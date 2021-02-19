Reminder: Just A Few Days Left Before Our '230 Matters' Conversation With Section 230 Authors Ron Wyden & Chris Cox
There are just a few days left until Tuesday, February 23rd, and our Section 230 Matters event, celebrating Section 230, including a discussion with the two coauthors of the law, Chris Cox and Senator Ron Wyden. The event starts at 12:30pm PT. We're using a cool virtual events platform called Remo that will allow for networking/conversation prior to the panel. We'll take audience questions, via a built in system during the discussion, and then have post-panel table discussions.
This will be a fun and interesting event -- and also a way to support Techdirt, helping us to continue our reporting on Section 230 at a moment when it is literally front page news (for all sorts of ridiculous reasons). We look forward to seeing many of you next week!
Filed Under: 230 matters, chris cox, ron wyden, section 230
Remind them to mention that far from overturning liability norms, that the intent of 230 was preventing prodigy from creating bad new precedent .
And another round of debunking the "moderation/promotion makes (or should make) you a publisher" lie would not be remiss.
