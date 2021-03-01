Utah Prematurely Tries To Dance On Section 230's Grave And Shows What Unconstitutional Garbage Will Follow If We Kill It
Federal Court Affirms Travelers Have A First Amendment Right To Record TSA Screeners

Taylor Swift, Evermore Theme Park Dispute Escalates As Swift's Team Countersues

Trademark

from the swift-response dept

Mon, Mar 1st 2021 8:02pmTimothy Geigner

In early February, we discussed an extremely dumb lawsuit brought by a theme park in Utah called Evermore against Taylor Swift, who recently released an album called Evermore. The whole thing is buckets of stupid, with the Evermore theme park claiming that because it released a couple of songs on Apple Music, this somehow puts them in the same marketplace as Taylor Swift. Then there were complaints that Swift's album pushed search results down for the theme park, which doesn't trademark infringement make.

Swift's response dismantled the claims the theme park made, but when on to note that Evermore theme park had actually gone on social media and responded to messages about Swift's album trying to associate the park with the album. In other words, the only potential for public confusion appears to have been generated by the theme park itself.

And now this is going to escalate further as Swift's management company has countersued the park for the unauthorized use of Swift's music.

Now, her company TAS Rights Management has countersued, alleging that the park played Swift songs on its grounds “without authorisation or license agreement”. They allege that the park “blatantly ignored the numerous notices from [US performance rights organisation] BMI and opted instead to continue to benefit from the free and unauthorised public performance” of three Swift songs.

Specifically, TAS alleges that one of the attractions of the park is a section where several park actors perform and sing copyrighted music, including a couple of Swift songs. From the filing:

At a section of Evermore Park known as “the Burrows,” two actors regularly and routinely perform copyrighted songs, including the Works at issue in this action, to large crowds of patrons at Evermore Park. These unlawful musical performances are marketed as a central attraction of Evermore Park. For instance, Evermore Park’s website advertises that visitors can “[c]reate fanciful music” with Park actors and describes one of the Park’s main activities as “Musical Character Performances.”

Also noted in the filing, and perhaps most damning, is that the Evermore park reached out to BMI once this lawsuit became imminent and attempted to get a retroactive license to cover these past performances of copyrighted works. Combined with exhibits brought by Swift's team detailing the several times that BMI has informed Evermore that its use of copyrighted songs was infringing, all of which were ignored by the park, the suit makes the case that the park's infringement was willful. Frankly, it's hard to formulate much of an argument against that assertion.

Which makes it useful to reiterate that all of this appears to be a result of Evermore theme park first filing a ridiculous trademark lawsuit of its own. In other words, they decided to poke the hornet's nest and are now getting stung.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: copyright, evermore, licensing, taylor swift, theme park, trademark
Companies: evermore, tas rights management

11 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 1 Mar 2021 @ 6:55pm

    Should have left well enough alone...

    Nothing like suing a famous singer claiming trademark infringement and potential customer confusion only to have them hit back hard by pointing out that the only confusion likely to be in play is due to your own actions(twice over now with the playing of her music at the park) and damning accusations backed by evidence that you've been using their music for commercial gain without paying for it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 1 Mar 2021 @ 8:40pm

    Man.. I hate it when I have to side with Hollywood, but these complete morons with huge cojones are begging to be put out of business.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 1 Mar 2021 @ 10:47pm

      Re:

      "I hate it when I have to side with Hollywood,"

      Good news - this is about the music industry, not Hollywood, although there is some small overlap with parent corporations.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2021 @ 3:48am

      Re:

      "I hate it when I have to side with Hollywood"

      I do not understand, why do you dislike agreement with "hollywood", and what does hollywood even mean in this context.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        James Burkhardt (profile), 2 Mar 2021 @ 8:03am

        Re: Re:

        In this context "Hollywood" means I am virtue signaling hatred of of a perceived cultural evil and am exposing my understanding of that evil is thimble deep.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 2 Mar 2021 @ 2:05am

    adds trademark punishment to the list of things Copyright can do

    Now about those patents...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    iamvimal92 (profile), 2 Mar 2021 @ 2:59am

    Hi

    Hi Guys

    Have a Great Day

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 2 Mar 2021 @ 4:30am

    BMI

    *sees BMI in the post*

    👀👀 Uh-oh, did my performing rights organization do anything wrong? 👀👀

    *goes on to read post*

    Oh, phew! They didn't screw up and act maximalist like ASCAP. I'm glad I signed on with them! I guess all of you see why as well; I see them as the lesser of two (now three, if you include SESAC) evils.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 2 Mar 2021 @ 5:02am

    I think I've seen this one, they lose the suit, change their name to Max Power then piss off Ed Begley Jr so have to change it back.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 2 Mar 2021 @ 6:26am

    if they lose, they just have to stick an "N" at the beginning of all of their signs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 2 Mar 2021 @ 7:57am

    "mandated fees"

    What are "federally mandated license fees"??

    E

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Utah Prematurely Tries To Dance On Section 230's Grave And Shows What Unconstitutional Garbage Will Follow If We Kill It
Federal Court Affirms Travelers Have A First Amendment Right To Record TSA Screeners
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

06:23 The New York Times (Falsely) Informs Its 7 Million Readers Net Neutrality Is 'Pointless' (5)
03:25 Federal Court Affirms Travelers Have A First Amendment Right To Record TSA Screeners (6)

Monday

20:02 Taylor Swift, Evermore Theme Park Dispute Escalates As Swift's Team Countersues (11)
15:30 Utah Prematurely Tries To Dance On Section 230's Grave And Shows What Unconstitutional Garbage Will Follow If We Kill It (9)
13:42 Oregon Court: A Stop So Pretexual Cops Forgot About The Pretext Is A Rights Violation (5)
12:19 Utah's Horrible, No Good, Very Bad, Terrible, Censorial 'Free Speech' Bill Is A Disaster In The Making (35)
10:59 Federal Court Says There's Nothing Wrong With Arresting Someone For Parodying A Police Department Facebook Page (16)
10:57 Daily Deal: Project Management Fundamentals Course (0)
09:33 Why The Problems With Police And Social Media Both Are Symptoms Of The Same Disease: A Failure Of Society To Actually Help Those In Need (30)
06:29 AT&T Appears Committed To Being Comically Hypocritical On Section 230 (17)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.