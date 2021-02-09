In The Rush To Strengthen Antitrust Law, We Could Kill Useful Mergers And Acquisitions
If We're Going To Talk About Discrimination In Online Ads, We Need To Talk About Roommates.com

Daily Deal: CaptionSaver Pro

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Feb 9th 2021 10:41amDaily Deal

CaptionSaver Pro will take care of your notes. It's a Chrome extension that automatically saves Google Meet live captions to Google Drive. Pro comes with features such as highlighting, timestamps, and auto-save to Google Drive to enhance the automated note-taking capabilities, so you can focus your attention on your meetings. It's on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

In The Rush To Strengthen Antitrust Law, We Could Kill Useful Mergers And Acquisitions
If We're Going To Talk About Discrimination In Online Ads, We Need To Talk About Roommates.com
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:44 Why Is Congress Pushing For Locking Up More Culture? (5)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 269: The Oversight Board Starts Overseeing Facebook (1)
12:04 Section 230 Lets Tech Fix Content Moderation Issues. Congress Should Respect That (7)
10:45 If We're Going To Talk About Discrimination In Online Ads, We Need To Talk About Roommates.com (6)
10:41 Daily Deal: CaptionSaver Pro (0)
09:35 In The Rush To Strengthen Antitrust Law, We Could Kill Useful Mergers And Acquisitions (5)
06:31 DOJ Drops Ridiculous Trump-Era Lawsuit Against California For Passing Net Neutrality Rules (12)
03:29 Canadian Privacy Commission Says Clearview's App Is Illegal, Tells It To Pack Its Things And Leave (12)

Monday

19:59 Appeals Court Tells Lying Cop No 'Reasonable' Officer Would Think It's OK To Tear Gas Journalists For Performing Journalism (9)
15:36 25 Years Later: A Celebration Of The Declaration Of The Independence Of Cyberspace (7)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.