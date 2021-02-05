Court Says Lawsuit Over CBP Searches Performed 90 Miles From The Border Can Proceed
Now It's The Democrats Turn To Destroy The Open Internet: Mark Warner's 230 Reform Bill Is A Dumpster Fire Of Cluelessness

Daily Deal: Motorola FOCUS89 Full HD Wi-Fi Indoor Camera

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Feb 5th 2021 10:50amDaily Deal

The Motorola FOCUS89-W is a full HD (1080p) Wi-Fi indoor camera with 360 degree pan so you can monitor an entire area of your home straight from your compatible smartphone or tablet. It has a privacy mode which you can turn on when you are not at home or don't need to monitor your house. The night vision feature is used to monitor your home in the dark, while its true color ﬁlter oversees lowly lit areas. Save video history on a microSD card that supports up to 32GB or store it in the cloud, so you can go back and replay old footage. It's on sale for $42.95 for 1 or $79.95 for 2.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Court Says Lawsuit Over CBP Searches Performed 90 Miles From The Border Can Proceed
Now It's The Democrats Turn To Destroy The Open Internet: Mark Warner's 230 Reform Bill Is A Dumpster Fire Of Cluelessness
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:55 Now It's The Democrats Turn To Destroy The Open Internet: Mark Warner's 230 Reform Bill Is A Dumpster Fire Of Cluelessness (3)
10:50 Daily Deal: Motorola FOCUS89 Full HD Wi-Fi Indoor Camera (0)
09:34 Court Says Lawsuit Over CBP Searches Performed 90 Miles From The Border Can Proceed (2)
06:29 Huawei Attempts To Rebuild Trust By Using... Fake Twitter Telecom Experts (9)

Thursday

19:53 Utah Theme Park Sues Taylor Swift Over Album Title After Exploiting It (22)
15:45 We're Living Our Lives On The Internet, And We Can't Be Free If It Isn't. (15)
13:41 Can A Community Approach To Disinformation Help Twitter? (33)
12:12 Microsoft Offers To Break The Web In A Desperate Attempt To Get Somebody To Use Its Widely-Ignored Bing Search Engine (25)
10:44 Various States All Pile On To Push Blatantly Unconstitutional Laws That Say Social Media Can't Moderate (119)
10:39 Daily Deal: Mopoint World's Smallest 65W GaN PD Charger (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.