especially) and Google (to a lesser, but still significant extent) have over getting apps onto iOS and Android devices. Both companies take a pretty large cut out of in app-purchases -- basically 30% (it's a little more complicated than that).
The argument from both companies is that (1) it's their system and their providing value by creating the very platform that effectively allows all these apps to exist in the first place, and (2) part of the value of having a single app store model is that it allows for more security and privacy protections for end users (that's a big part of Apple's argument, certainly). Google is slightly more open in that it does allow for sideloading and even third party app stores, but it strongly discourages such practices. And, there is some validity to that argument... but it's also partially nonsense. For many apps, Google and Apple aren't really adding that much value, and for them to demand such a large cut seems silly. 30% is also... quite a lot. It's way more than other platforms in more competitive situations take, which often take closer to 5 to 10%. That certainly suggests some rent seeking.
That said, the bill has some issues as well. The biggest being that this is a state bill, which likely makes it unconstitutional. Regulating Apple and Google services like that likely violates the Commerce Clause, which limits the states' ability to pass laws that regulate "interstate" commerce. It seems like if this kind of law is being written, it should be a federal law, rather than a state one.
The other big question is what are the downstream impacts of such a bill. If Google and Apple rely on their cut of these in-app sales for revenue, and those effectively go away with such a law, then they're going to seek to make up that revenue elsewhere. Now, one hopes that they would do this by improving their offerings, adding additional value and figuring out ways to charge for those value-added features. And perhaps that would happen. But the fear is that the companies would seek to find a different revenue stream to tap -- such as charging for access to dev tools or even just to list an app on the app store. And, the end result of that might be to shut down or shut out smaller app developers.
The other odd thing about this bill is that it literally exempts the equivalent situation with video game consoles (which also take a ~30% cut):
The bill specifically exempts game consoles “and other special-purpose devices that are connected to the internet,” and it also bars companies like Apple and Google from retaliating against developers who choose to use third-party payment systems.
I don't quite understand this. If this approach is good for mobile phone devices, why shouldn't it also apply to video game consoles? I can't see any consistent reason to not treat the two similarly.
So, there does seem to be a legitimate concern about Apple and Google's effective control over the phone device software ecosystem. Perhaps it would be less of a problem if web apps had more access to core device functionality and could bypass the app stores entirely. Or, if sideloading was more common (or even allowed, as in the case with iOS). However, that doesn't change the fact that this particular bill doesn't seem like the best way of dealing with this particular situation.
Filed Under: app stores, arizona, commerce clause, competition, payment platforms, payments, states rights
Companies: apple, google
I can think of a couple of reasons, but they're political.
One is, if they focus on just smartphones, then they stand a better chance of getting game publishers on their side. If they go after game consoles, then they're going to get pushback from the console manufacturers (Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony).
Another thing is, there's not much political cost to throwing gamers under the bus. Games are regarded as inessential, frivolous toys, and politicians tend to be dismissive of gamers as a demographic. (Not for nothin', we didn't see right-to-repair legislation starting to catch on until DRM started affecting farmers. When it was just gamers complaining about it, politicians didn't care.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: political reasons
This is obviously a very narrow special-interest legislation with no regard for the state or federal constitutional limits upon legislative authority.
Thus it's a perfectly normal American legislative product.
The App Developers are essentially free-agent vendors to Apple-- the terms of contract & payments are purely a private negotiation matter (unless statutory fraud is somehow involved by either contracting party).
Commerce Clause has nothing to do with it-- this is basic civil and contract law that's been around a lot longer than Arizona.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You pretty much summed up my thoughts on it: Game Consoles aren't "essential"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Next time just tattoo 'gullible' on your heads...
The bill specifically exempts game consoles “and other special-purpose devices that are connected to the internet,” and it also bars companies like Apple and Google from retaliating against developers who choose to use third-party payment systems.
Welp, sounds like at least one politician bought into Epic's epicly bad, 'it's not fair to punish us for violating the rules' argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And to think
Some of this came about because Epic decided to break Apple's ToS and set up their own shop within the IOS version of Fortnite so they could get 100% of the profit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I see no argument whatsoever against google. Nothing forcing anyone to use their play store and the only "control" they to the extent that people want to make use of the benefit the play provides by screening apps and making them convenient to install. Google "strongly discourages" is, I think a bit misleading. They take no action to prevent anyone from making their own app store, which others have done.. They warn about security issues with sideloading, but they are really just the messenger in that scenario
Apple is a different story as they are forcing people to use their app store, and you can't circumvent it without suffering consequences from apple
"it's their system" well It's shouldn't be their system once you give them your 600$ for it
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's false no platform/store takes that small a cut, even Epic takes a 12% cut. (At best some PC Key sites may take less than 10% but they can do that because they only supply keys and don't need to bother with the actual infrastructure to supply or support the games).
A 30% cut is pretty much standard across all digital stores;
https://www.analysisgroup.com/globalassets/insights/publishing/apples_app_store_and_other_di gital_marketplaces_a_comparison_of_commission_rates.pdf
Similarly suggesting the fee's for IAP/Subscriptions are only processing payment fee's is disingenuous, they generally charge the same fee for these as upfront purchases because the bulk of apps offering these options are free, and if they didn't charge for IAP/Subs then every app in the store would be free with IAP\Sub instead of an upfront fee.
I'd also be careful with what you wish for as if the stores are expected to carry apps for free then most likely they'll just revert to the old business model which involved making devs pay thousands upfront for access to the SDK, include a large fee to get listed on the store which would kill off the small devs who cannot afford these upfront fees all so Epic can make even more money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Abscence
Currently, many states have regulations on the books in the area of finance which impact how entities from other states may engage in commerce within their state. Although it may be possible for a federal law to be crafted which could override a state law, the wording would need to be carefully crafted to actually prohibit greater protections enacted by individual states.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
