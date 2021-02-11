Dumb New GOP Talking Point: If You Restore Net Neutrality, You HAVE To Kill Section 230. Just Because!
from the unserious-people dept
As the FCC gets closer to restoring net neutrality, a new and bizarre GOP talking point has emerged. It goes something like this: if you're going to restore some modest rules holding telecom monopolies accountable, you just have to dismantle a law that protects free speech on the internet! This of course makes no coherent sense whatsoever, but that's not stopping those looking to demolish Section 230, a law that is integral to protecting speech online.
Take FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, for example. Despite having a post at the nation's top communications regulator, Carr is literally incapable of even acknowledging that US telecom monopolies exist. Or that said monopolization is directly responsible for the high broadband prices, spotty coverage, terrible customer service, and/or sluggish speeds everybody loathes. His tenure has been spent rubber stamping the every whim of Comcast and AT&T, yet, for no coherent reason whatsoever he's emerged as a major voice in the conversation about Section 230 and social media.
This week, Carr had this to say at the INCOMPAS policy summit:
At INCOMPAS's policy summit, FCC Commissioner @BrendanCarrFCC suggests that if the Commission were to revisit Title II internet regulation, it should think of the internet "holistically." That means looking at social media companies and moderation. pic.twitter.com/sB2mn3ep8U
— Makena Kelly (@kellymakena) February 9, 2021
While there certainly are moments these worlds collide (like Amazon AWS or Google Fiber) this is not a good faith argument, and conflating net neutrality and the debate over 230 into one incoherent ball is a tactical strategy, not a real legal or policy argument.
Like it or not, net neutrality was simply an effort -- in the absence or real US broadband market competition -- to create some baseline rules preventing natural, physical telecom monopolies from abusing their market power. Power they attempted to abuse time, and time, and time, and time again. The Trumpist GOP assault on Section 230, by contrast, is the brain fart of an unqualified and corrupt ex-president, designed largely to bully content platforms into carrying hate speech and political disinformation, cornerstones of modern GOP power in the wake of changing US demographics and a sagging electoral base.
The latter is dressed up as something more noble and patriotic than it really is. But there's absolutely nothing meaningfully tethering one policy debate to the other. Well, aside from the blistering hypocrisy required for FCC Commissioners like Carr to claim that FCC efforts to hold telecom monopolies accountable was "socialism" or "government run amok," then pivoting on a dime to support Trump's ridiculous attempt to have the FCC regulate social media (despite having no authority to do so).
Of course this same bizarre conflation also recently popped up over at Fox Business courtesy of an anonymous "former FCC official" (possibly ex FCC boss turned cable lobbyist Mike Powell) in a piece that uses the exact same illogical framing (and even the word "holistic"):
"If Democrats want to talk about net neutrality, they’re going to have to include Big Tech,” says one former FCC official. "It has to be a holistic conversation."
Uh, no they don't?
There's absolutely nothing, anywhere that fully tethers the two policies, and just claiming otherwise repeatedly won't magically make it true. It's clear the GOP wants to confuse the public into conflating "net neutrality" with some imagined requirement for platform and service "neutrality." They've already confused "being held accountable for being a lying asshole on the internet" and "being kicked off a private service for clearly violating its terms of service" with "censorship," and Fox is more than happy to muddy the water further:
"GOP activists and lobbyists interviewed by FOX Business concede legislation that would extend net neutrality rules to Big Tech is a long shot given the current makeup of Congress. Still, they believe they can start a debate on the matter that could focus the public's attention on what they believe is the tech industry's stifling of conservative voices."
Let's be clear: the GOP has made "big tech" public enemy number one not because they genuinely care about corporate power or monopolization, but because companies like Twitter finally started more seriously policing hate speech and political disinformation after the country almost imploded. At the same time, the GOP is literally incapable of even acknowledging that "big telecom" (1) exists, or (2) is a problem. That's in part thanks to telecom lobbyists, who've been beating that particular drum for years as they attempt to grab a broader share of online video advertising by lobbying for a lopsided policy environment.
The GOP position here is about money and political power, and all else is performative bullshit.
