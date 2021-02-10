Daily Deal: AI And Python Development eBook Bundle

Latest Anti-Accountability Move By Cops Involves Playing Music While Being Recorded In Hopes Of Triggering Copyright Takedowns
Wed, Feb 10th 2021

The AI and Python Development eBook Bundle has 15 eBooks to help you master artificial intelligence. You'll learn the history of AI and its early applications and move on to learn about AI in the modern world where it's used in everything from neural nets to playing complex board games and more. You'll also learn about Python and TensorFlow. The bundle is on sale for $20.

