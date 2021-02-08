Section 230 Matters: A Techdirt Fundraiser To Celebrate 25 Years Of Section 230
Without Twitter, Trump Is Left To Write Tweets He Would Have Said On Paper

Daily Deal: The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Feb 8th 2021

The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle has 18 courses to help you learn all you need to know about cyber security. You'll learn about ethical hacking, pen testing, securing wireless networks, bug bounties, and more. Courses cover Python, Metasploit, Burp, BitNinja and others. It's on sale for $43.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