If you really want to crack down on monopolies, let's have that conversation and apply it to all industries, not just the one you're currently trying to pressure for political reasons. Let's talk about shoring up antitrust, and perhaps not rubber stamping every job and competition killing megamerger that comes down the road. Let's talk about campaign finance reform, so giants like AT&T (or Facebook and Google) aren't literally writing state and federal law. This is not, I can assure you, a conversation the Trump-obsessed GOP actually wants to have, despite the occasional policy wonk claim to the contrary.
Regardless, as the conversation heats back up about net neutrality, you can expect a lot of dodgy op-eds parroting this intentional conflation. Because who wants to have an honest, good faith discussion about US tech policy reform, when you can instead try to confuse the public into supporting your bad faith victimization complex?
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: brendan carr, broadband, fcc, net neutrality, section 230
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Section 230 shot my dog.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What’s sad is, at least one GOP lawmaker would probably believe that statement with full-throated sincerity.
I bet their name rhymes with Larger-y Nailer Sheen…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If Section 230 has a badge it's probably ok.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
After a decade of obstructionism and lawmaking designed to target and harm people who don't vote for them, the response to all republican requests should be the raising of a middle finger. After all the years of partisanship and outright cruelty, they have no right whatsoever to turn around and make requests and pretend to care about fairness.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
While I quite agree that republicans are a major problem, with their ongoing contempt for democratic norms and their willingness to disenfranchise swathes of the population to ensure their continued grip on power - all the while projecting their own behaviour onto their political enemies, I really don't think lowering to their level is good for the future of the US. I don't know how the US is going to get out of it's current political mire, but I pretty sure that each side getting progressively nastier to the other isn't the way. I don't see any end that way except for a truly horrible and ruinously expensive (in blood as well as treasure) civil war.
Someone has to start being the adult in the room. By all means oppose the misdeeds of the other side, through the ballot box, through the courts and through discourse. But if you're nasty about it, you're making things worse in the long run, not better. I'm not sure that will work, given the massive amounts of ill-will in republican circles, but the alternative is worse, guaranteeing failure rather than merely risking it.
It really does take two to start a fight, though I'm well aware that it only takes one to commit a murder.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The democrats have been thr adults in the room for generations, meeting republicans half way nearly every time and all it has done is make the republicans demand more. Every decade of my life the republicans have stepped further and further to the right, and meeting them halfway has resulted in the democrats achieving nothing but drifting further right themselves, in a situation where they get called Marxist for proposing laws first suggested by republicans. Look at the ACA, changes first proposed as a compromise by republicans, basically as a means to stop the Democrats passing more meaningful healthcare reforms, and even that is too far left for them and they moved heaven and earth to try and kill it, not because they had a better idea, but because they're governed by spite and greed. Trying to compromise with republicans sabotaged the Obama administration and led to something far worse.
America has been pulled toward a cliff edge, one party takes two steps towards it each year, the other meeting them halfway and viewing the republicans taking one step forward as a victory, ignoring they're both closer to the cliff than they were. It's time fir the democrats to dig their heels in and let the republicans go over that cliff alone. They've proven they can't be trusted, any further concessions and they'll use that olive branch to pull them to their death.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Meet me in the middle, says the unjust man. You take a step toward him. He takes a step back. Meet me in the middle, says the unjust man. (Source)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What Brendan Carr thinks he said in his tweet:
"we need to look at the big players in the marketplace, and not treat small independent companies the same as major corporations"
What he actually said:
"As the FCC commissioner, I haven't the first clue of the massive fundamental differences between ISPs and platforms, and should be immediately removed from any position with any power over either of these markets"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Will this work?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Probably. How many posts showing you whining about the spam filter, instead of simply not spamming, can we expect to see?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Most of the companies providing Internet access are also gatekeepers by also being cable services. As cable services they are not required to be neutral, and laying waste to the Internet by enforced content neutrality looks like being good for cable in an era of cord cutting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"enforced content neutrality"
So, you're saying that you haven't got a clue what the term "net neutrality" actually means?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Paul, I think everything you wrote after "clue" is superfluous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Net neutrality does not apply to cable TV. Tying content neutrality and net neutrality benefits companies that are in both markets. As cable TV suppliers, those companies are not affected by any content neutrality that they try get imposed on Internet content.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
wth is content neutrality?
