Reminder: Just A Few Days Left Before Our '230 Matters' Conversation With Section 230 Authors Ron Wyden & Chris Cox

Fri, Feb 19th 2021 4:32pmMike Masnick

There are just a few days left until Tuesday, February 23rd, and our Section 230 Matters event, celebrating Section 230, including a discussion with the two coauthors of the law, Chris Cox and Senator Ron Wyden. The event starts at 12:30pm PT. We're using a cool virtual events platform called Remo that will allow for networking/conversation prior to the panel. We'll take audience questions, via a built in system during the discussion, and then have post-panel table discussions.

This will be a fun and interesting event -- and also a way to support Techdirt, helping us to continue our reporting on Section 230 at a moment when it is literally front page news (for all sorts of ridiculous reasons). We look forward to seeing many of you next week!

Filed Under: 230 matters, chris cox, ron wyden, section 230

Reader Comments

    Toom1275 (profile), 19 Feb 2021 @ 8:06pm

    Remind them to mention that far from overturning liability norms, that the intent of 230 was preventing prodigy from creating bad new precedent .

    And another round of debunking the "moderation/promotion makes (or should make) you a publisher" lie would not be remiss.

