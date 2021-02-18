A Teenaged Tech CEO Tries To Sneak In After Curfew And Finds His Mom Waited Up For Him

Indian Government Requires Educational Establishments To Obtain Its Approval For The Subject Matter And Participants Of International Online Conferences And Seminars
Say That Again

from the but-maaaaaaaaahm dept

Thu, Feb 18th 2021 3:30pm Riana Pfefferkorn

With Congress spending a lot of time these days demanding answers from big tech firms, you may have noticed a notable similarity in style regarding how they respond to these kinds of inquiries.

Thank you very much for inviting my input on the topic of being grounded. I appreciate the opportunity to engage with Mom regarding this important discussion.

I take living under your roof very seriously. I am proud to be a recognized leader in crucial household initiatives such as making the bed and setting the table. Last year, data rigorously collected by the chores chart on the refrigerator[1] shows that I folded the laundry 48 times, a 200% increase year over year. [2] My contributions in these areas demonstrate my ongoing commitment to this family.

From time to time, I may adjust my going-out policies based on data-driven decision-making and evaluation of the current regulatory environment. My interpretation of curfew is based upon guidance from Dad who said 1:00 a.m. was OK, but you weren’t there, I think you were at the store. If the conclusions I drew from this guidance do not reflect parental intent, I regret the miscommunication and appreciate the chance for clarification.

My policies are consistent with industry best practices in this area. According to my most recent review, Jennifer's mom lets her come home at 1:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and Denise's mom lets her sleep over at a boy's house so long as his mom calls her mom first. Accordingly, I believe that my going-out policy reflects standard parental expectations in the community where I operate.

Should you have any additional requests for information, I can be reached in my room via text message. Mom, gawd, just text me like a normal person. No I won’t hear you knock because I always have my earbuds in. Well I put them in because you complained I was playing my music too loud, JEEZ I CAN’T DO ANYTHING RIGHT I HATE IT HERE [bursts into tears, storms upstairs]

Thank you again for the opportunity to continue the dialogue on this critical issue. I look forward to answering your questions.

[1] See Attachment A.
[2] Id.; see also [REDACTED].

When Riana Pfefferkorn is not writing satirical letters to Congress Mom, she's a Research Scholar at the Stanford Internet Observatory. She can be found online at @Riana_Crypto.

Filed Under: congress, teenagers, testimony

Reader Comments

  • icon
    fairuse (profile), 18 Feb 2021 @ 4:21pm

    And the,as long as you live under my roof you do as I say, rule

    That about sums up how most committees act. Sit down I want to talk to you about your behavior, not your brother telecom because it does NatSec.

    After watching too many of these meetings I stopped. They act like city state judgement boards. Also without any expertise or with lobby notes.

    Well, landed a new rover on Mars so the future looks good to move out. Problem: empty real estate.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Feb 2021 @ 4:27pm

    I was confused reading the whole thing because the satire is mocking the format of Tech CEO statements when the problem isn't the CEO statements and answers but the questions and commentary coming from the committee and hearing participants in Congress. You can't expect meaningful statements from a CEO if the questions are half ignorant and half tailored to make a political statement on camera with zero accountability behind it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 18 Feb 2021 @ 4:40pm

      Re:

      I think both things can be true: the questions from Congress can be lame, and the answers from the tech companies are... not particularly enlightening, and clearly designed not to explain anything useful. Both are for show.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 Feb 2021 @ 4:48pm

        Re: Re:

        I like nitpick, but this it too simple and correct, so I was "forced" to click 'insightful".

        On a more serious note: would be nice to know why it seems the tech industry has acquitted itself so poorly before (a rampantly ignorant &| dishonest) congress.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 18 Feb 2021 @ 5:29pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          On a more serious note: would be nice to know why it seems the tech industry has acquitted itself so poorly before (a rampantly ignorant &| dishonest) congress.

          Your question answers itself, congress is looking for targets and not infotmation.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 Feb 2021 @ 5:05pm

        Re: Re:

        I'm not sure I agree and I can actually pull an example from Techdirt. I like and read Techdirt regularly and occasionally show my support by buying merch. Last year, that included an emoji face mask. The face mask was not functional as a face mask. I mean sure it's got the loops so you can wear it, but in the middle of a pandemic it was a single layer face mask so thin I legitimately thought if I wore it I would have, or at least should have, been called out for not even wearing a face mask.

        Now I bought it more to support TechDirt than actually have a working mask. Although I was disappointed I couldn't legitimately wear it to see if it would spark discussion from co-workers (although new thought, I should double mask and use it as the external layer), ultimately the artistry was great but the actual product was low effort and phoned in. Granted it's a simple piece of merchandise and not a testimony to Congress but doesn't it come from the same place?

        Why would a Tech CEO go out of their way to be enlightening in a public testimony to Congress when the testimony is basically meaningless and they can phone it in? I could ask the same of the mask, why not go through the extra effort to work with a producer who can make a usable and quality mask?

        I imagine someone is going to come back and say a Congressional hearing should be different than a throwaway merchandise store, but I don't see the difference. Congress isn't going out of the way to make it more meaningful than my face mask.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 Feb 2021 @ 5:09pm

        Re: Re:

        Reminds me of reading about the Night Trap hearing sensationalism and not even listening to the creators called to "testify" that they were literally speaking complete fiction with lies about rape. If congress doesn't act in good faith the process becomes adversarial and means the best thing anybody called to testify can do is to say nothing of substance because anything you say can and will be used against you.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Feb 2021 @ 6:26pm

    Whatever. This piece wins a solid 5 internets. I thought it hilariously good.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