I could guess
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"Colorless green ideas spin furiously."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Handoff
The terms "hate speech" and "disinformation" are simply speech with which you disagree. If big telecom was engaged in suppressing the leftist speech that you support, then you would clearly identify this behavior as censorship. Government is outsourcing to corporations that which it isn't able to do itself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Handoff
Wrong, speech that promotes hatred and violence, especially when aimed at a class of people is abhorrent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Handoff
There has never been any credible evidence suggesting "conservative censorship." Why do you keep insisting otherwise?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Conservatives like Koby have a specific issue with words like “censorship”: They prefer usage over definition, even when the term has an actual definition. Social consequences become “censorship”, even when conservatives haven’t actually been silenced, because they were taught to see anyone trying to deny conservatives a platform they’re not entitled to use (or anyone criticizing conservative speech in even the lightest way) as “censorship”.
For them, “censorship” isn’t the government trying to suppress speech by any means necessary. It’s Gina Carano being fired for likening the Holocaust to people shit-talking Republicans. (And if someone thinks she was fired for “being conservative”, they may want to reconsider that position.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Handoff
I see your trying your best to redefine censorship so that your very act of trying to redefine censorship qualifies as censorship.
Very meta Koby. But you still are not quite the oppressive regime you fantasize yourself to be.
Because Twitter isn't public property. And they are not using governmental power to prevent people from speaking, only saying that people can't graffiti on their site, even if they do happen to freely give away (figurative) cans of spray paint. (Twitter is an example, it more ore less applies to other sites the same)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wouldn’t.
A corporation is free to associate with whatever speech it wants — even if that association costs them business. If Twitter wants to align with right-wing speech (which includes conspiracy theories and flat-out lies about elections these days), that is Twitter’s right. But that would likely make Twitter another victim of the “worst people” problem. The kind of people who make that problem are the kind of people who repeat rhetoric more closely associated with conservative politics than any other kind.
No one has a right — legally, morally, or ethically — to use Twitter, Facebook, or any other platform that hosts third party speech. Twitter telling “leftists” to fuck off is no more censorship than Twitter telling people who use racial slurs to fuck off. Anyone who says otherwise is either ignorant or trolling…or possibly both. (Which one are you, Koby?)
Please cite the evidence that proves the government is asking corporations, up to and including Internet access providers such as Comcast and Internet service providers such as Cloudflare, to “silence” hate speech on behalf of the government. Reminder: Linking to either random blogs that echo your political beliefs or supposed “news” sites with less credibility than Shiva Ayyadurai is not the same as citing evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I still want to know why this government which has been in the control of conservatives is passing notes to platforms to get conservatives silenced.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No one has a right — legally, morally, or ethically — to use Twitter, Facebook, or any other platform that hosts third party speech. Twitter telling “leftists” to fuck off is no more censorship than Twitter telling people who use racial slurs to fuck off. Anyone who says otherwise is either ignorant or trolling…or possibly both. (Which one are you, Koby?)
What makes this argument extra funny/hypocritical is that Koby was front and center in defending Parler when they were kicking people off their platform, I guess the standards differ depending on whether he agrees with the platform in question and who's being given the boot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Handoff
" simply speech with which you disagree"
Are you then ok with the dissemination of content that encourages dangerous things like injecting chlorine into one's body?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Handoff
The terms "hate speech" and "disinformation" are simply speech with which you disagree.
That is incorrect.
Many other countries have been able to clearly define and ban "hate speech". For instance, from the UK Public Order Act 1986:
A person who uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or displays any written material which is threatening, abusive or insulting, is guilty of an offence if—
(a) they intend thereby to stir up racial hatred, or
(b) having regard to all the circumstances racial hatred is likely to be stirred up thereby.
The US Supreme Court decided that this kind of thing is protected by the 1st Amendment, but that is not the same thing.
"Disinformation" means deliberate lies spread for a malicious ulterior purpose. Examples are lies that dissuade people from getting vaccinated, or which try to trick them into wasting money, or to prevent them from voting. Not permitting such lies to propagate is a Good Thing.
There may be difficulty in some cases in determining whether a particular statement is true or false, but unless you cling to some lit-crit post-modernist claptrap about the social construction of reality there is a real world out there and it is possible to make statements about it which are objectively true or false. When discussing the roundness of the Earth, the effectiveness of vaccines or the winner of the US election, "that's just your opinion" is a cowards cop-out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Do any of those countries include “blasphemy” in their list of hate speech? If so, that list are bullshit.
We don’t have a strict “hate speech” definition in the U.S. because having one would make censorship way too damned easy. Proclaim racial slurs to be hate speech and you could likely ban any number of books, movies, songs, and other media. (Say bye-bye to Blazing Saddles, for example.) Proclaim blasphemy to be hate speech and you could wipe out legitimate criticism of religion. Would a gay person using the f-word and a Black person using the n-word both be cited for using hate speech even if they were using those words in the context of talking about being on the receiving end of those words? And that doesn’t even get into the idea of hate speech laws aimed at, say, stopping “anti-conservative censorship”.
“Hate speech” isn’t as cut-and-dry a concept as you might think, especially in regards to the law. In the U.S., we don’t have laws against hate speech because we can’t create an easy one-size-fits-all definition that won’t also ban a whole bunch of protected speech. Does that mean hateful speech is allowed to flourish in the U.S.? Sure. But we accept that as the price we pay for having the freedom to speak our minds. People will use that freedom to say horrible things. That isn’t reason enough to fine them — or jail them, for that matter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nice straw man you have there.
Blasphemy is orthogonal to hate speech. Merely blaspheming is not promoting hatred, and hatred can be stirred up without blaspheming against any particular religion.
Mentioning the n-word, or using it in a way that lampoons racism (as in Blazing Saddles) is not attempting to stir up hatred of Black people. OTOH saying that "Black people are all diseased imbeciles who need to be taught a lesson before they rape all the White women" would be stirring up racial hatred, even though it doesn't use the n-word. Try reading the law I quoted to see the distinction, and stop assuming that a hate speech law would just be a list of banned words.
(BTW I'm using the term "n-word" here to avoid any keyword filters, not because I won't mention the actual word more generally. That is a content moderation issue rather than an issue with the law on hate speech)
Yes, stopping hate speech has been used as an excuse for censorship in various times and places. That doesn't mean that you can't write carefully targeted laws to ban it without censoring speech that doesn't incite hate. The Supreme Court in Brandenburg v. Ohio decided that the government interest in preventing group hatred was not sufficient to justify an exception to the 1st Amendment, but that was their judgement call, not a universal principle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And I would bet that countries with anti-blasphemy laws would also consider blasphemy to be a form of hate speech — especially countries where one religious group dominates all others in terms of sociopolitical power. (And I’d also bet that if they had the chance, American Christians would enshrine into the law the idea that anti-Christian blasphemy is hate speech.)
Yes or no: Can you guarantee that a U.S.-based “hate speech” law could be written to cover both those situations (and more) without any loopholes that would allow for unintended consequences (e.g., prosecuting an author for using that “racial hatred” speech in a novel regardless of context)? If “no”: Now you know why the U.S. doesn’t have such a law. If “yes”: I can’t wait to see you dig yourself out of that hole.
You wanna know the key phrase in those two sentences that explains why such laws will never be passed in the United States? It’s “incite hate”.
Any language can be used to incite hate if someone is creative enough. As you yourself pointed out, someone could say “Black people are all diseased imbeciles” and have it be considered hate speech. But by the same token, you could replace “Black people” with “Trump supporters” and be accused of the exact same thing: “inciting hate”.
And race isn’t even the full extent of what could be covered under “hate speech”. Age, height, weight, romantic/sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status, economic status, religious beliefs, political beliefs, where you live, where you work, who you hang out with, what sports teams you like — all those and likely more can be insulted, and all such insults could be considered an incitement of hate. None of that speech would need to involve slurs, either.
How can you write a law that prevents all that kind of “inciting hate” while still protecting as much speech as possible, up to and including offensive speech and parodies thereof?
I welcome you to try explaining why “the government has no right to censor people only because they irrationally hate other people” shouldn’t be a universal principle. But don’t blame me if you can’t.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Handoff
Government is outsourcing to corporations that which it isn't able to do itself.
Yeah, including creating social media platforms in the first place, right? Because that's what you'd have to believe for any other of the bullshit you post over and over again to be even remotely true.
Then again, as long as it's your belief that conservative speech is being silenced, I'm fine with just telling you to 'cope harder, snowflake,' to quote the republican cry of unity I've heard for the last 4 years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Tactical strategy"
[...] conflating net neutrality and the debate over 230 into one incoherent ball is a tactical strategy, not a real argument.
What exactly is a "tactical strategy"? Its either a tactic or a strategy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Tactical strategy"
Yes, a tactic is "a plan, procedure, or expedient for promoting a desired end or result," whereas a strategy is "a plan, method, or series of maneuvers or stratagems for obtaining a specific goal or result". Completely different.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "Tactical strategy"
In military terms (where it comes from), tactics are short-term plans for winning a battle while strategy is the long term plan for how you win the war.
https://fs.blog/2018/08/strategy-vs-tactics/
"tactical strategy" means a short-term plan for the long term.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "Tactical strategy"
yeah you don't even need all 53 steam games to know that!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "Tactical strategy"
Which would be relevant if we were speaking in military terms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: "Tactical strategy"
It's relevant because thats where the words came from and thus how they are defined and used.
tactics is micromanaging, strategy is macromanaging.
"Tactical strategy" is an overall plan (strategy) applied broadstroke to your micromanaging (tactics).. "stop drop and roll" or CPR are tactical strategies general plans covering how to win "battles" without necessarily considering the specific situation..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Net Neutrality has never been related to speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Only people who live in their parents' basement have a "mom and pop ISP."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
it's not your mom and pop oligarchs who are
blocking access to content, they are completely focused on legal and lobbying to prevent competition and get free money from the government. It's those rogue businesses actually out trying to accomplish something you have to worry about
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Too bad that Section 230 couldn't be easily promoted to be a Constitutional Amendment. To legally put liability where it belongs, not on the intermediaries. Just the the phone company is not sued if people use their phones to talk about a crime and the car companies are not sued when a car is used in a crime, the platform and the wires that carry the Internet should not be sued all of the time because a person uses them to commit a crime.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can we admit, trump dont know politics?
And leave it at that.
"The Trumpist GOP assault on Section 230, by contrast, is the brain fart of an unqualified and corrupt ex-president"
Really think this was the GOP, telling trump to Kowtow or loose all the GOP backing.
"designed largely to bully content platforms into carrying hate speech and political disinformation"
This isnt shown. It has been edited/removed. You cant tall people What WAS/had been, to be said. After the fact. Its not there.
The problem with censorship is Censorship, and what was/wasnt said.
The problem with 230? is the Gov. deciding WHAT and WHO can decide what to keep. Its in there. but AFTER the fact that something has been removed in comments, means its Gone unless you have a Trash can to read it from.
This site is pretty good at Controlling the Problem.
HOW can we get the other sites to do the same.
But. we have to declare the site as NOT, "Right to be forgotten". Which should REALLY scare the republicans and democrats.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One of these things is not like the other...
To make a meatspace analogy, just because public roads are open for all to use, even people/companies that the local government doesn't like, it does not follow that businesses along those roads should be prohibited from being able to kick disruptive assholes out for harassing customers or swearing at the staff.
Network neutrality is just what it sounds like in the name, forcing equal treatment in sites so that the companies offering internet service are not allowed to give preferential treatment to certain platforms/services over others. Those attacking 230 for 'censoring' assholes however do not want equal treatment, they want preferential treatment, special exemptions to the rules so that they can say and act however they want without consequence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply